Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/01/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. The related earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release, supplemental and investor presentation will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.empirestaterealtytrust.com, in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13706424
The playback can be accessed through August 6, 2020

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 506 M - -
Net income 2020 4,35 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 029x
Yield 2020 5,89%
Capitalization 1 228 M 1 228 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,19 $
Last Close Price 7,00 $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Kessler President & Chief Operating Officer
Christina Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Malkin Chairman-Emeritus
William H. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-49.86%1 228
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)20.32%62 164
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.68%38 130
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.41%20 475
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-19.19%20 433
SEGRO PLC-0.25%13 193
