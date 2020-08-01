MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. (ESRT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/31 04:10:00 pm 6.6 USD -0.45% 01:07p EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : EMPIRESTATE REALTY TRUST Supplemental Operating and Financial Data June 30, 2020 PU 07/29 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07/29 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Empire State Realty Trust : EMPIRESTATE REALTY TRUST Supplemental Operating and Financial Data June 30, 2020 0 08/01/2020 | 01:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., or the Company, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Corporate Headquarters
111 West 33rd Street, 12th Floor
New York, NY 10120
www.empirestaterealtytrust.com
(212) 687-8700 John Kim (212) 885-4115 jp.kim@bmo.com BTIG Thomas Catherwood (212) 738-6140 tcatherwood@btig.com Citi Michael Bilerman (212) 816-1383 michael.bilerman@citi.com Emmanuel Korchman (212) 816-1382 emmanuel.korchman@citi.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors Daniel Ismail (949) 640-8780 dismail@greenstreetadvisors.com Goldman Sachs Richard Skidmore (801) 741-5459 richard.skidmore@gs.com KeyBanc Capital Markets Jordan Sadler (917) 368-2280 jsadler@key.com Craig Mailman (917) 368-2316 cmailman@key.com Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Blaine Heck (443) 263-6529 blaine.heck@wellsfargo.com Page 3 Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (unaudited and dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Selected Items: 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Revenue $ 141,030 $ 170,224 $ 194,933 $ 192,873 $ 176,244 Net income (loss) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 $ 18,930 Cash net operating income (1) $ 78,368 $ 81,528 $ 103,992 $ 98,757 $ 93,737 Core funds from operations ("Core FFO") (1) $ 39,498 $ 53,712 $ 74,935 $ 71,810 $ 64,476 Core funds available for distribution ("Core FAD") (1) $ 37,786 $ 37,738 $ 41,903 $ 54,650 $ 48,235 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Diluted weighted average shares 283,384,000 292,645,000 296,852,000 298,151,000 298,131,000 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 Portfolio Statistics: Number of properties 20 20 20 20 20 Total rentable square footage 10,132,492 10,135,413 10,138,057 10,134,495 10,134,435 Percent occupied (2) 85.6% 88.7% 88.6% 89.4% 90.2% Percent leased (3) 89.6% 91.1% 91.2% 91.7% 92.2% Observatory Metrics: Number of visitors (4) - 422,000 894,000 1,042,000 968,000 Change in visitors year over year N/A (29.8%) (5.5%) (10.7%) (7.7%) Observatory revenues (5) $ 86 $ 19,544 $ 37,730 $ 37,575 $ 32,895 Change in revenues year over year N/A (5.0%) 9.2% (6.6%) (6.6%) Ratios: Consolidated Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6) 54.3% 47.8% 28.2% 27.7% 29.8% Consolidated Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6) 43.7% 35.5% 25.2% 24.1% 23.6% Consolidated Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to Total Market Capitalization (6) 56.2% 49.5% 29.7% 28.2% 30.2% Consolidated Net Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to Total Market Capitalization (6) 46.1% 37.6% 26.8% 24.5% 24.0% Consolidated Debt to EBITDA (7) 8.0x 7.3x 4.8x 4.6x 5.3x Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA (7) 5.2x 4.4x 4.1x 3.8x 3.9x Interest Coverage Ratio 2.6x 4.3x 5.0x 4.8x 4.4x Core FFO Payout Ratio (8) 83% 61% 43% 45% 50% Core FAD Payout Ratio (9) 86% 87% 76% 59% 66% Class A common stock price at quarter end $ 7.00 $ 8.96 $ 13.96 $ 14.27 $ 14.81 Average closing price $ 7.72 $ 12.24 $ 14.04 $ 14.12 $ 15.48 Dividends per share - annualized $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Dividend yield (10) 6.0% 4.7% 3.0% 2.9% 2.8% Series 2013 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding ($16.62 liquidation value) 1,560,360 1,560,360 1,560,360 1,560,360 1,560,360 Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding ($13.52 liquidation value) 4,664,038 4,664,038 4,610,383 - - Class A common stock 172,332,358 176,112,860 180,877,597 179,131,090 176,991,123 Class B common stock 1,014,221 1,015,149 1,016,799 1,018,463 1,029,782 Operating partnership units 117,475,995 120,548,216 117,757,653 124,107,019 126,870,876 Total common stock and operating partnership units outstanding (11) 290,822,574 297,676,225 299,652,049 304,256,572 304,891,781 Notes: Represents non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion on what these metrics represent and why the Company presents them, see page 23 and for a reconciliation of these metrics to net income, see pages 5 and 19. Based on leases signed and commenced as of end of period. Represents occupancy and includes signed leases not commenced. Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge. Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. See page 16. Market capitalization represents the sum of (i) Company's common stock per share price as of June 30, 2020 multiplied by the total outstanding number of shares of common stock and operating partnership units as of June 30, 2020; (ii) the number of Series 2014 perpetual preferred units at June 30, 2020 multiplied by $16.62, (iii) the number of Series 2019 perpetual preferred units at June 30, 2020 multiplied by $13.52, and (iv) our outstanding indebetedness as of June 30, 2020. Calculated based on trailing 12 months EBITDA. Represents the amount of Core FFO paid out in distributions. Represents the amount of Core FAD paid out in distributions. Based on the closing price per share of Class A common stock on June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has had conversions from operating partnership units and Class B common shares to Class A common shares totaling

58.2 million shares or approximately $407 million at a closing share price of $7.00. This represents a 71% increase in the number of Class A shares since the IPO. Page 4 Second Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") by Quarter (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Same Store Total Portfolio Revenues $ 139,610 $ 150,123 $ 155,664 $ 152,633 $ 142,655 Operating expenses (61,661) (73,053) (76,051) (79,824) (70,826) Same store property NOI 77,949 77,070 79,613 72,809 71,829 Straight-line rent 2,710 (8,193) (6,276) (5,174) (3,203) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) (1,745) Below-market ground lease amortization 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 1,958 Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees $ 81,251 $ 69,927 $ 73,765 $ 67,910 $ 68,839 Percent increase over prior year 18.0% 4.8% 6.9% 2.0% 0.2% Property cash NOI $ 81,251 $ 69,927 $ 73,765 $ 67,910 $ 68,839 Observatory cash NOI (3,916) 11,390 28,987 28,486 24,535 Lease termination fees 1,033 211 1,240 2,361 363 Total portfolio same store cash NOI $ 78,368 $ 81,528 $ 103,992 $ 98,757 $ 93,737 Same Store Manhattan Office Portfolio (1) Revenues $ 119,445 $ 128,909 $ 132,672 $ 130,214 $ 120,249 Operating expenses (52,619) (62,670) (65,509) (68,516) (60,152) Same store property NOI 66,826 66,239 67,163 61,698 60,097 Straight-line rent 1,774 (8,338) (6,705) (5,319) (4,163) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) (1,745) Below-market ground lease amortization 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 1,958 Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees 69,192 58,951 60,886 56,654 56,147 Lease termination fees 863 159 995 835 301 Total same store property cash NOI $ 70,055 $ 59,110 $ 61,881 $ 57,489 $ 56,448 Same Store Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio Revenues $ 16,529 $ 16,915 $ 18,771 $ 18,137 $ 17,798 Operating expenses (7,230) (8,479) (8,663) (9,373) (8,784) Same store property NOI 9,299 8,436 10,108 8,764 9,014 Straight-line rent 331 12 285 (42) 655 Above/below-market rent revenue amortization - - - - - Below-market ground lease amortization - - - - - Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees 9,630 8,448 10,393 8,722 9,669 Lease termination fees 170 52 245 710 62 Total same store property cash NOI $ 9,800 $ 8,500 $ 10,638 $ 9,432 $ 9,731 Same Store Standalone Retail Portfolio Revenues $ 3,636 $ 4,299 $ 4,221 $ 4,282 $ 4,608 Operating expenses (1,812) (1,904) (1,879) (1,935) (1,890) Same store property NOI 1,824 2,395 2,342 2,347 2,718 Straight-line rent 605 133 144 187 305 Above/below-market rent revenue amortization - - - - - Below-market ground lease amortization - - - - - Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees 2,429 2,528 2,486 2,534 3,023 Lease termination fees - - - 816 - Total same store property cash NOI $ 2,429 $ 2,528 $ 2,486 $ 3,350 $ 3,023 Note: Includes 506,452 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties. Page 5 Second Quarter 2020 Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Initial Free Rent Burn-Offand Signed Leases Not Commenced (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Cash NOI June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net income (loss) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 $ 18,930 Add: General and administrative expenses 18,149 15,951 16,618 14,421 15,998 Depreciation and amortization 52,783 46,093 46,409 44,260 44,821 Interest expense 23,928 19,704 18,534 19,426 20,597 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,450) (382) 1,210 1,338 611 Impairment charges 4,101 - - - - Less: Third-party management and other fees (301) (346) (299) (304) (331) Interest income (1,526) (637) (1,352) (2,269) (3,899) Net operating income 75,066 88,671 109,840 103,656 96,727 Straight-line rent 2,710 (8,193) (6,276) (5,174) (3,203) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) (1,745) Below-market ground lease amortization 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 1,958 Total cash NOI - including Observatory