Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Appointment of Aaron Ratner as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

New York, NY, May 19, 2020 - Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the 'Company'), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced the appointment of Aaron Ratner as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, effective May 26, 2020. In this newly created role, Mr. Ratner will lead the Company's investment strategies and sourcing of external growth opportunities.

Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESRT said, 'Aaron's appointment follows our comments in our Q1 earnings call. I am confident he is the right person to create opportunities for us in this cycle and those to come, and we welcome him to our team.'

'Empire State Realty Trust is a platform poised for accretive growth,' said Mr. Ratner. 'I am honored and motivated by the opportunity to work with ESRT's talented team and to create value for ESRT's shareholders.'

Mr. Ratner joins ESRT after nine-years with TPG. He most recently served as a principal on the real estate team, where he developed investment strategies, sourced opportunities, and executed and managed real estate debt and equity investments. He served on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for AV Homes (NASDAQ: AVHI). Before TPG, he worked in the real estate investment banking group at Eastdil Secured. Mr. Ratner earned a B.B.A in Finance with distinction from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

About Empire State Realty Trust Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

