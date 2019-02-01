Empire Resorts : PRE 14C 0 02/01/2019 | 05:39pm EST Send by mail :

SCHEDULE 14C INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 14(C) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 (Amendment No. ) Check the appropriate box: ☒ Preliminary Information Statement

NOTICE OF ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT OF STOCKHOLDERS EMPIRE RESORTS, INC. C/O MONTICELLO CASINO AND RACEWAY 204 STATE ROUTE 17B, P.O. BOX 5013 MONTICELLO, NEW YORK 12701 DATE FIRST MAILED TO STOCKHOLDERS: , 2019 WE ARE NOT ASKING YOU FOR A PROXY AND YOU ARE REQUESTED NOT TO SEND US A PROXY To the Stockholders of Empire Resorts, Inc.: On November 6, 2018, Empire Resorts, Inc. ("Empire," and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Company, "us," "our" or "we") entered into a letter agreement (as amended and restated on November 9, 2018, the "KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter") with Kien Huat Realty III Limited ("Kien Huat"), the Company's largest stockholder, pursuant to which Kien Huat committed to provide additional equity financing in support of the general corporate and working capital requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries. Pursuant to the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter, Kien Huat agreed to purchase up to $126 million (the "Commitment Amount") of Series F Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Series F Preferred Stock") of the Company on the terms set forth in the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter and in accordance with the terms of the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series F Preferred Stock, which the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on November 5, 2018 and amended and restated on November 9, 2018 (as amended and restated, the "Series F Certificate of Designation"). Kien Huat committed to purchase up to the Commitment Amount of the Series F Preferred Stock pursuant to the following schedule: (i) up to $12 million no earlier than November 9, 2018, (ii) up to $20 million no earlier than February 15, 2019, (iii) up to $20 million no earlier than May 15, 2019, (iv) up to $15 million no earlier than August 15, 2019, (v) up to $37 million no earlier than November 15, 2019 and (vi) up to $22 million no earlier than March 15, 2020. The Company agreed to use its reasonable efforts to secure third-party financing in an amount equal to the Commitment Amount, and the Commitment Amount will be reduced by the amount of any third-party financing raised by the Company. However, any equity financing raised by the Company from any person entering into a commercial agreement relating to online gaming and sports betting at Resorts World Catskills in an amount up to $29 million will not reduce the Commitment Amount. On November 14, 2018, an affiliate of bet365 Group Limited ("bet365") entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the "bet365 Common Stock Purchase Agreement") to purchase up to $50 million in shares of common stock of the Company in connection with the Company's collaboration with another bet365 affiliate to develop a physical and online sportsbook and digital gaming services at Resorts Word Catskills. $33.715 million (the "bet365 proceeds") of the $50 million was purchased on November 14, 2018, with the balance to acquire at a future date, subject to certain conditions. In accordance with the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter, the Commitment Amount was reduced by the amount of bet365 proceeds exceeding $29 million, from $126 million to $121.28 million. Any future sales to bet365 pursuant to the bet365 Common Stock Purchase Agreement would further reduce the Commitment Amount by such additional amount. Kien Huat is entitled to a funding fee in the amount of 1% of the portion of the Commitment Amount funded by Kien Huat at the time of any such funding. Unless earlier terminated by mutual agreement, the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter will terminate upon the earlier of (a) the Company's receipt of third-party financing in the Commitment Amount or (b) April 15, 2020. On November 13, 2018, in accordance with the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter, the Company and Kien Huat entered into a subscription agreement (the "KH Subscription Agreement") pursuant to which Kien Huat purchased 120 shares of the Company's Series F Preferred Stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $12 million and net proceeds to the Company (after deducting a $120,000 funding fee due to Kien Huat) of $11.88 million. Pursuant to the Series F Certificate of Designation, the Series F Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of the Company's common stock, par value $.0.01 per share (the "Common Stock" and the shares of Common Stock into which the Series F Preferred Stock is convertible, the "Conversion Shares") at any time and from time to time (and in certain cases, automatically) prior to December 31, 2038 (the "Maturity Date"), and is automatically convertible on the Maturity Date. Subject to the voting limitation prior to effectiveness of Stockholder Approval described below, the Series F Preferred Stock is entitled to vote on all matters submitted to the vote of the holders of Common Stock, with each share of Series F Preferred Stock having a number of votes equal to the number of shares of Common Stock into which such share is convertible at any given time. The transactions contemplated by the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter and the KH Subscription Agreement, including the issuance of the Series F Preferred Stock and the Conversion Shares, were approved by the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Company. The Company's entry into the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter and the KH Subscription Agreement did not require approval of our stockholders. However, pursuant to the Series F Certificate of Designation, (i) the Company may not issue Conversion Shares equal to 20% or more of the Common Stock or voting power of the Company issued and outstanding prior to a conversion of the Series F Preferred Stock (the "Conversion Limitation"), and (ii) the total number of votes represented by the Series F Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis is capped at an amount not to exceed, at any time, 20% or more of the voting power outstanding at such time (the "Voting Limitation" and together with the Conversion Limitation, the "Series F