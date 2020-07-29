Empire State Realty Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields - Net loss of $0.07 Per Fully Diluted Share - - Core FFO of $0.14 Per Fully Diluted Share - - $0.9 Billion in Cash On Hand - - Collections Improved - - Observatory Reopened - - Meaningful Cost Reduction Measures - Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2020. “Our team has been effective in our responses to the challenges of the second quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong and flexible, rent collections have improved, the Observatory is reopened, and we have additionally reduced the Company’s costs,” stated Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ESRT colleagues have successfully navigated new protocols for return to work for themselves and for our tenants. Our focus for more than a decade on Indoor Environmental Quality in our office, retail, and public spaces has given us a competitive advantage in our ability to address concerns about tenant and visitor health.” Second Quarter and Recent Highlights Net loss attributable to the Company was $0.07 per fully diluted share.

After a $0.03 per share reserve against tenant receivables and non-cash reduction in straight line rent balances, Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.14 per fully diluted share.

Same Store Property Cash NOI excluding lease termination fees was up 18.0% from the second quarter 2019 primarily driven by lower property operating expenses, partially offset by a reserve against tenant receivables. When COVID-related rent deferrals are excluded, Same Store Property Cash NOI increased 9.9% from the second quarter 2019.

Strong liquidity position with $1.4 billion of total liquidity as of June 30, 2020, which consists of $873 million of cash plus an additional $550 million available under its revolving credit facility.

The Company repurchased $52 million of its common stock shares at a weighted average price of $7.99 per share in the second quarter, and year-to-date through July 28, 2020, the Company repurchased $119 million of common stock at a weighted average share price of $8.67.

For the total portfolio in the second quarter, we signed 19 new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing 113,431 rentable square feet at an average starting rental rate of $64.43 per rentable square foot.

Collected 84% of second quarter 2020 total billings with 86% for office tenants and 75% for retail tenants. Through July 24, 2020, collected 90% of July total billings, with 93% for office tenants and 75% for retail tenants.

The Empire State Building Observatory remained closed during the entire second quarter and reopened on July 20, 2020.

Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share.

Announced the appointment of Christina Chiu to EVP and CFO, Aaron D. Ratner to SVP and CIO, and the departure of John B. Kessler. On July 13, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of R. Paige Hood to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2020, and the departure of William H. Berkman, effective July 31, 2020.

Reduced expected full year G&A by approximately 12% from the previously disclosed 2020 G&A run rate of $68 million to $60 million, excluding one-time severance charges.

Reduced property operating expenses by $10 million in the second quarter 2020 from the prior year period and expect further to reduce expenses by $12 million in the second half of 2020.

Reduced required capital expenditures planned for 2020.

Reduced annual base salary for Anthony E. Malkin, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO, and Thomas P. Durels, EVP Real Estate, by 33% and 25%, respectively, effective August 1 through the remainder of 2020. This is in addition to Mr. Malkin’s base salary reduction to $1.00 for the second quarter of 2020.

Reduced 2021 NEO annual equity compensation by $3.9 million, comprised of a $2.7 million reduction for Mr. Malkin and $1.2 million reduction for Mr. Durels. Investor Presentation Update The Company has posted on the “Investors” section of its website (www.empirestaterealtytrust.com) the latest investor presentation which contains information on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses, financial condition and results of operations. Portfolio Operations As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet which consisted of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space and 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the date of the Company’s completion of redevelopment work for new leases to commence. Leased percentages include signed leases not commenced. June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Percent occupied: Total portfolio 85.6% 88.7% 90.2% Total office 85.5% 88.7% 90.1% Manhattan office 87.0% 90.0% 90.7% Empire State Building 86.1% 93.7% 93.5% Retail 87.4% 88.5% 90.5% Percent leased: Total portfolio 89.6% 91.1% 92.2% Total office 89.4% 90.9% 92.2% Manhattan office 91.5% 92.6% 93.0% Empire State Building 93.5% 95.4% 95.2% Retail 93.4% 94.0% 92.3% Rent Collections The Company has experienced steady monthly improvement in the collection of its property billings. The Company has collected the following: Collections as of 7/23/20201 Overall Office Retail April 86% 86% 84% May 83% 85% 73% June 83% 85% 69% July 90% 93% 75% Collections with Application of Security Deposits2

