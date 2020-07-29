Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.    ESRT

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

- Net loss of $0.07 Per Fully Diluted Share -

- Core FFO of $0.14 Per Fully Diluted Share -

- $0.9 Billion in Cash On Hand -

- Collections Improved -

- Observatory Reopened -

- Meaningful Cost Reduction Measures -

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

“Our team has been effective in our responses to the challenges of the second quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong and flexible, rent collections have improved, the Observatory is reopened, and we have additionally reduced the Company’s costs,” stated Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ESRT colleagues have successfully navigated new protocols for return to work for themselves and for our tenants. Our focus for more than a decade on Indoor Environmental Quality in our office, retail, and public spaces has given us a competitive advantage in our ability to address concerns about tenant and visitor health.”

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Net loss attributable to the Company was $0.07 per fully diluted share.
  • After a $0.03 per share reserve against tenant receivables and non-cash reduction in straight line rent balances, Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.14 per fully diluted share.
  • Same Store Property Cash NOI excluding lease termination fees was up 18.0% from the second quarter 2019 primarily driven by lower property operating expenses, partially offset by a reserve against tenant receivables. When COVID-related rent deferrals are excluded, Same Store Property Cash NOI increased 9.9% from the second quarter 2019.
  • Strong liquidity position with $1.4 billion of total liquidity as of June 30, 2020, which consists of $873 million of cash plus an additional $550 million available under its revolving credit facility.
  • The Company repurchased $52 million of its common stock shares at a weighted average price of $7.99 per share in the second quarter, and year-to-date through July 28, 2020, the Company repurchased $119 million of common stock at a weighted average share price of $8.67.
  • For the total portfolio in the second quarter, we signed 19 new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing 113,431 rentable square feet at an average starting rental rate of $64.43 per rentable square foot.
  • Collected 84% of second quarter 2020 total billings with 86% for office tenants and 75% for retail tenants. Through July 24, 2020, collected 90% of July total billings, with 93% for office tenants and 75% for retail tenants.
  • The Empire State Building Observatory remained closed during the entire second quarter and reopened on July 20, 2020.
  • Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share.
  • Announced the appointment of Christina Chiu to EVP and CFO, Aaron D. Ratner to SVP and CIO, and the departure of John B. Kessler. On July 13, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of R. Paige Hood to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2020, and the departure of William H. Berkman, effective July 31, 2020.
  • Reduced expected full year G&A by approximately 12% from the previously disclosed 2020 G&A run rate of $68 million to $60 million, excluding one-time severance charges.
  • Reduced property operating expenses by $10 million in the second quarter 2020 from the prior year period and expect further to reduce expenses by $12 million in the second half of 2020.
  • Reduced required capital expenditures planned for 2020.
  • Reduced annual base salary for Anthony E. Malkin, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO, and Thomas P. Durels, EVP Real Estate, by 33% and 25%, respectively, effective August 1 through the remainder of 2020. This is in addition to Mr. Malkin’s base salary reduction to $1.00 for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Reduced 2021 NEO annual equity compensation by $3.9 million, comprised of a $2.7 million reduction for Mr. Malkin and $1.2 million reduction for Mr. Durels.

Investor Presentation Update

The Company has posted on the “Investors” section of its website (www.empirestaterealtytrust.com) the latest investor presentation which contains information on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Portfolio Operations

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet which consisted of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space and 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the date of the Company’s completion of redevelopment work for new leases to commence. Leased percentages include signed leases not commenced.

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

June 30, 2019

Percent occupied:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total portfolio

 

85.6%

 

88.7%

 

90.2%

Total office

 

85.5%

 

88.7%

 

90.1%

Manhattan office

 

87.0%

 

90.0%

 

90.7%

Empire State Building

 

86.1%

 

93.7%

 

93.5%

Retail

 

87.4%

 

88.5%

 

90.5%

Percent leased:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total portfolio

 

89.6%

 

91.1%

 

92.2%

Total office

 

89.4%

 

90.9%

 

92.2%

Manhattan office

 

91.5%

 

92.6%

 

93.0%

Empire State Building

 

93.5%

 