Caps"). Such Series F Caps must remain in place until the Company obtains approval for their removal by a majority of the voting power of the Company's issued and outstanding voting stock in accordance with the applicable listing rules (the "Nasdaq Rules") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Stockholder Approval"), and such approval becomes effective in accordance with Rule 14c-2 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Series F Caps were added to the Series F Certificate of Designation in order to comply with Rule 5635(d) of the Nasdaq Rules. This Notice and the accompanying Information Statement are being furnished to the stockholders of the Company to advise our stockholders that the holders of a majority of voting power of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), and Series F Preferred Stock (the Series F Preferred Stock, together with the Series B Preferred Stock and the Common Stock, the "Voting Stock") have acted by written consent to approve the removal of the Series F Caps on February 1, 2019. Please review the Information Statement included with this Notice for a more complete description of these matters. Pursuant to Section 228(e) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, the close of business on February 1, 2019, the date that the holders of a majority of the voting power of the Voting Stock delivered to the Company written consent approving the removal of the Series F Caps, is the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of the action by written consent. Pursuant to Rule 14c-2 under the Exchange Act, the actions taken by the holders of a majority of the voting power of the Voting Stock will not become effective until 20 calendar days after the mailing of the Information Statement to the Company's stockholders, or , 2019. This Notice and accompanying Information Statement are first being mailed to stockholders on or about , 2019. IMPORTANT NOTICE: THIS NOTICE AND THE COMPANY'S INFORMATION STATEMENT CAN BE ACCESSED DIRECTLY AT THE FOLLOWING INTERNET ADDRESS: http://www.cstproxy.com/empireresorts/is2019. WE ARE NOT ASKING YOU FOR A PROXY AND YOU ARE REQUESTED NOT TO SEND US A PROXY. As the matters set forth in this Notice and accompanying Information Statement have been duly authorized and approved by the written consent of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the Voting Stock, your vote or consent is not requested or required to approve these matters. The accompanying Information Statement is provided solely for your information, and we are not, by sending such Information Statement, asking any of our security holders to vote or take any other action. This Notice and the accompanying Information Statement also serves as the notice required by Section 228 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware of the taking of a corporate action without a meeting by less than unanimous written consent of the Company's stockholders. By the Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Emanuel R. Pearlman Name: Emanuel R. Pearlman Title: Executive Chairman of the Board Monticello, New York , 2019 EMPIRE RESORTS, INC. c/o Monticello Casino and Raceway 204 State Route 17B, P.O. Box 5013 Monticello, New York 12701 INFORMATION STATEMENT WE ARE NOT ASKING FOR YOU FOR A PROXY AND YOU ARE REQUESTED NOT TO SEND US A PROXY General On November 6, 2018, Empire Resorts, Inc. ("Empire," and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Company, "us," "our" or "we") entered into a letter agreement (the "Original KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter" and as amended and restated on November 9, 2018, the "KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter") with Kien Huat Realty III Limited ("Kien Huat"), the Company's largest stockholder, pursuant to which Kien Huat committed to provide additional equity financing in support of the general corporate and working capital requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries. Pursuant to the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter, Kien Huat agreed to purchase up to $126 million (the "Commitment Amount") of Series F Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Series F Preferred Stock") of the Company on the terms set forth in the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter and in accordance with the terms of the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series F Preferred Stock, which the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on November 5, 2018 (the "Original Series F Certificate of Designation") and amended and restated on November 9, 2018 (as amended and restated, the "Series F Certificate of Designation"). Kien Huat committed to purchase up to the Commitment Amount of the Series F Preferred Stock pursuant to the following schedule: (i) up to $12 million no earlier than November 9, 2018, (ii) up to $20 million no earlier than February 15, 2019, (iii) up to $20 million no earlier than May 15, 2019, (iv) up to $15 million no earlier than August 15, 2019, (v) up to $37 million no earlier than November 15, 2019 and (vi) up to $22 million no earlier than March 15, 2020. The Company agreed to use its reasonable efforts to secure third-party financing in an amount equal to the Commitment Amount, and the Commitment Amount will be reduced by the amount of any third-party financing raised by the Company. However, any equity financing raised by the Company from any person entering into a commercial agreement relating to online gaming and sports betting at Resorts World Catskills in an amount up to $29 million will not reduce the Commitment Amount. On November 14, 2018, an affiliate of bet365 Group Limited ("bet365") entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the "bet365 Common Stock Purchase Agreement") to purchase up to $50 million in shares of common stock of the Company in connection with the Company's collaboration with another bet365 affiliate to develop a physical and online sportsbook and digital gaming services at Resorts Word Catskills. Approximately $33.7 million (the "bet365 proceeds") of the $50 million was purchased on November 14, 2018, with the balance to acquire at a future date, subject to certain conditions. In accordance with the KH 2018 Preferred Stock Commitment Letter, the Commitment Amount was reduced by the amount of bet365 proceeds exceeding $29 million, from $126 million to $121.3 million. Any future sales to bet365 pursuant to the bet365 Common Stock Purchase Agreement would further reduce the Commitment Amount by such additional amount. 1 Attachments Original document