(as of 7/23/2020) Overall Office Retail April 96% 97% 92% May 94% 96% 84% June 93% 96% 77% July 96% 98% 84% The Company took a $9.1 million total reduction in revenue comprised of a $1.9 million reserve against tenant receivables and $7.2 million non-cash reduction of straight line rent balances. This equates to 1.6% of our annualized rental revenue as of June 30, 2020 or a $0.03 per share impact. Leasing Leasing activity was substantially impacted during the second quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The below tables summarize leasing activity for the three months ended June 30, 2020: Total Portfolio Total Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage

executed Average cash

rent psf - leases

executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over

previously

escalated rents Office 17 99,229 $ 52.82 $ 51.40 2.8% Retail 2 14,202 $ 145.58 $ 158.58 (8.2%) Total Overall 19 113,431 $ 64.43 $ 64.82 (0.6%) Manhattan Office Portfolio Manhattan Office

Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage

executed Average cash

rent psf - leases

executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over

previously

escalated rents New Office 4 24,859 $ 66.94 $ 61.55 8.7% Renewal Office 8 27,123 $ 58.35 $ 58.39 (0.1%) Total Office 12 51,982 $ 62.46 $ 59.90 4.3% First Half Observatory Results and Reopening Observatory revenue for January and February 2020 increased 13.2% year-over-year, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, which was closed for redevelopment in first quarter 2019 and re-opened in the fourth quarter 2019. In compliance with the requirements of authorities, the Company closed the Empire State Building Observatory on March 16,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Observatory was closed for the entirety of the second quarter 2020 and reopened on July 20, 2020. Key highlights, as noted in our July 13th reopening press release, are as follows: For the first few weeks, hours of operation will be reduced to 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

To avoid crowds that will compromise social distancing, tickets for set times must be purchased at www.esbnyc.com, and initial capacity has been limited to 500 guests in the Observatory’s 70,000 square foot space at a time – well below the capacity limits set forth by authorities.

Indoor Environmental Quality components of the Observatory’s redevelopment include MERV-13 air filters, AtmosAir air purification and constant ventilation through the introduction of fresh air to, and the exhaust interior air from, the Observatory. MERV-13 filters and ventilation are the standard in all ESRT’s new office and retail installations, and AtmosAir can be added to new spaces or retrofitted into existing spaces at the tenant’s request.

We have posted our complete Observatory reopening protocols on www.esbnyc.com/safety for the public to view, both to give our guests confidence and to help guide other attractions in best practices. Balance Sheet The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $1.4 billion of total liquidity as of June 30, 2020, which is comprised of $873.0 million of cash, plus an additional $550.0 million available under its revolving credit facility. At June 30, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.5 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.41% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 6.9 years. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s net debt to total market capitalization was 43.7% and net debt to EBITDA was 5.2x. The Company repurchased $52 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.99 per share in the second quarter and year-to-date through July 28, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of $119 million of its common stock at a weighted average share price of $8.67 per share, through a combination of open-market purchases and the execution of a 10b5-1 program. Personnel Changes The Company made several personnel changes to position itself for ESRT version 2.0. This builds upon earlier hires and appointments in areas such as technology, energy efficiency and sustainability, and ESG with: Appointment of Christina Chiu as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to lead the Company’s finance function and support our growth initiatives;

Appointment of Aaron D. Ratner as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer to build our external growth team;

Departure of John B. Kessler and elimination of the Chief Operating Officer position; and

Refreshment of the Board of Directors with the arrival of R. Paige Hood and departure of William H. Berkman. Expense Reductions The Company has undertaken meaningful cost reduction measures to ensure its ongoing strength and position the business optimally through the current environment, which result in expected full year 2020 G&A of $60 million, excluding one-time severance charges. This is approximately 12% less than the previously disclosed G&A run rate of $68 million, broken down as follows: Named Executive Officer compensation: ($0.4) million from reduction in annual base salary for Anthony E. Malkin and Thomas P. Durels through December 31, 2020; ($1.2) million from the change in age requirement from 60 to 65 for the accounting vesting period for time-based equity compensation; and ($2.7) million from the departure of our former Chief Operating Officer.

Other corporate overhead: ($1.5) million of net changes from the addition of investment personnel and reductions in executive and corporate staff, and temporary corporate salary reductions through December 31, 2020; and Balance from department budget cuts and lower anticipated spending due to COVID-19.

In addition, the Company announced a $3.9 million reduction in 2021 NEO annual equity compensation, comprised of a $2.7 million reduction for Mr. Malkin and $1.2 million reduction for Mr. Durels. We currently expect 2021 G&A of approximately $58 million and will continue to seek efficiencies and cost reduction opportunities in operating our business.

Property operating expenses $12 million in one-time operating expense savings for 2H 2020 from additional cost reduction efforts. $4 million on an annualized basis of permanent cost reductions due to staffing and other reductions.

