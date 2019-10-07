Log in
Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
10/07/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release and supplemental package will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.empirestaterealtytrust.com, under "Quarterly Earnings" in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13695202
The playback can be accessed through October 31, 2019

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.


© Business Wire 2019
