Empire State Realty Trust : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

- Earnings of $0.02 Per Fully Diluted Share -

- Core FFO of $0.18 Per Fully Diluted Share -

- Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet with Over $1 Billion in Cash -

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

“We have positioned ourselves for change and face this special period with a rock-solid balance sheet to allow us to meet our requirements and provide for external growth. I look forward to our earnings call and a full discussion of the impacts on our business from the “19,” the repurchase of our shares, and our plans for the use of our balance sheet,” stated Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter Highlights

Net income attributable to the Company was $0.02 per fully diluted share.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.18 per fully diluted share.

Fortified its already strong balance sheet with the completion of several financings that raised $300 million in net incremental proceeds.

Increased its cash balance to over $1 billion with a $550 million draw under its $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

Repurchased 8.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $9.37 per share, totaling $79.8 million in aggregate, through April 22, 2020.

Occupancy and leased percentages at March 31, 2020: Total portfolio was 88.7% occupied; including Signed Leases Not Commenced (“SLNC”), the total portfolio was 91.1% leased. Manhattan office portfolio (excluding the retail component of these properties) was 90.0% occupied; including SLNC, the Manhattan office portfolio was 92.6% leased. Retail portfolio was 88.5% occupied; including SLNC, the retail portfolio was 94.0% leased. Empire State Building was 93.7% occupied; including SLNC, was 95.4% leased.

Signed 35 leases, representing 149,143 rentable square feet across the total portfolio, and achieved a 3.4% increase in mark-to-market cash rent over previous fully escalated cash rents portfolio-wide on new, renewal, and expansion leases.

Signed 12 new leases, representing 63,153 rentable square feet for the Manhattan office portfolio (excluding the retail component of these properties), and achieved an increase of 19.4% in mark-to-market cash rent over previous fully escalated cash rents.

Increased Empire State Building Observatory revenues during the first two months of 2020 by 13.2%, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, to $14.4 million from $12.7 million in the first two months of 2019. On March 16, 2020, the Company complied with the instructions of authorities and closed the Empire State Building Observatory.

Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share.

Investor Presentation Update

The Company has posted on the “Investors” section of its website (www.empirestaterealtytrust.com) the latest investor presentation which contains information on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Portfolio Operations

As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet of office and retail space. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the date of Company’s completion of redevelopment work for new leases to commence. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. Leased percentages include signed leases not commenced.

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Percent occupied: Total portfolio 88.7% 88.6% 88.8% Total office 88.7% 88.5% 88.6% Manhattan office 90.0% 89.8% 88.9% Empire State Building 93.7% 94.1% 92.9% Retail 88.5% 90.3% 90.7% Percent leased: Total portfolio 91.1% 91.2% 91.5% Total office 90.9% 91.0% 91.4% Manhattan office 92.6% 92.7% 92.2% Empire State Building 95.4% 95.2% 94.1% Retail 94.0% 93.1% 92.3%

Leasing

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company signed 35 new, renewal, and expansion leases within the total portfolio, comprising 149,143 rentable square feet with an average starting rental rate of $66.58 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 3.4% over the previous fully escalated cash rent.

On a blended basis, the 24 new, renewal, and expansion office leases, comprising 93,865 rentable square feet signed within the Manhattan office portfolio during the first quarter, had an average starting rental rate of $61.94 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 12.6% over the previous fully escalated cash rent.

Leases Signed in the First Quarter 2020 for the Manhattan Office Portfolio

12 new leases, comprising 63,153 rentable square feet, with an average starting rental rate of $62.78 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 19.4% over the previous fully escalated cash rent, and

12 renewal leases, comprising 30,712 rentable square feet, with an average starting rental rate of $60.20 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 0.3% over the previous fully escalated cash rent.

Observatory

Revenue for January and February 2020 increased 13.2% from January and February 2019, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, which was closed for redevelopment in first quarter 2019 and re-opened in the fourth quarter 2019. The Company closed the Empire State Building Observatory on March 16,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Quarter Observatory Results

(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Percent

Change Observatory revenue $19,544 $20,569 (5.0%) Less: 102nd floor revenue (1,808) (180) - Observatory revenue excluding 102nd floor $17,736 $20,389 (13.0%) Number of visitors 422,000 601,000 (29.8%) Bad weather days (during open days) 15 15 Days closed due to COVID-19 15 -

Balance Sheet

During the quarter, the Company undertook several capital market actions to further enhance the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. The Company has over $1.0 billion in cash, additional borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, low leverage levels and a weighted average debt maturity of more than seven years.

The Company completed several financings that added $300 million in net incremental cash proceeds to its balance sheet at an all-in blended cost of 2.6%, or 3.6% inclusive of interest rate swap agreements, and a weighted average maturity of 8.1 years.

On March 17, 2020, the Company issued and sold an aggregate principal amount of $175 million of senior unsecured notes in a private placement to entities affiliated with Prudential Private Capital, MetLife Management Advisors, LLC, and AIG Asset Management. The notes consist of $100 million of 3.61% Series G Senior Notes due March 2032 and $75 million of 3.73% Series H Senior Notes due March 2035.

