Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”) today
announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results
on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 after close of markets on the New York
Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 1,
2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third
quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a
question-and-answer period. The earnings release and supplemental
package will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the
Company's website, www.empirestaterealtytrust.com,
under "Quarterly Earnings" in the “Investors” section.
Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of
the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com.
To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes
prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and
install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be
available for 90 days on the Company’s website.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:
1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode:
13683909
The playback can be accessed through November 8, 2018
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate
investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and
repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater
New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the
world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the
Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable
square feet, as of June 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable
square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three
in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New
York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail
portfolio.
