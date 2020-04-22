Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.    ESRT

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire State Realty Trust : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

- Earnings of $0.02 Per Fully Diluted Share -

- Core FFO of $0.18 Per Fully Diluted Share -

- Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet with Over $1 Billion in Cash -

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

“We have positioned ourselves for change and face this special period with a rock-solid balance sheet to allow us to meet our requirements and provide for external growth. I look forward to our earnings call and a full discussion of the impacts on our business from the “19,” the repurchase of our shares, and our plans for the use of our balance sheet,” stated Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income attributable to the Company was $0.02 per fully diluted share.
  • Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.18 per fully diluted share.
  • Fortified its already strong balance sheet with the completion of several financings that raised $300 million in net incremental proceeds.
  • Increased its cash balance to over $1 billion with a $550 million draw under its $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • Repurchased 8.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $9.37 per share, totaling $79.8 million in aggregate, through April 22, 2020.
  • Occupancy and leased percentages at March 31, 2020:
    • Total portfolio was 88.7% occupied; including Signed Leases Not Commenced (“SLNC”), the total portfolio was 91.1% leased.
    • Manhattan office portfolio (excluding the retail component of these properties) was 90.0% occupied; including SLNC, the Manhattan office portfolio was 92.6% leased.
    • Retail portfolio was 88.5% occupied; including SLNC, the retail portfolio was 94.0% leased.
    • Empire State Building was 93.7% occupied; including SLNC, was 95.4% leased.
  • Signed 35 leases, representing 149,143 rentable square feet across the total portfolio, and achieved a 3.4% increase in mark-to-market cash rent over previous fully escalated cash rents portfolio-wide on new, renewal, and expansion leases.
  • Signed 12 new leases, representing 63,153 rentable square feet for the Manhattan office portfolio (excluding the retail component of these properties), and achieved an increase of 19.4% in mark-to-market cash rent over previous fully escalated cash rents.
  • Increased Empire State Building Observatory revenues during the first two months of 2020 by 13.2%, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, to $14.4 million from $12.7 million in the first two months of 2019. On March 16, 2020, the Company complied with the instructions of authorities and closed the Empire State Building Observatory.
  • Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share.

Investor Presentation Update

The Company has posted on the “Investors” section of its website (www.empirestaterealtytrust.com) the latest investor presentation which contains information on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Portfolio Operations

As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet of office and retail space. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the date of Company’s completion of redevelopment work for new leases to commence. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. Leased percentages include signed leases not commenced.

 

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

March 31, 2019

Percent occupied:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total portfolio

 

88.7%

 

88.6%

 

88.8%

Total office

 

88.7%

 

88.5%

 

88.6%

Manhattan office

 

90.0%

 

89.8%

 

88.9%

Empire State Building

 

93.7%

 

94.1%

 

92.9%

Retail

 

88.5%

 

90.3%

 

90.7%

Percent leased:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total portfolio

 

91.1%

 

91.2%

 

91.5%

Total office

 

90.9%

 

91.0%

 

91.4%

Manhattan office

 

92.6%

 

92.7%

 

92.2%

Empire State Building

 

95.4%

 

95.2%

 

94.1%

Retail

 

94.0%

 

93.1%

 

92.3%

Leasing

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company signed 35 new, renewal, and expansion leases within the total portfolio, comprising 149,143 rentable square feet with an average starting rental rate of $66.58 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 3.4% over the previous fully escalated cash rent.

On a blended basis, the 24 new, renewal, and expansion office leases, comprising 93,865 rentable square feet signed within the Manhattan office portfolio during the first quarter, had an average starting rental rate of $61.94 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 12.6% over the previous fully escalated cash rent.

Leases Signed in the First Quarter 2020 for the Manhattan Office Portfolio

  • 12 new leases, comprising 63,153 rentable square feet, with an average starting rental rate of $62.78 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 19.4% over the previous fully escalated cash rent, and
  • 12 renewal leases, comprising 30,712 rentable square feet, with an average starting rental rate of $60.20 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 0.3% over the previous fully escalated cash rent.