and lease termination income 78,368 81,528 103,992 98,757 93,737 Less: Observatory NOI 3,916 (11,390) (28,987) (28,486) (24,535) Less: Lease termination income (1,033) (211) (1,240) (2,361) (363) Total property cash NOI - excluding Observatory and lease termination income $ 81,251 $ 69,927 $ 73,765 $ 67,910 $ 68,839 Burn-off of Free Rent and Signed Leases Not Commenced Incremental Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years Annual Total Portfolio Revenue 2020 2021 2022 2023 Commenced leases in free rent period $ 10,991 $ 4,485 $ 10,991 $ 10,991 $ 10,991 Signed leases not commenced 31,450 138 10,027 26,613 28,965 Total $ 42,441 $ 4,623 $ 21,018 $ 37,604 $ 39,956 Commenced leases in free rent period Incremental Square Cash Annual Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years Feet Rent Date Revenue 2020 2021 2022 2023 Third quarter 2020 - 14 leases 156,180 Jul. 2020 - $ 9,218 $ 3,685 (1) $ 9,218 $ 9,218 $ 9,218 Sept. 2020 Fourth quarter 2020 - 3 leases 20,841 Oct. 2020 - 1,030 158 1,030 1,030 1,030 Dec. 2020 First quarter 2021 - 1 lease 2,652 Jan. 2021 - 681 611 681 681 681 Mar. 2021 Second quarter 2021 - 1 lease 2,578 Apr. 2021 - 62 31 62 62 62 Jun. 2021 $ 10,991 $ 4,485 $ 10,991 $ 10,991 $ 10,991 Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC") Expected Base Rent Incremental Square Commencement Annual Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years Tenant Feet GAAP Cash Revenue (2) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Winged Keel Group, Inc. 12,724 Jan. 2021 Mar. 2022 $ 920 $ - $ - $ 761 $ 920 Uber Technologies, Inc. 32,927 Jan. 2021 May 2021 2,300 - 1,530 2,300 2,300 Concord Music Group, Inc. 46,329 Jan. 2021 Nov. 2021 2,870 - 396 2,870 2,870 Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP 26,997 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2021 2,000 - 1,576 2,000 2,000 First Republic Bank 14,430 Jul. 2021 Jul. 2021 2,040 - 1,016 2,040 2,040 Starbucks Corporation 22,916 Feb. 2022 Feb. 2022 900 - - 820 900 LinkedIn Corporation: LinkedIn Corporation 52,939 May 2021 Jan. 2022 3,870 - - 3,854 3,870 LinkedIn Corporation 52,666 Nov. 2021 Nov. 2021 3,840 - 630 3,840 3,840 LinkedIn Corporation 52,574 Jul. 2022 Jul. 2022 3,840 - - 1,908 3,840 LinkedIn Corporation 30,283 Dec. 2022 Oct. 2023 670 - - - 165 Target 32,579 June 2024 Oct. 2024 1,980 - - - - Other SLNC 98,037 Jul. 2020 - Aug. 2020- 6,220 138 4,879 6,220 6,220 Apr. 2021 Sept. 2021 Total 475,401 $ 31,450 $ 138 $ 10,027 $ 26,613 $ 28,965 Notes: As an example, the 2020 amount represents cash revenue contributing from the cash rent commencement date of July 2020 through December 2020. The full annual amount is realized in 2021. Reflects new annual rent less annual rent from existing tenant in the space. Page 6 Second Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Total Portfolio 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Total leases executed 19 35 47 25 55 Weighted average lease term 6.1 years 6.8 years 8.6 years 10.7 years 6.4 years Average free rent period 4.4 months 4.1 months 5.3 months 6.9 months 2.8 months Office Total square footage executed 99,229 117,481 313,027 374,256 228,346 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 52.82 $ 57.29 $ 59.74 $ 62.83 $ 59.13 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 51.40 $ 52.43 $ 54.02 $ 51.10 $ 51.72 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 2.8% 9.3% 10.6% 23.0% 14.3% Retail Total square footage executed 14,202 31,662 32,579 14,430 32,706 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 145.58 $ 101.03 $ 122.78 $ 141.68 $ 71.52 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 158.58 $ 108.81 $ 60.79 $ 104.66 $ 72.08 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (8.2%) (7.1%) 102.0% 35.4% (0.8%) Total Portfolio Total square footage executed 113,431 149,143 345,606 388,686 261,052 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 64.43 $ 66.58 $ 65.68 $ 65.76 $ 61.25 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 64.82 $ 64.40 $ 54.66 $ 53.09 $ 54.58 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents -0.6% 3.4% 20.2% 23.9% 12.2% Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 13.52 $ 20.19 $ 19.84 $ 23.75 $ 15.61 Tenant improvement costs per square foot 21.68 100.79 55.65 65.59 47.06 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 35.20 $ 120.98 $ 75.49 $ 89.34 $ 62.67 Occupancy 85.6% 88.7% 88.6% 89.4% 90.2% Manhattan Office Portfolio (1) Total leases executed 13 26 36 18 40 Office - New Leases Total square footage executed 24,859 63,153 170,247 266,769 119,235 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 66.94 $ 62.78 $ 64.82 $ 71.36 $ 65.08 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 61.55 $ 52.56 $ 52.12 $ 53.83 $ 53.26 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 8.7% 19.4% 24.4% 32.6% 22.2% Office - Renewal Leases Total square footage executed 27,123 30,712 54,345 18,826 56,211 