Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Empire State Realty Trust Inc    ESRT

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC

(ESRT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release and supplemental package will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.empirestaterealtytrust.com, under "Quarterly Earnings" in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13691962
The playback can be accessed through August 1, 2019

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST
04:31pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Rel..
BU
06/10EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Launches Eighth Annual Photo Contest
AQ
05/31EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2019 Investor Confer..
BU
05/30EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Exclusive 4th of July Celebration
AQ
05/23EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces AT&T Extends Term and Relocates Store with..
AQ
05/22EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Welcomes L'Occitane, Inc. to 111 West 33rd Street
PR
05/21EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces AT&T Extends Term and Relocates Store with..
PR
05/21EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
05/21EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces CFO Transition Plan
BU
05/17EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2019
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 535 M
EBIT 2019 154 M
Net income 2019 61,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 57,60
P/E ratio 2020 47,28
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,24x
Capitalization 2 805 M
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Kessler President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Karp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Malkin Chairman-Emeritus
William H. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC10.75%2 718
EQUINIX INC44.19%40 823
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.17.20%23 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.26%22 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES29.77%16 632
WP CAREY INC31.02%14 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About