Observatory

Revenue for January and February 2020 increased 13.2% from January and February 2019, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, which was closed for redevelopment in first quarter 2019 and re-opened in the fourth quarter 2019. The Company closed the Empire State Building Observatory on March 16,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Quarter Observatory Results

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

Percent
Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Observatory revenue

 

$19,544

 

$20,569

 

(5.0%)

Less: 102nd floor revenue

 

(1,808)

 

(180)

 

-

Observatory revenue excluding 102nd floor

 

$17,736

 

$20,389

 

(13.0%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of visitors

 

422,000

 

601,000

 

(29.8%)

Bad weather days (during open days)

 

15

 

15

 

 

Days closed due to COVID-19

 

15

 

-

 

 

Balance Sheet

During the quarter, the Company undertook several capital market actions to further enhance the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. The Company has over $1.0 billion in cash, additional borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, low leverage levels and a weighted average debt maturity of more than seven years.

The Company completed several financings that added $300 million in net incremental cash proceeds to its balance sheet at an all-in blended cost of 2.6%, or 3.6% inclusive of interest rate swap agreements, and a weighted average maturity of 8.1 years.

On March 17, 2020, the Company issued and sold an aggregate principal amount of $175 million of senior unsecured notes in a private placement to entities affiliated with Prudential Private Capital, MetLife Management Advisors, LLC, and AIG Asset Management. The notes consist of $100 million of 3.61% Series G Senior Notes due March 2032 and $75 million of 3.73% Series H Senior Notes due March 2035.

On March 19, 2020, the Company proactively refinanced its existing $265 million unsecured bank term loan due August 2022 with a new $215 million unsecured term loan due March 2025 with an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.20% and at the same time completed a new $175 million unsecured term loan due December 2026 with an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.50%.

In addition to the aforementioned financings, and as a prudent action to bolster the Company’s cash balance and enhance its flexibility, the Company drew $550 million under the Company’s $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.0 billion at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.5 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.60% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 7.2 years. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s consolidated net debt to total market capitalization was approximately 35.5% and consolidated net debt to EBITDA was 4.4x.

Through April 22, 2020, the Company purchased 8.5 million of its shares at a weighted average share price of $9.37 per share, totaling $79.8 million, through a combination of open-market purchases and the execution of a 10B5-1 program.

Dividend

On March 31, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.105 per share, or unit as applicable, for the first quarter 2020 to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE: ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”). The Company paid a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the first quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and paid a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the first quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will host a webcast and conference call, open to the general public, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

The webcast will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6780 for international callers. A dial-in replay will be available starting shortly after the call until April 30, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for this dial-in replay is 13701815.

The Supplemental Report and Investor Presentation are integral components of quarterly earnings announcement and are now available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “contemplates,” “aims,” “continues,” “would” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including (a) the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of governmental relief in providing assistance to businesses that have suffered significant declines in revenues as a result of mandatory business shut-downs, “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” orders and social distancing practices, as well as individuals adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) the duration of any such orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing and the speed and extent to which revenues of the Company’s tenants, particularly retail, and the Observatory recover following the lifting of any such orders or recommendations, (c) the potential impact of any such events on the obligations of the Company’s tenants to make rent and other payments or honor other commitments, (d) international and national disruption of travel and tourism with a resulting decline in Observatory visitors, and (e) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of, or lack of access to, the capital markets, and general volatility adversely impacting the market price of the Company’s Class A common stock and publicly-traded partnership units of the Operating Partnership; (ii) resolution of legal proceedings involving the Company; (iii) reduced demand for office or retail space; (iv)changes in our business strategy; (v) changes in technology and market competition that affect utilization of our broadcast or other facilities; (vi) changes in domestic or international tourism, including due to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and/or currency exchange rates, which may cause a decline in Observatory visitors; (vii) defaults on, early terminations of, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants; (viii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (x) termination or expiration of our ground leases; (xi) our ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on our ability to borrow additional funds in compliance with drawdown conditions and financial covenants; (xii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (xiii) our failure to redevelop and reposition properties, or to execute any newly planned capital project successfully or on the anticipated timeline or at the anticipated costs; (xiv) difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; (xv) risks related to our development projects (including our Metro Tower development site) and capital projects, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; (xvi) impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; (xvii) our failure to qualify as a REIT; and (xviii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact the Company's future results, performance or transactions, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

   

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenues

Rental revenue

$

148,113

 

$

143,417

 

Observatory revenue

 

19,544

 

 

20,569

 

Lease termination fees

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

388

 

Third-party management and other fees

 

346

 

 

320

 

Other revenue and fees

 

2,010

 

 

2,599

 

Total revenues

 

170,224

 

 

167,293

 

Operating expenses

Property operating expenses

 