95.4%

 

95.2%

Retail

 

93.4%

 

94.0%

 

92.3%

Rent Collections

The Company has experienced steady monthly improvement in the collection of its property billings. The Company has collected the following:

Collections as of 7/23/20201

 

Overall

 

Office

 

Retail

April

86%

 

86%

 

84%

May

83%

 

85%

 

73%

June

83%

 

85%

 

69%

July

90%

 

93%

 

75%

 

 

 

 

 

Collections with Application of Security Deposits2
(as of 7/23/2020)

 

Overall

 

Office

 

Retail

April

96%

 

97%

 

92%

May

94%

 

96%

 

84%

June

93%

 

96%

 

77%

July

96%

 

98%

 

84%

The Company took a $9.1 million total reduction in revenue comprised of a $1.9 million reserve against tenant receivables and $7.2 million non-cash reduction of straight line rent balances. This equates to 1.6% of our annualized rental revenue as of June 30, 2020 or a $0.03 per share impact.

Leasing

Leasing activity was substantially impacted during the second quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The below tables summarize leasing activity for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio

 

Total Leases
Executed

 

Total square
footage
executed

 

Average cash
rent psf - leases
executed

 

Previously
escalated cash
rents psf

 

% of new cash
rent over
previously
escalated rents

Office

 

17

 

99,229

 

$

52.82

 

$

51.40

 

2.8%

Retail

 

2

 

14,202

 

$

145.58

 

$

158.58

 

(8.2%)

Total Overall

 

19

 

113,431

 

$

64.43

 

$

64.82

 

(0.6%)

Manhattan Office Portfolio

Manhattan Office
Portfolio

 

Total Leases
Executed

 

Total square
footage
executed

 

Average cash
rent psf - leases
executed

 

Previously
escalated cash
rents psf

 

% of new cash
rent over
previously
escalated rents

New Office

 

4

 

24,859

 

$

66.94

 

$

61.55

 

8.7%

Renewal Office

 

8

 

27,123

 

$

58.35

 

$

58.39

 

(0.1%)

Total Office

 

12

 

51,982

 

$

62.46

 

$

59.90

 

4.3%

First Half Observatory Results and Reopening

Observatory revenue for January and February 2020 increased 13.2% year-over-year, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, which was closed for redevelopment in first quarter 2019 and re-opened in the fourth quarter 2019. In compliance with the requirements of authorities, the Company closed the Empire State Building Observatory on March 16,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Observatory was closed for the entirety of the second quarter 2020 and reopened on July 20, 2020. Key highlights, as noted in our July 13th reopening press release, are as follows:

  • For the first few weeks, hours of operation will be reduced to 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • To avoid crowds that will compromise social distancing, tickets for set times must be purchased at www.esbnyc.com, and initial capacity has been limited to 500 guests in the Observatory’s 70,000 square foot space at a time – well below the capacity limits set forth by authorities.
  • Indoor Environmental Quality components of the Observatory’s redevelopment include MERV-13 air filters, AtmosAir air purification and constant ventilation through the introduction of fresh air to, and the exhaust interior air from, the Observatory. MERV-13 filters and ventilation are the standard in all ESRT’s new office and retail installations, and AtmosAir can be added to new spaces or retrofitted into existing spaces at the tenant’s request.
  • We have posted our complete Observatory reopening protocols on www.esbnyc.com/safety for the public to view, both to give our guests confidence and to help guide other attractions in best practices.

Balance Sheet

The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $1.4 billion of total liquidity as of June 30, 2020, which is comprised of $873.0 million of cash, plus an additional $550.0 million available under its revolving credit facility.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.5 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.41% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 6.9 years. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s net debt to total market capitalization was 43.7% and net debt to EBITDA was 5.2x.

The Company repurchased $52 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.99 per share in the second quarter and year-to-date through July 28, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of $119 million of its common stock at a weighted average share price of $8.67 per share, through a combination of open-market purchases and the execution of a 10b5-1 program.