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 58.35 $ 60.20 $ 66.62 $ 53.83 $ 62.37 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 58.39 $ 60.02 $ 66.27 $ 53.64 $ 55.88 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents -0.1% 0.3% 0.5% 0.4% 11.6% Retail - New and Renewal Leases Total square footage executed 10,702 26,432 - 14,430 3,711 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 149.50 $ 76.73 $ - $ 141.68 $ 405.41 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 150.16 $ 103.75 $ - $ 104.66 $ 317.25 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (0.4%) (0) 0.0% 35.4% 27.8% Total Manhattan Office Portfolio Total square footage executed 62,684 120,297 224,592 300,025 179,157 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 77.32 $ 65.19 $ 65.26 $ 73.64 $ 71.28 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 75.31 $ 65.71 $ 55.54 $ 56.26 $ 59.55 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 2.7% -0.8% 17.5% 30.9% 19.7% Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 19.84 $ 20.57 $ 19.81 $ 28.93 $ 20.53 Tenant improvement costs per square foot 39.23 107.77 70.39 78.31 56.60 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 59.07 $ 128.34 $ 90.20 $ 107.24 $ 77.13 Occupancy 86.8% 89.8% 89.7% 89.6% 90.6% Page 7 Second Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter - (Continued) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio Total leases executed 5 7 10 7 12 Total square footage executed 47,247 23,616 88,435 88,661 52,900 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 42.21 $ 38.85 $ 45.73 $ 39.08 $ 42.30 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 42.04 $ 42.23 $ 50.15 $ 42.36 $ 43.82 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 0.4% (8.0%) (8.8%) (7.7%) (3.5%) Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 5.78 $ 7.34 $ 8.00 $ 6.22 $ 6.05 Tenant improvement costs per square foot - 51.56 26.02 22.53 37.37 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 5.78 $ 58.90 $ 34.02 $ 28.75 $ 43.42 Occupancy 79.1% 83.0% 83.0% 88.0% 87.8% Standalone Retail Portfolio Total leases executed 1 2 1 - 3 Total square footage executed 3,500 5,230 32,579 - 28,995 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 133.59 $ 223.86 $ 122.78 $ - $ 28.78 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 184.31 $ 134.41 $ 60.79 $ - $ 40.70 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (27.5%) 66.5% 102.0% 0.0% (29.3%) Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 4.71 $ 69.53 $ 52.21 $ - $ 2.68 Tenant improvement costs per square foot - 162.60 34.47 - 5.79 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 4.71 $ 232.13 $ 86.68 $ - $ 8.47 Occupancy 95.2% 95.2% 93.7% 93.7% 93.7% Notes: Includes 506,452 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties. Presents all tenant improvement and leasing commission costs as if they were incurred in the period in which the lease was signed, which may be different than the period in which they were actually paid. Page 8 Second Quarter 2020 Total Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary (unaudited and in square feet) Three Months Ended Actual Actual Forecast (1) Forecast (1) Forecast (1) Full Year Total Portfolio (2) March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, Jul. to Dec. 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total expirations 92,373 393,584 151,647 157,192 308,839 664,552 Less: broadcasting (906) (906) (906) (753) (1,659) (1,049) Office and retail expirations 91,467 392,678 150,741 156,439 307,180 663,503 Renewal & relocations (3) 35,005 76,411 30,059 75,012 105,071 210,354 Short-term renewals (4) - 3,024 - - - - New leases (5) 2,286 171,834 9,367 12,850 22,217 23,247 Tenant vacates (6) 30,445 97,727 101,043 39,228 140,271 289,929 Intentional vacates (7) 23,731 43,682 3,024 3,625 6,649 9,265 Holdover (8) - - - - - - Unknown (9) - - 7,248 25,724 32,972 130,708 Total Portfolio expirations and vacates 91,467 392,678 150,741 156,439 307,180 663,503 Manhattan Office Portfolio Total expirations 53,312 256,551 136,248 115,390 251,638 406,943 Less: broadcasting (906) (906) (906) (753) (1,659) (1,049) Office expirations 52,406 255,645 135,342 114,637 249,979 405,894 Renewal & relocations (3) 16,958 15,141 19,802 55,816 75,618 88,596 Short-term renewals (4) - 3,024 - - - - New leases (5) 2,286 164,520 9,367 12,850 22,217 23,247 Tenant vacates (6) 27,106 36,715 95,901 31,334 127,235 222,006 Intentional vacates (7) 6,056 36,245 3,024 3,625 6,649 9,265 Holdover (8) - - - - - - Unknown (9) - - 7,248 11,012 18,260 62,780 Total expirations and vacates 52,406 255,645 135,342 114,637 249,979 405,894 Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio Office expirations 17,148 126,162 15,399 32,237 47,636 234,433 Renewal & relocations (3) 13,809 57,836 10,257 17,525 27,782 110,215 Short-term renewals (4) - - - - - - New leases (5) - 7,314 - - - - Tenant vacates (6) 3,339 61,012 5,142 - 5,142 56,455 Intentional vacates (7) - - - - - - Holdover (8) - - - - - - Unknown (9) - - - 14,712 14,712 67,763 Total expirations and vacates 17,148 126,162 15,399 32,237 47,636 234,433 Retail Portfolio Retail expirations 21,913 10,871 - 9,565 9,565 23,176 Renewal & relocations (3) 4,238 3,434 - 1,671 1,671 11,543 Short-term renewals (4) - - - - - - New leases (5) - - - - - - Tenant vacates (6) - - - 7,894 7,894 11,468 Intentional vacates (7) 17,675 7,437 - - - - Holdover (8) - - - - - - Unknown (9) - - - - - 165 Total expirations and vacates 21,913 10,871 - 9,565 9,565 23,176 Notes: These forecasts, which are subject to change, are based on management's expectations, including, among other things, discussions with and other information provided by tenants as well as management's analyses of past historical trends. Any lease on month to month or short-term will re-appear in "Actual" in each period until tenant has vacated or renewed, and thus it would be double counted if periods were cumulated. "Forecast" avoids double counting. For forecasted periods, "Renewals" assume tenants renew their existing leases in all or a portion of their current spaces, and "Relocations" assume tenants move within a building or within the Company's portfolio. Represents tenants which signed renewal leases for a term of less than six months and reappear in forecast periods in 2020. For forecasted periods, "New Leases" represents leases that have been signed with a new tenant, a subtenant who signed a direct lease or a tenant who expanded. The lease commencement dates are provided on page 6. There may be downtime between the lease expiration and the new lease commencement. For forecasted periods, "Tenant Vacates" assumes a tenant elects not to renew at the end of their existing lease or exercises an early termination option. For forecasted periods, "Intentional Vacates" assumes the Company decides not to renew tenant at the end of their existing lease due to anticipated future redevelopment or for other reasons. This also may include early lease terminations. Holdover represents a tenant that remains in its space, paying rent after the expiration of its lease, but is not anticipated to continue doing so on a monthly basis. These tenants may reappear in forecast periods in 2020. For forecasted periods, "Unknown" represents tenants' existing leases which do not fall into any of the above categories: Renewals & Relocations, New Leases, Tenant Vacates or Intentional Vacates and tenants' whose intention is unknown. Page 9 Second Quarter 2020 Property Detail (unaudited) Annualized Rentable Percent Annualized Rent Number of per Occupied Property Name Location or Sub-Market Square Feet (1) Occupied (2) Rent (3) Square Foot (4) Leases (5) Manhattan Office Properties - Office The Empire State Building (6) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 2,710,823 87.6% $ 144,394,079 $ 60.84 162 One Grand Central Place Grand Central 1,247,764 86.6% 64,361,553 59.55 180 1400 Broadway (8) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 916,834 89.7% 44,415,793 54.04 25 111 West 33rd Street (9) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 641,133 97.5% 38,209,981 61.15 23 250 West 57th Street Columbus Circle - West Side 474,119 71.2% 20,956,696 62.08 37 501 Seventh Avenue Penn Station -Times Sq. South 461,652 82.8% 18,897,823 49.46 29 1359 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 455,873 95.1% 23,884,943 55.07 32 1350 Broadway (10) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 372,955 83.2% 18,442,460 59.46 54 1333 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 292,835 77.1% 12,261,924 54.28 8 Manhattan Office Properties - Office 7,573,988 87.0% 385,825,252 58.54 550 Manhattan Office Properties - Retail The Empire State Building (7) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 99,572 46.7% 11,214,102 240.94 11 One Grand Central Place Grand Central 68,732 79.0% 6,594,878 121.45 13 1400 Broadway (8) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 20,176 77.2% 2,050,919 131.71 7 112 West 34th Street (9) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 90,132 100.0% 23,273,069 258.21 4 250 West 57th Street Columbus Circle - West Side 67,927 100.0% 10,316,195 151.87 8 501 Seventh Avenue Penn Station -Times Sq. South 33,632 87.3% 2,028,797 69.11 8 1359 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 27,506 92.9% 1,912,176 74.79 5 1350 Broadway (10) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 31,774 95.6% 7,238,797 238.20 5 1333 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 67,001 100.0% 9,330,744 139.26 4 Manhattan Office Properties - Retail 506,452 84.3% 73,959,677 173.29 65 Sub-Total/Weighted Average 8,080,440 86.8% 459,784,929 65.52 615 Manhattan Office Properties - Office and Retail Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Properties First Stamford Place (11) Stamford, CT 778,848 84.9% 28,785,770 43.54 45 Metro Center