41,468

 

 

42,955

 

Ground rent expenses

 

2,331

 

 

2,331

 

General and administrative expenses

 

15,951

 

 

14,026

 

Observatory expenses

 

8,154

 

 

7,575

 

Real estate taxes

 

29,254

 

 

28,232

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

46,093

 

 

46,098

 

Total operating expenses

 

143,251

 

 

141,217

 

Total operating income

 

26,973

 

 

26,076

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

3,739

 

Interest expense

 

(19,618

)

 

(20,689

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

-

 

Income before income taxes

 

7,906

 

 

9,126

 

Income tax benefit

 

382

 

 

730

 

Net income

 

8,288

 

 

9,856

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

(1,050

)

 

(234

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(2,743

)

 

(3,945

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

4,495

 

$

5,677

 

Total weighted average shares

Basic

 

181,741

 

 

175,850

 

Diluted

 

292,645

 

 

298,049

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

Basic

$

0.02

 

$

0.03

 

Diluted

$

0.02

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”),

Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”)

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

Net income

$

8,288

 

$

9,856

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

(1,050

)

 

(234

)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

44,430

 

 

45,092

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

 

 

51,668

 

 

54,714

 

 

 

Amortization of below-market ground leases

 

 

1,958

 

 

1,958

 

Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

 

53,626

 

 

56,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

$

53,712

 

$

56,672

 

 

 

Total weighted average shares

Basic

 

292,645

 

 

298,049

 

Diluted

 

292,645

 

 

298,049

 

 

FFO per share

Basic

$

0.18

 

$

0.18

 

Diluted

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Modified FFO per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.19

 

Diluted

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core FFO per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.19

 

Diluted

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Assets

 

Commercial real estate properties, at cost

$

3,123,308

 

$

3,109,433

 

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

 

 

(886,822

)

 

 

(862,534

)

 

Commercial real estate properties, net

 

2,236,486

 

 

2,246,899

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

1,008,983

 

 

233,946

 

 

Restricted cash

 

36,881

 

 

37,651

 

 

Tenant and other receivables

 

22,549

 

 

25,423

 

 

Deferred rent receivables

 

229,154

 

 

220,960

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

 

40,583

 

 

 

65,453

 

 

Deferred costs, net

 

 

 

218,578

 

 

 

228,150

 

 

Acquired below market ground leases, net

 

 

 

350,609

 

 

 

352,566

 

 

Right of use assets

 

 

 

29,256

 

 

 

29,307

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

491,479

 

 

 

491,479

 

 

Total assets

 

 

$

4,664,558

 

 

$

3,931,834

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

604,763

 

$

605,542

 

 

Senior unsecured notes, net

 

973,002

 

 

798,392

 

 

Unsecured term loan facility, net

 

 

 

386,568

 

 

 

264,640

 

 

Unsecured revolving credit facility, net

 

546,436

 

 

-

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

142,315

 

 

143,786

 

 

Acquired below market leases, net

 

37,623

 

 

39,679

 

 

Ground lease liabilities

 

 

 

29,256

 

 

 

29,307

 

 

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

 

64,176

 

 

72,015

 

 

Tenants’ security deposits

 

30,543

 

 

30,560

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,814,682

 

 

1,983,921

 

 

Total equity

 

 

 

1,849,876

 

 

 

1,947,913

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

 

$

4,664,558

 

 

$

3,931,834

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST,
05:18pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
05:07pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/20EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Date and Time Change for First Quarter 202..
BU
04/09IHEARTMEDIA : Empire State Building And iHeartMedia Continue To Inspire With A N..
AQ
04/07EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Relea..
BU
04/03EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Global Heartbeat Continues With Hourly Salu..
AQ
04/02EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report
BU
03/27IHEARTMEDIA : Empire State Building In Partnership With iHeartMedia's Z100 To Ki..
AQ
03/23EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (fo..
AQ
03/23EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Financings
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 507 M
EBIT 2020 102 M
Net income 2020 31,3 M
Debt 2020 1 684 M
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 210x
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,16x
EV / Sales2021 6,29x
Capitalization 1 440 M
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,17  $
Last Close Price 7,86  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Kessler President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew J. Prentice CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Peter L. Malkin Chairman-Emeritus
William H. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-43.70%1 440
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.16%57 435
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.85%37 518
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.78%18 601
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-32.30%17 118
SEGRO PLC-10.28%10 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group