Personnel Changes

The Company made several personnel changes to position itself for ESRT version 2.0. This builds upon earlier hires and appointments in areas such as technology, energy efficiency and sustainability, and ESG with:

  • Appointment of Christina Chiu as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to lead the Company’s finance function and support our growth initiatives;
  • Appointment of Aaron D. Ratner as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer to build our external growth team;
  • Departure of John B. Kessler and elimination of the Chief Operating Officer position; and
  • Refreshment of the Board of Directors with the arrival of R. Paige Hood and departure of William H. Berkman.

Expense Reductions

The Company has undertaken meaningful cost reduction measures to ensure its ongoing strength and position the business optimally through the current environment, which result in expected full year 2020 G&A of $60 million, excluding one-time severance charges. This is approximately 12% less than the previously disclosed G&A run rate of $68 million, broken down as follows:

  • Named Executive Officer compensation:
    • ($0.4) million from reduction in annual base salary for Anthony E. Malkin and Thomas P. Durels through December 31, 2020;
    • ($1.2) million from the change in age requirement from 60 to 65 for the accounting vesting period for time-based equity compensation; and
    • ($2.7) million from the departure of our former Chief Operating Officer.
  • Other corporate overhead:
    • ($1.5) million of net changes from the addition of investment personnel and reductions in executive and corporate staff, and temporary corporate salary reductions through December 31, 2020; and
    • Balance from department budget cuts and lower anticipated spending due to COVID-19.
  • In addition, the Company announced a $3.9 million reduction in 2021 NEO annual equity compensation, comprised of a $2.7 million reduction for Mr. Malkin and $1.2 million reduction for Mr. Durels. We currently expect 2021 G&A of approximately $58 million and will continue to seek efficiencies and cost reduction opportunities in operating our business.
  • Property operating expenses
    • $12 million in one-time operating expense savings for 2H 2020 from additional cost reduction efforts.
    • $4 million on an annualized basis of permanent cost reductions due to staffing and other reductions.
  • Capital expenditures
    • $24 million in lower planned 2020 capital expenditures for buildings improvements compared to 2019 due to focus only on mandatory spending and work previously commenced.

Other Items

The Company recognized the following one-time expenses during the quarter:

  • A $4.1 million non-cash write-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a combined heat and power generation project for the Empire State Building that has been rendered economically unfeasible due to New York City’s new Local Law 97; and
  • A $3.0 million one-time charge in general and administrative expenses related to the departure of our former Chief Operating Officer, of which $2.7 million is the non-cash accelerated vesting of equity compensation.

Dividend

On June 30, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.105 per share, or unit as applicable, for the second quarter 2020 to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE:ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”). The Company paid a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the second quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the second quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will host a webcast and conference call, open to the general public, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

The webcast will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6780 for international callers. A dial-in replay will be available starting shortly after the call until August 6, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for this dial-in replay is 13706424.

The Supplemental Report and Investor Presentation are integral components of quarterly earnings announcement and are now available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com.

The Company uses, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “contemplates,” “aims,” “continues,” “would” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including (a) the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of governmental relief in providing assistance to businesses that have suffered significant declines in revenues as a result of mandatory business shut-downs, “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” orders and social distancing practices, as well as individuals adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) the duration of any such orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing and the speed and extent to which revenues of the Company’s tenants, particularly retail, and the Observatory recover following the lifting of any such orders or recommendations, (c) the potential impact of any such events on the obligations of the Company’s tenants to make rent and other payments or honor other commitments, including such tenants’ ability to pay rent following the termination of temporary governmental assistance and benefits programs, (d) government moratoriums and/or limits (including temporary closure of certain court systems) which directly or indirectly abridge the enforcement of lease obligations and related guarantees, (e) the potential impact on the Company’s human capital management, including restrained productivity associated with work-from-home and risks associated with employees returning to the office, (f) international and national disruption of travel and tourism with a resulting decline in Observatory visitors, and (g) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of, or lack of access to, the capital markets, and general volatility adversely impacting the market price of the Company’s Class A common stock and publicly-traded partnership units of the Operating Partnership; (ii) resolution of legal proceedings involving the Company; (iii) reduced demand for office or retail space, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) changes in our business strategy; (v) changes in technology and market competition that affect utilization of our office, retail, broadcast or other facilities; (vi) changes in domestic or international tourism, including due to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and/or currency exchange rates, which may cause a decline in Observatory visitors; (vii) defaults on, early terminations of, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants; (viii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (x) termination or expiration of our ground leases; (xi) changes in our ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on our ability to borrow additional funds in compliance with drawdown conditions and financial covenants; (xii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (xiii) our failure to redevelop and reposition properties, or to execute any newly planned capital project successfully or on the anticipated timeline or at the anticipated costs; (xiv) difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; (xv) risks related to our development projects (including our Metro Tower development site) and capital projects, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; (xvi) impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; (xvii) our failure to qualify as a REIT; and (xviii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact the Company's future results, performance or transactions, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

