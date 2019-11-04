Empire Resorts : SC 13D/A

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
November 4, 2019
1
CUSIP No. 292052305
Names of Reporting Persons.
I.R.S. Identification Nos. of above persons (entities only).
Kien Huat Realty III Limited
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)
(a)
☒
(b)
3. SEC Use Only
4.
Source of Funds (See Instructions)
AF
5.
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
____
6.
Citizenship or Place of Organization
Isle of Man
Number of
7.
Sole Voting Power
0
Shares
8.
Shared Voting Power
20,914,606 (1)
Beneficially
9.
Sole Dispositive Power
0
Owned by
Each Reporting
10.
Shared Dispositive Power 20,914,606(1)
Person With
11.
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person
20,914,606 (1)
12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)
13.
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
52.8% (2)
14.
Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
CO
This includes 15,714,606 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Empire Resorts, Inc. (the "Issuer") and 5,200,000 shares of Common Stock into which the Series F Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") beneficially owned by the reporting person can currently be converted.
Calculated on the basis of a total of 34,435,907 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of August 9, 2019, as reported by the Issuer in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 9, 2019 (the "10-Q"), 2,390 shares of Common Stock into which the Series B Preferred Stock can be converted, and 5,200,000 shares of Common Stock into which the Preferred Stock beneficially owned by the reporting person can currently be converted.
2
CUSIP No. 292052305
Names of Reporting Persons.
I.R.S. Identification Nos. of above persons (entities only).
Lim Kok Thay
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)
(a)
(b)
SEC Use Only
Source of Funds (See Instructions)
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
Citizenship or Place of Organization
Number of
7.
Sole Voting Power
0
Shares
8.
Shared Voting Power
34,114,606
(3)
Beneficially
9.
Sole Dispositive Power
0
Owned by
Each Reporting
10.
Shared Dispositive Power 34,114,606
(3)
Person With
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person
Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
☒
AF
____
Malaysia
34,114,606 (3)
86.1% (4)
14.
Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
IN
This includes 28,914,606 shares of the Common Stock and 5,200,000 shares of Common Stock into which the Preferred Stock beneficially owned by the reporting person can currently be converted.
Calculated on the basis of a total of 34,435,907 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of August 9, 2019, as reported by the Issuer in the 10-Q, 2,390 shares of Common Stock into which the Series B Preferred Stock can be converted, and 5,200,000 shares of Common Stock into which the Preferred Stock beneficially owned by the reporting person can currently be converted.
3
CUSIP No. 292052305
Names of Reporting Persons.
I.R.S. Identification Nos. of above persons (entities only).
Genting Berhad
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)
(a)
☒
(b)
3. SEC Use Only
4.
Source of Funds (See Instructions)
OO
5.
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
____
6.
Citizenship or Place of Organization
Malaysia
Number of
7.
Sole Voting Power
0
Shares
8.
Shared Voting Power
13,200,000 (5)
Beneficially
9.
Sole Dispositive Power
0
Owned by
Each Reporting
10.
Shared Dispositive Power 13,200,000(5)
Person With
11.
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person
13,200,000 (5)
12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)
13.
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
33.3% (6)
14.
Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
CO
This includes 13,200,000 shares of Common Stock.
Calculated on the basis of a total of 34,435,907 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of August 9, 2019, as reported by the Issuer in the 10-Q, 2,390 shares of Common Stock into which the Series B Preferred Stock can be converted, and 5,200,000 shares of Common Stock into which the Preferred Stock can currently be converted.
4
CUSIP No. 292052305
Names of Reporting Persons.
I.R.S. Identification Nos. of above persons (entities only).
Genting Malaysia Berhad
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)
(a)
☒
(b)
3. SEC Use Only
4.
Source of Funds (See Instructions)
WC
5.
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
____
6.
Citizenship or Place of Organization
Malaysia
Number of
7.
Sole Voting Power
0
Shares
8.
Shared Voting Power
13,200,000 (7)
Beneficially
9.
Sole Dispositive Power
0
Owned by
Each Reporting
10.
Shared Dispositive Power 13,200,000(7)
Person With
11.
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person
13,200,000 (7)
12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)
13.
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
33.3% (8)
14.
Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
CO
This includes 13,200,000 shares of Common Stock.
Calculated on the basis of a total of 34,435,907 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of August 9, 2019, as reported by the Issuer in the 10-Q, 2,390 shares of Common Stock into which the Series B Preferred Stock can be converted, and 5,200,000 shares of Common Stock into which the Preferred Stock can currently be converted.
5
