Genting said the Empire shares were bought at $9.74 a share, the same as what it had offered to pay for a 46% stake held by Kien Huat in August. Genting had proposed to acquire and privatise Empire at the time.

Following the acquisition, Genting (USA) now holds a 38.3% stake in Empire.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)