On March 19, 2020, the Company proactively refinanced its existing $265 million unsecured bank term loan due August 2022 with a new $215 million unsecured term loan due March 2025 with an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.20% and at the same time completed a new $175 million unsecured term loan due December 2026 with an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.50%.

In addition to the aforementioned financings, and as a prudent action to bolster the Company’s cash balance and enhance its flexibility, the Company drew $550 million under the Company’s $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.0 billion at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.5 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.60% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 7.2 years. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s consolidated net debt to total market capitalization was approximately 35.5% and consolidated net debt to EBITDA was 4.4x.

Through April 22, 2020, the Company purchased 8.5 million of its shares at a weighted average share price of $9.37 per share, totaling $79.8 million, through a combination of open-market purchases and the execution of a 10B5-1 program.

Dividend

On March 31, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.105 per share, or unit as applicable, for the first quarter 2020 to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE: ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”). The Company paid a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the first quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and paid a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the first quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “contemplates,” “aims,” “continues,” “would” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including (a) the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of governmental relief in providing assistance to businesses that have suffered significant declines in revenues as a result of mandatory business shut-downs, “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” orders and social distancing practices, as well as individuals adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) the duration of any such orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing and the speed and extent to which revenues of the Company’s tenants, particularly retail, and the Observatory recover following the lifting of any such orders or recommendations, (c) the potential impact of any such events on the obligations of the Company’s tenants to make rent and other payments or honor other commitments, (d) international and national disruption of travel and tourism with a resulting decline in Observatory visitors, and (e) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of, or lack of access to, the capital markets, and general volatility adversely impacting the market price of the Company’s Class A common stock and publicly-traded partnership units of the Operating Partnership; (ii) resolution of legal proceedings involving the Company; (iii) reduced demand for office or retail space; (iv)changes in our business strategy; (v) changes in technology and market competition that affect utilization of our broadcast or other facilities; (vi) changes in domestic or international tourism, including due to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and/or currency exchange rates, which may cause a decline in Observatory visitors; (vii) defaults on, early terminations of, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants; (viii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (x) termination or expiration of our ground leases; (xi) our ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on our ability to borrow additional funds in compliance with drawdown conditions and financial covenants; (xii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (xiii) our failure to redevelop and reposition properties, or to execute any newly planned capital project successfully or on the anticipated timeline or at the anticipated costs; (xiv) difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; (xv) risks related to our development projects (including our Metro Tower development site) and capital projects, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; (xvi) impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; (xvii) our failure to qualify as a REIT; and (xviii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact the Company's future results, performance or transactions, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 148,113 $ 143,417 Observatory revenue 19,544 20,569 Lease termination fees 211 388 Third-party management and other fees 346 320 Other revenue and fees 2,010 2,599 Total revenues 170,224 167,293 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 41,468 42,955 Ground rent expenses 2,331 2,331 General and administrative expenses 15,951 14,026 Observatory expenses 8,154 7,575 Real estate taxes 29,254 28,232 Depreciation and amortization 46,093 46,098 Total operating expenses 143,251 141,217 Total operating income 26,973 26,076 Other income (expense): Interest income 637 3,739 Interest expense (19,618 ) (20,689 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (86 ) - Income before income taxes 7,906 9,126 Income tax benefit 382 730 Net income 8,288 9,856 Preferred unit distributions (1,050 ) (234 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,743 ) (3,945 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,495 $ 5,677 Total weighted average shares Basic 181,741 175,850 Diluted 292,645 298,049 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 8,288 $ 9,856 Preferred unit distributions (1,050 ) (234 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 44,430 45,092 FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 51,668 54,714 Amortization of below-market ground leases 1,958 1,958 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 53,626 56,672 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 86 - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 53,712 $ 56,672 Total weighted average shares Basic 292,645 298,049 Diluted 292,645 298,049 FFO per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.19

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost $ 3,123,308 $ 3,109,433 Less: accumulated depreciation (886,822 ) (862,534 ) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,236,486 2,246,899 Cash and cash equivalents 1,008,983 233,946 Restricted cash 36,881 37,651 Tenant and other receivables 22,549 25,423 Deferred rent receivables 229,154 220,960 Prepaid expenses and other assets 40,583 65,453 Deferred costs, net 218,578 228,150 Acquired below market ground leases, net 350,609 352,566 Right of use assets 29,256 29,307 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,664,558 $ 3,931,834 Liabilities and equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 604,763 $ 605,542 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,002 798,392 Unsecured term loan facility, net 386,568 264,640 Unsecured revolving credit facility, net 546,436 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 142,315 143,786 Acquired below market leases, net 37,623 39,679 Ground lease liabilities 29,256 29,307 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 64,176 72,015 Tenants’ security deposits 30,543 30,560 Total liabilities 2,814,682 1,983,921 Total equity 1,849,876 1,947,913 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,664,558 $ 3,931,834