Stamford, CT 287,929 71.6% 11,856,164 57.52 23 383 Main Avenue Norwalk, CT 260,546 54.1% 4,173,619 29.59 21 500 Mamaroneck Avenue Harrison, NY 287,157 81.1% 7,031,746 30.19 29 10 Bank Street White Plains, NY 232,084 94.5% 8,011,993 36.53 35 Sub-Total/Weighted Average Greater New York 1,846,564 79.1% 59,859,292 40.98 153 Metropolitan Area Office Properties Standalone Retail Properties 10 Union Square Union Square 57,984 94.7% 6,696,820 121.98 11 1542 Third Avenue Upper East Side 56,250 100.0% 4,160,189 73.96 4 1010 Third Avenue Upper East Side 44,662 100.0% 3,612,691 80.89 2 77 West 55th Street Midtown 25,388 100.0% 2,824,593 111.26 3 69-97 Main Street Westport, CT 16,874 59.7% 1,143,384 113.49 3 103-107 Main Street Westport, CT 4,330 100.0% 776,442 179.32 1 Sub-Total/Weighted Average Standalone 205,488 95.2% 19,214,118 98.23 24 Retail Properties Portfolio Total 10,132,492 85.6% $ 538,858,339 $ 62.13 792 Total/Weighted Average Office Properties 9,420,552 85.5% $ 445,684,544 $ 55.36 703 Total/Weighted Average Retail Properties 711,940 87.4% 93,173,795 149.70 89 Portfolio Total 10,132,492 85.6% $ 538,858,339 $ 62.13 792 Notes: Excludes (i) 193,895 square feet of space across the Company's portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory. Based on leases signed and commenced as of June 30, 2020. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents annualized rent under leases commenced as of June 30, 2020 divided by occupied square feet. Represents the number of leases at each property or on a portfolio basis. If a tenant has more than one lease, whether or not at the same property, but with different expirations, the number of leases is calculated equal to the number of leases with different expirations. Includes 38,912 rentable square feet of spa ce leased by the Company's broadca sting tenants. Includes 5,300 rentable square feet of space leased by WDFG North America, a licensee of the Company's observatory. Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 43 years (expiring December 31, 2063). Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 57 years (expiring May 31, 2077). Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 30 years (expiring July 31, 2050). First Stamford Place consists of three buildings. Page 10 Second Quarter 2020 Tenant Lease Expirations (unaudited) Percent of Rentable Portfolio Annualized Number Square Rentable Percent of Rent Per of Leases Feet Square Feet Annualized Annualized Rentable Total Lease Expirations Expiring (1) Expiring (2) Expiring Rent (3) Rent Square Foot Available - 1,049,673 10.4% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 20 409,505 4.0% - 0.0% - 2Q 2020 (4) 18 44,240 0.4% 2,333,535 0.4% 52.75 3Q 2020 25 138,777 1.4% 7,746,282 1.4% 55.82 4Q 2020 26 157,192 1.6% 8,860,222 1.6% 56.37 Total 2020 69 340,209 3.4% 18,940,039 3.5% 55.67 1Q 2021 29 101,390 1.0% 7,360,756 1.4% 72.60 2Q 2021 26 190,934 1.9% 10,407,336 1.9% 54.51 3Q 2021 29 175,016 1.7% 10,513,171 2.0% 60.07 4Q 2021 23 197,212 1.9% 9,719,605 1.8% 49.29 Total 2021 107 664,552 6.6% 38,000,868 7.1% 57.18 2022 113 585,348 5.8% 37,573,202 7.0% 64.19 2023 98 745,946 7.4% 45,377,311 8.4% 60.83 2024 83 802,770 7.9% 49,111,946 9.1% 61.18 2025 79 495,458 4.9% 36,608,261 6.8% 73.89 2026 56 711,228 7.0% 38,367,583 7.1% 53.95 2027 51 561,392 5.5% 33,552,189 6.2% 59.77 2028 29 1,027,220 10.1% 56,308,691 10.4% 54.82 2029 35 872,679 8.6% 61,482,785 11.4% 70.45 2030 30 684,251 6.8% 42,839,350 8.0% 62.61 Thereafter 42 1,182,261 11.6% 80,696,114 15.0% 68.26 Total 812 10,132,492 100.0% $ 538,858,339 100.0% $ 62.13 8,673,314 538,858,339 Manhattan Office Properties (5) Available - 642,118 8.5% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 12 341,554 4.5% - 0.0% - 2Q 2020 (4) 11 19,047 0.3% 1,042,311 0.3% 54.72 3Q 2020 21 130,386 1.7% 7,346,551 1.9% 56.34 4Q 2020 19 115,390 1.5% 5,678,215 1.5% 49.21 Total 2020 51 264,823 3.5% 14,067,077 3.6% 53.12 1Q 2021 15 45,272 0.6% 2,631,836 0.7% 58.13 2Q 2021 20 132,908 1.8% 7,174,891 1.9% 53.98 3Q 2021 16 105,093 1.4% 6,647,359 1.7% 63.25 4Q 2021 16 123,670 1.6% 6,819,779 1.8% 55.14 Total 2021 67 406,943 5.4% 23,273,865 6.0% 57.19 2022 82 392,965 5.2% 23,410,732 6.1% 59.57 2023 74 542,101 7.2% 32,107,846 8.3% 59.23 2024 61 572,265 7.6% 34,054,763 8.8% 59.51 2025 48 315,198 4.2% 19,963,407 5.2% 63.34 2026 38 529,346 7.0% 30,335,692 7.9% 57.31 2027 38 431,669 5.7% 24,619,080 6.4% 57.03 2028 19 944,700 12.5% 52,381,828 13.6% 55.45 2029 23 629,599 8.3% 36,800,046 9.5% 58.45 2030 19 583,922 7.7% 33,866,762 8.8% 58.00 Thereafter 30 976,785 12.7% 60,944,154 15.8% 62.39 Total Manhattan office properties 562 7,573,988 100.0% $ 385,825,252 100.0% $ 58.54 Notes: If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage). Excludes (i) 193,895 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of June 30, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2020. Excludes (i) retail space in the Company's Manhattan office