Capital expenditures $24 million in lower planned 2020 capital expenditures for buildings improvements compared to 2019 due to focus only on mandatory spending and work previously commenced.

Other Items The Company recognized the following one-time expenses during the quarter: A $4.1 million non-cash write-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a combined heat and power generation project for the Empire State Building that has been rendered economically unfeasible due to New York City’s new Local Law 97; and

A $3.0 million one-time charge in general and administrative expenses related to the departure of our former Chief Operating Officer, of which $2.7 million is the non-cash accelerated vesting of equity compensation. Dividend On June 30, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.105 per share, or unit as applicable, for the second quarter 2020 to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE:ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”). The Company paid a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the second quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the second quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 137,999 $ 141,071 Observatory revenue 86 32,895 Lease termination fees 1,033 363 Third-party management and other fees 301 331 Other revenue and fees 1,611 1,584 Total revenues 141,030 176,244 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 29,750 40,227 Ground rent expenses 2,332 2,332 General and administrative expenses 18,149 15,998 Observatory expenses 4,002 8,360 Real estate taxes 29,579 28,267 Impairment charge 4,101 - Depreciation and amortization 52,783 44,821 Total operating expenses 140,696 140,005 Total operating income 334 36,239 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,526 3,899 Interest expense (23,928 ) (20,597 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - Income (loss) before income taxes (22,068 ) 19,541 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,450 (611 ) Net income (loss) (19,618 ) 18,930 Preferred unit distributions (1,047 ) (234 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 7,872 (7,609 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (12,793 ) $ 11,087 Total weighted average shares Basic 175,433 176,796 Diluted 283,384 298,131 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 286,112 $ 284,488 Observatory revenue 19,630 53,464 Lease termination fees 1,244 751 Third-party management and other fees 647 651 Other revenue and fees 3,621 4,183 Total revenues 311,254 343,537 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 71,218 83,182 Ground rent expenses 4,663 4,663 General and administrative expenses 34,100 30,024 Observatory expenses 12,156 15,935 Real estate taxes 58,833 56,499 Impairment charge 4,101 - Depreciation and amortization 98,876 90,919 Total operating expenses 283,947 281,222 Total operating income 27,307 62,315 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,163 7,638 Interest expense (43,546 ) (41,286 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (86 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes (14,162 ) 28,667 Income tax benefit 2,832 119 Net income (loss) (11,330 ) 28,786 Preferred unit distributions (2,097 ) (468 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,129 (11,554 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (8,298 ) $ 16,764 Total weighted average shares Basic 178,029 176,495 Diluted 288,015 298,100 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (19,618 ) $ 18,930 Preferred unit distributions (1,047 ) (234 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 51,096 43,822 Impairment charge 4,101 - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 34.532 62,518 Amortization of below-market ground leases 1,958 1,958 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 36.490 64,476 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - Severance expenses 3,008 - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 39,498 $ 64,476 Total weighted average shares Basic 283,384 298,131 Diluted 283,384 298,131 FFO per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.22 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (11,330 ) $ 28,786 Preferred unit distributions (2,097 ) (468 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 95,526 88,914 Impairment charge 4,101 - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 86,200 117,232 Amortization of below-market ground leases 3,916 3,916 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 90,116 121,148 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 86 - Severance expenses 3,008 - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 93,210 $ 121,148 Total weighted average shares Basic 288,015 298,100 Diluted 288,015 298,100 FFO per share Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.39 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.41 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.41 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost $ 3,125,049 $ 3,109,433 Less: accumulated depreciation (911,546 ) (862,534 ) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,213,503 2,246,899 Cash and cash equivalents 872,970 233,946 Restricted cash 58,878 37,651 Tenant and other receivables 29,800 25,423 Deferred rent receivables 226,444 220,960 Prepaid expenses and other assets 68,109 65,453 Deferred costs, net 211,356 228,150 Acquired below market ground leases, net 348,651 352,566 Right of use assets 29,205 29,307 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,550,395 $ 3,931,834 Liabilities and equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 603,974 $ 605,542 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,053 798,392 Unsecured term loan facility, net 387,059 264,640 Unsecured revolving credit facility, net 546,778 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 104,992 143,786 Acquired below market leases, net 35,170 39,679 Ground lease liabilities 29,205 29,307 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 62,996 72,015 Tenants’ security deposits 51,130 30,560 Total liabilities 2,794,357 1,983,921 Total equity 1,756,038 1,947,913 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,550,395 $ 3,931,834 _______________

1 Collections against total billings, not adjusted for deferral agreements or application of security deposits

2 Collections against total billings, not adjusted for deferral agreements and reflects applied and potential application of security deposits View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005828/en/