Rental revenue

$

137,999

 

 

$

141,071

 

Observatory revenue

 

86

 

 

 

32,895

 

Lease termination fees

 

1,033

 

 

 

363

 

Third-party management and other fees

 

301

 

 

 

331

 

Other revenue and fees

 

1,611

 

 

 

1,584

 

Total revenues

 

141,030

 

 

 

176,244

 

Operating expenses

 

Property operating expenses

 

29,750

 

 

 

40,227

 

Ground rent expenses

 

2,332

 

 

 

2,332

 

General and administrative expenses

 

18,149

 

 

 

15,998

 

Observatory expenses

 

4,002

 

 

 

8,360

 

Real estate taxes

 

29,579

 

 

 

28,267

 

Impairment charge

 

4,101

 

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52,783

 

 

 

44,821

 

Total operating expenses

 

140,696

 

 

 

140,005

 

Total operating income

 

334

 

 

 

36,239

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,526

 

 

 

3,899

 

Interest expense

 

(23,928

)

 

 

(20,597

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(22,068

)

 

 

19,541

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

2,450

 

 

 

(611

)

Net income (loss)

 

(19,618

)

 

 

18,930

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(234

)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

7,872

 

 

 

(7,609

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(12,793

)

 

$

11,087

 

Total weighted average shares

 

Basic

 

175,433

 

 

 

176,796

 

Diluted

 

283,384

 

 

 

298,131

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

Basic

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.06

 

Diluted

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.06

 

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

Rental revenue

$

286,112

 

 

$

284,488

 

Observatory revenue

 

19,630

 

 

 

53,464

 

Lease termination fees

 

1,244

 

 

 

751

 

Third-party management and other fees

 

647

 

 

 

651

 

Other revenue and fees

 

3,621

 

 

 

4,183

 

Total revenues

 

311,254

 

 

 

343,537

 

Operating expenses

 

Property operating expenses

 

71,218

 

 

 

83,182

 

Ground rent expenses

 

4,663

 

 

 

4,663

 

General and administrative expenses

 

34,100

 

 

 

30,024

 

Observatory expenses

 

12,156

 

 

 

15,935

 

Real estate taxes

 

58,833

 

 

 

56,499

 

Impairment charge

 

4,101

 

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

98,876

 

 

 

90,919

 

Total operating expenses

 

283,947

 

 

 

281,222

 

Total operating income

 

27,307

 

 

 

62,315

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest income

 

2,163

 

 

 

7,638

 

Interest expense

 

(43,546

)

 

 

(41,286

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(86

)

 

 

-

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(14,162

)

 

 

28,667

 

Income tax benefit

 

2,832

 

 

 

119

 

Net income (loss)

 

(11,330

)

 

 

28,786

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

(2,097

)

 

 

(468

)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

5,129

 

 

 

(11,554

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(8,298

)

 

$

16,764

 

Total weighted average shares

 

Basic

 

178,029

 

 

 

176,495

 

Diluted

 

288,015

 

 

 

298,100

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

Basic

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.09

 

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”),

Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”)

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

 

2019

   

Net income (loss)

$

(19,618

)

 

$

18,930

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(234

)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

51,096

 

 

 

43,822

 

Impairment charge

 

4,101

 

 

 

-

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

 

34.532

 

 

 

62,518

 

 

 

Amortization of below-market ground leases

 

