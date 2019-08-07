Empire Resorts : 8-K 0 08/07/2019 | 03:35am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 5, 2019 EMPIRE RESORTS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-12522 13-3714474 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) c/o Monticello Casino and Raceway, 204 State Route 17B, P.O. Box 5013, Monticello, NY 12701 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (845) 807-0001 Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation to the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Name of each exchange Title of each class Symbol(s) on which registered Common Stock NYNY Nasdaq Global Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure. Empire Resorts, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of its board of directors (the "Board") has received a non-binding proposal letter, dated August 5, 2019 (the "Proposal Letter"), from Kien Huat Realty III Limited ("Kien Huat"), its largest stockholder, and Genting Malaysia Berhad, a public limited liability company incorporated in Malaysia and an affiliate of Kien Huat ("Genting Malaysia"). Pursuant to the Proposal Letter, Kien Huat and Genting Malaysia submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding equity of the Company not already owned by Kien Huat or its affiliates for $9.74 per share of common stock, with each share of the Company's Series B preferred stock receiving the same consideration on an as-converted basis. A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01. As previously announced, the Board recently formed a Special Committee comprised of independent, disinterested directors to evaluate strategic alternatives. The Special Committee will consider the Proposal Letter and any response thereto in connection with its ongoing review of strategic alternatives. The Company cautions stockholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Company has just received the Proposal Letter and has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the Proposal Letter or make any decision with respect to Company's response to the Proposal Letter. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to a transaction with Kien Huat and Genting Malaysia or any other party or that any transaction with Kien Huat and Genting Malaysia or any other party will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law. On August 6, 2019, the Company issued a press release in which it announced the receipt of the Proposal Letter. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated by referenced in to this Item 7.01. The information set forth in or incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and variations of these terms and similar expression, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, plans, assumptions and objectives of the Company and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date as of which they are made. These statements are not guarantees and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions concerning future events that are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the expected timing and likelihood of completion of a potential transaction with Kien Huat, Genting Malaysia or their respective affiliates or a third party, including the risk that the potential transaction may not occur, and the risk that any announcements relating to the potential transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the Company's securities. Risk factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be found in the filings that may be filed with the SEC by the Company and/or Kien Huat and Genting Malaysia or a third party if a negotiated transaction is agreed to. Such reports are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or as otherwise specified herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibits. 99.1. Non-BindingProposal Letter, dated August 5, 2019, from Kien Huat Realty III Limited and Genting Malaysia Berhad to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Empire Resorts, Inc. 99.2 Press Release, dated August 6, 2019 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: August 6, 2019 EMPIRE RESORTS, INC. By: /s/ Ryan Eller Name: Ryan Eller Title: President and Chief Executive Officer Exhibit 99.1 Kien Huat Realty III Limited c/o 21st Floor Wisma Genting Jalan Sultan Ismail Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Special Committee of the Board of Directors Empire Resorts, Inc. c/o Monticello Casino and Raceway 204 State Route 17B, P.O. Box 5013 Monticello, NY 12701 August 5, 2019 Members of the Special Committee: Further to the letter of July 25, 2019 (the "Prior Letter") submitted by Kien Huat Realty III Limited ("Kien Huat") and our subsequent discussions, Kien Huat and Genting Malaysia Berhad ("Genting Malaysia", and, together with Kien Huat, "we") are submitting this preliminary non-binding proposal (our "Proposal") to acquire all outstanding equity of Empire Resorts, Inc. (the "Company") not owned by Kien Huat or its affiliates (including Genting Berhad, Genting Malaysia and their subsidiaries) in a merger (the "Merger") for a cash payment of $9.74 per share of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), with each share of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), receiving such consideration on an as-converted basis. As you know, Kien Huat is the largest stockholder in the Company, owning approximately 86% of the Company's outstanding Common Stock, including Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series F Preferred Stock"). Genting Malaysia and Kien Huat are affiliated companies. Genting Malaysia is one of the leading destination resort operators in the world. Genting Malaysia owns and operates major resort properties, including Resorts World Genting in Malaysia, over 40 casinos in the United Kingdom, Resorts World Bimini in the Bahamas and Resorts World Casino New York City ("RWNYC"). RWNYC is a premier entertainment hub offering the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience, with electronic gaming machines, shows, events and culinary delights. As you will see from the enclosed term sheet, in order to facilitate our Proposal, Genting Malaysia and Kien Huat have agreed with each other, that subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and certain other conditions, a subsidiary of Genting Malaysia will acquire 13.2 million shares of Kien Huat's Common Stock, irrespective of whether we consummate a transaction with the Company, and at the same price per share that we are offering to acquire the Company's equity from the minority stockholders. Ultimately, Genting Malaysia and Kien Huat intend to form a joint venture that will hold all of the Common Stock currently held by Kien Huat (including the Common Stock proposed to be acquired by a Genting Malaysia subsidiary). This joint venture will be owned 49% by a subsidiary of Genting Malaysia and 51% by Kien Huat and it is anticipated that, assuming we are able to reach agreement with the Special Committee (as defined below), the proposed acquisition of the Company would be effected through this joint venture. At all times, Kien Huat is expected to remain the direct or indirect majority owner of the Company's equity securities. In addition, following the closing of the proposed Merger, the term sheet contemplates that Genting Malaysia would assist in operating the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to an arm's length operations agreement. We believe that the transactions contemplated by the term sheet should provide comfort and assurance to the Company's various stakeholders, including the Special Committee, as well as the Company's stockholders and lenders, regarding Genting Malaysia's and Kien Huat's commitment to pursuing an acquisition of the Company expeditiously, thereby providing certainty of value and liquidity to the minority stockholders and creating a path to improve the long term operating performance of the Company. We also have confidence that the partnership with Genting Malaysia contemplated by the term sheet would provide the Company with a timely opportunity to leverage the institutional support and industry experience of Genting Malaysia following the closing. Finally, we believe that the transactions contemplated by the term sheet can be accomplished in parallel with negotiating, executing and consummating a merger agreement with the Company and without any delays. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