1,958

 

 

 

1,958

 

Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

 

36.490

 

 

 

64,476

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Severance expenses

 

3,008

 

 

 

-

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

$

39,498

 

 

$

64,476

 

 

 

 

Total weighted average shares

 

Basic

 

283,384

 

 

 

298,131

 

Diluted

 

283,384

 

 

 

298,131

 

   

FFO per share

 

Basic

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.21

 

Diluted

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

Modified FFO per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.22

 

Diluted

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

Core FFO per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.22

 

Diluted

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.22

 

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”),

Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”)

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

 

2019

   

Net income (loss)

$

(11,330

)

 

$

28,786

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

(2,097

)

 

 

(468

)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

95,526

 

 

 

88,914

 

Impairment charge

 

4,101

 

 

 

-

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

 

86,200

 

 

 

117,232

 

 

 

Amortization of below-market ground leases

 

3,916

 

 

 

3,916

 

Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

 

90,116

 

 

 

121,148

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

86

 

 

 

-

 

Severance expenses

 

3,008

 

 

 

-

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests

$

93,210

 

 

$

121,148

 

 

 

 

Total weighted average shares

 

Basic

 

288,015

 

 

 

298,100

 

Diluted

 

288,015

 

 

 

298,100

 

   

FFO per share

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.39

 

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

Modified FFO per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

 

 

 

Core FFO per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.41

 

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

Commercial real estate properties, at cost

$

3,125,049

 

 

$

3,109,433

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

(911,546

)

 

 

(862,534

)

Commercial real estate properties, net

 

2,213,503

 

 

 

2,246,899

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

872,970

 

 

 

233,946

 

Restricted cash

 

58,878

 

 

 

37,651

 

Tenant and other receivables

 

29,800

 

 

 

25,423

 

Deferred rent receivables

 

226,444

 

 

 

220,960

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

68,109

 

 

 

65,453

 

Deferred costs, net

 

211,356

 

 

 

228,150

 

Acquired below market ground leases, net

 

348,651

 

 

 

352,566

 

Right of use assets

 

29,205

 

 

 

29,307

 

Goodwill

 

491,479

 

 

 

491,479

 

Total assets

$

4,550,395

 

 

$

3,931,834

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

603,974

 

 

$

605,542

 

Senior unsecured notes, net

 

973,053

 

 

 

798,392

 

Unsecured term loan facility, net

 

387,059

 

 

 

264,640

 

Unsecured revolving credit facility, net

 

546,778

 

 

 

-

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

104,992

 

 

 

143,786

 

Acquired below market leases, net

 

35,170

 

 

 

39,679

 

Ground lease liabilities

 

29,205

 

 

 

29,307

 

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

 

62,996

 

 

 

72,015

 

Tenants’ security deposits

 

51,130

 

 

 

30,560

 

Total liabilities

 

2,794,357

 

 

 

1,983,921

 

Total equity

 

1,756,038

 

 

 

1,947,913

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,550,395

 

 

$

3,931,834

 

_______________
1 Collections against total billings, not adjusted for deferral agreements or application of security deposits
2 Collections against total billings, not adjusted for deferral agreements and reflects applied and potential application of security deposits


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST,
04:41pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : ESRT July 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
04:31pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/22EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Owner on New York City's Re-Opening
PU
07/13EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Observatory Recalls Employees For Training
PU
07/13EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Reg..
AQ
07/13EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces R. Paige Hood to Join Board of Directors; ..
BU
07/13EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Provides Business Update
BU
07/05EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Grand Finale 44th Annual Macy's July 4th Fi..
AQ
07/01EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Rele..
BU
06/30Will office buildings ever be the same? Empire State offers clues
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 507 M - -
Net income 2020 6,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 990x
Yield 2020 6,11%
Capitalization 1 181 M 1 181 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,59 $
Last Close Price 6,73 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Malkin Chairman-Emeritus
William H. Berkman Independent Director
Thomas J. DeRosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-51.79%1 181
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)29.18%66 610
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.26.11%41 312
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.56%21 917
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.72%20 553
SEGRO PLC4.30%14 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group