properties and (ii) the Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and observatory operations. Page 11 Second Quarter 2020 Tenant Lease Expirations (unaudited) Percent of Rentable Portfolio Annualized Greater New York Metropolitan Number Square Rentable Percent of Rent Per of Leases Feet Square Feet Annualized Annualized Rentable Area Office Properties Expiring (1) Expiring (2) Expiring Rent (3) Rent Square Foot Available - 360,539 19.5% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 4 25,420 1.4% - 0.0% - 2Q 2020 (4) 4 14,322 0.8% 703,269 1.2% 49.10 3Q 2020 4 8,391 0.5% 399,731 0.7% 47.64 4Q 2020 5 32,237 1.7% 1,331,790 2.2% 41.31 Total 2020 13 54,950 3.0% 2,434,790 4.1% 41.31 1Q 2021 10 42,800 2.3% 2,129,575 3.6% 49.76 2Q 2021 4 55,035 3.0% 2,896,037 4.8% 52.62 3Q 2021 11 63,354 3.4% 2,676,591 4.5% 42.25 4Q 2021 7 73,542 4.0% 2,899,826 4.8% 39.43 Total 2021 32 234,731 12.7% 10,602,029 17.7% 45.17 2022 22 133,636 7.2% 5,003,416 8.4% 37.00 2023 15 157,542 8.5% 7,190,914 12.0% 37.44 2024 12 205,193 11.1% 9,244,116 15.4% 45.05 2025 23 142,935 7.7% 4,964,266 8.3% 34.73 2026 11 113,471 6.1% 3,876,004 6.5% 34.16 2027 8 73,457 4.0% 2,507,401 4.2% 34.13 2028 6 74,533 4.0% 2,696,619 4.5% 36.18 2029 6 144,998 7.9% 5,796,456 9.7% 39.98 2030 4 36,578 2.0% 1,795,169 3.0% 49.08 Thereafter 1 88,581 4.9% 3,748,112 6.2% 42.31 Total greater New York metropolitan area office properties 157 1,846,564 100.0% $ 59,859,292 100.0% $ 40.98 Retail Properties Available - 47,016 6.6% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 4 42,531 6.0% - 0.0% - 2Q 2020 (4) 3 10,871 1.5% 587,955 0.6% 54.08 3Q 2020 - - 0.0% - 0.0% - 4Q 2020 2 9,565 1.3% 1,850,217 2.0% 193.44 Total 2020 5 20,436 2.9% 2,438,172 2.6% 119.43 1Q 2021 4 13,318 1.9% 2,599,345 2.8% 195.18 2Q 2021 2 2,991 0.4% 336,408 0.4% 112.47 3Q 2021 2 6,569 0.9% 1,189,221 1.3% 181.04 4Q 2021 - - 0.0% - 0.0% - Total 2021 8 22,878 3.2% 4,124,974 4.4% 180.30 2022 9 58,747 8.3% 9,159,054 9.8% 155.91 2023 9 46,303 6.5% 6,078,551 6.5% 131.28 2024 10 25,312 3.6% 5,813,067 6.2% 229.66 2025 8 37,325 5.2% 11,680,588 12.5% 312.94 2026 7 68,411 9.6% 4,155,887 4.5% 60.75 2027 5 56,266 7.9% 6,425,708 6.9% 114.20 2028 4 7,987 1.1% 1,230,244 1.3% 154.03 2029 6 98,082 13.8% 18,886,283 20.3% 192.56 2030 7 63,751 9.0% 7,177,419 7.7% 112.59 Thereafter 11 116,895 16.3% 16,003,848 17.3% 136.91 Total retail properties 93 711,940 100.0% $ 93,173,795 100.0% $ 149.70 Notes: 622,393 If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage). Excludes (i) 193,895 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of June 30, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2020. Page 12 Second Quarter 2020 Tenant Lease Expirations (unaudited) Percent of Rentable Portfolio Annualized Number Square Rentable Percent of Rent Per Empire State Building Office (1) of Leases Feet Square Feet Annualized Annualized Rentable Expiring (2) Expiring (3) Expiring Rent (4) (5) Rent Square Foot Available - 153,048 5.6% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 2 184,393 6.8% - 0.0% - 2Q 2020 (6) 2 1,853 0.1% 41,203 0.0% 22.24 3Q 2020 5 24,519 0.9% 1,553,026 1.1% 63.66 4Q 2020 6 37,592 1.4% 1,994,228 1.4% 53.05 Total 2020 13 63,964 2.4% 3,588,457 2.5% 56.10 1Q 2021 1 2,488 0.1% 210,704 0.1% 84.69 2Q 2021 13 81,328 3.0% 4,247,655 2.9% 52.23 3Q 2021 3 16,066 0.6% 1,167,452 0.8% 72.67 4Q 2021 2 7,903 0.3% 502,354 0.3% 63.56 Total 2021 19 107,785 4.0% 6,128,165 4.2% 56.86 2022 21 114,522 4.2% 7,259,805 5.0% 63.39 2023 25 112,852 4.2% 7,600,136 5.3% 67.35 2024 18 227,351 8.4% 14,867,651 10.3% 65.40 2025 14 106,823 3.9% 7,113,073 4.9% 66.59 2026 9 122,685 4.5% 7,604,968 5.3% 61.99 2027 9 35,511 1.3% 2,082,393 1.4% 58.64 2028 5 545,722 20.1% 30,642,139 21.2% 56.15 2029 7 282,020 10.4% 17,247,180 11.9% 61.16 2030 5 206,489 7.6% 11,085,358 7.7% 53.68 Thereafter 17 447,658 16.6% 29,174,754 20.3% 65.17 Total Empire State Building office 164 2,710,823 100.0% $ 144,394,079 100.0% $ 60.84 2,373,382 Annualized Percent of Annualized Expense Annualized Annualized Empire State Building Broadcasting Licenses and Leases Base Rent (7) Reimbursements Rent (4) Rent 2Q 2020 (6) $ 31,710 $ 12,618 $ 44,328 0.3% 3Q 2020 - - - 0.0% 4Q 2020 99,320 31,621 130,941 0.9% Total 2020 131,030 44,239 175,269 1.2% 1Q 2021 - - - 0.0% 2Q 2021 - 44,482 44,482 0.3% 3Q 2021 - - - 0.0% 4Q 2021 - - - 0.0% Total 2021 - 44,482 44,482 0.3% 2022 1,719,156 429,802 2,148,958 15.0% 2023 283,668 42,987 326,655 2.3% 2024 65,000 21,360 86,360 0.6% 2025 1,571,830 186,453 1,758,283 12.3% 2026 807,668 74,589 882,257 6.2% 2027 787,969 75,972 863,941 6.0% 2028 248,614 17,946 266,560 1.9% 2029 - - - 0.0% 2030 463,507 96,589 560,096 3.9% Thereafter 6,394,911 786,033 7,180,944 50.3% Total Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and leases $ 12,473,353 $ 1,820,452 $ 14,293,805 100.0% Notes: Excludes retail space, broadcasting licenses and observatory operations. If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage). Excludes 52,508 rentable square feet of space attributable to building management use. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Includes approximately $6.1 million of annualized rent related to physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants for their broadcasting operations. Does not include license fees charged to broadcasting tenants. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of June 30, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2020. Represents license fees for the use of the Empire State Building mast and base rent for physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants. Page 13 Second Quarter 2020 20 Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (unaudited) Weighted Percent of Average Total Portfolio Percent of Remaining Occupied Rentable Portfolio 20 Largest Tenants Lease Lease Square Square Annualized Annualized Property Expiration (1) Term(2) Feet (3) Feet (4) Rent (5) Rent (6) 1. Global Brands Group ESB, 1333 B'Way Oct. 2023 - Oct. 2028 7.6 years 668,942 6.4% $ 36,558,903 6.8% 2. LinkedIn ESB Aug. 2036 16.2 years 312,947 3.0% 18,330,896 3.4% 3. PVH Corp. 501 Seventh Avenue Oct. 2028 8.4 years 237,281 2.3% 11,716,228 2.2% 4. Sephora 112 West 34th Street Jan. 2029 8.6 years 11,334 0.1% 10,468,996 1.9% 5. Coty ESB Jan. 2030 9.6 years 156,970 1.5% 8,022,839 1.5% 6. Macy's 111 West 33rd Street May 2030 9.9 years 131,117 1.3% 7,813,096 1.4% 7. Li & Fung 1359 Broadway Oct. 2021 - Oct. 2027 3.8 years 149,436 1.4% 7,701,934 1.4% 8. Signature Bank 1333 & 1400 Broadway Jul. 2030 - Apr. 2035 14.3 years 124,884 1.2% 7,540,459 1.4% 9. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ESB Dec. 2024 4.5 years 119,226 1.1% 7,511,238 1.4% 10. Urban Outfitters 1333 Broadway Sept. 2029 9.3 years 56,730 0.5% 7,367,374 1.4% 11. The Interpublic Group of Co's, Inc. 111 West 33rd St & 1400 B'way Jul. 2024 - Feb. 2025 4.3 years 128,296 1.2% 7,232,743 1.3% 12. Footlocker 112 West 34th Street Sept. 2031 11.3 years 34,192 0.3% 6,898,262 1.3% 13. Duane Reade/Walgreen's ESB, 1350 B'Way, 250 West 57th Feb. 2021 - Sept. 2027 4.4 years 47,541 0.5% 6,704,508 1.2% 14. HNTB Corporation ESB Feb. 2029 8.7 years 105,143 1.0% 6,629,258 1.2% 15. Legg Mason First Stamford Place Sept. 2024 4.3 years 137,583 1.3% 6,409,614 1.1% 16. WDFG North America ESB Dec. 2025 5.5 years 5,300 0.1% 6,037,484 1.1% 17. Shutterstock ESB Apr. 2029 8.8 years 104,386 1.0% 5,938,370 1.1% 18. Fragomen 1400 Broadway Feb. 2035 14.7 years 107,680 1.0% 5,922,400 1.1% 19. The Michael J. Fox Foundation 111 West 33rd Street Nov. 2029 9.4 years 86,492 0.8% 5,390,818 1.0% 20. ASCAP 250 West 57th Street Aug. 2034 14.2 years 87,943 0.8% 5,345,814 1.0% Total 2,813,423 26.8% $ 185,541,234 34.2% Notes: Expiration dates are per lease and do not assume exercise of renewal or extension options. For tenants with more than two leases, the lease expiration is shown as a range. Represents the weighted average lease term, based on annualized rent. Based on leases signed and commenced as of June 30, 2020. Represents the percentage of rentable square feet of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents the percentage of annualized rent of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate. Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (based on annualized rent) Consumer Goods Finance, Insurance and Real Estate 19.1% 17.6% Other 4.7% Broadcast 1.0% Healthcare 1.9% Government Entity Non-profit 1.9% 4.1% Arts & Entertainment Media and Advertising Legal Services Technology 2.4% 5.0% 10.8% 4.6% Professional Services 9.9% Retail 17.0% Page 14 Second Quarter 2020 Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program and Leasing Opportunity (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital expenditures 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Tenant improvements - first generation $ 4,562 $ 4,913 $ 22,479 $ 17,639 $ 17,255 Tenant improvements - second generation 5,243 8,151 12,581 8,734 10,513 Leasing commissions - first generation 1,272 4,001 578 574 4,742 Leasing commissions - second generation 2,048 3,347 13,244 2,651 3,016 Building improvements - first generation 358 8,379 14,457 10,988 12,910 Building improvements - second generation 8,075 3,846 6,556 4,931 6,296 Observatory capital project (1) 829 1,175 17,574 18,185 14,539 Development (2) 525 811 - - - Total $ 22,912 $ 34,623 $ 87,469 $ 63,702 $ 69,271 Note: (1) Total Observatory capital project spent-to-date was $157.4 million as of June 30, 2020. (2) Primarily represents design and engineering costs. Tenant space redevelopment by square feet (3) (4) - Future redevelopment (Empire State Building) - 140,000 square feet - Future redevelopment (other Manhattan properties) - 330,000 square feet - Redevelopment completed - 7,500,000 square feet Inventory of vacant space (3) - Developed - 560,000 square feet, 90% - Undeveloped - 60,000 square feet, 10% Inventory of undeveloped space (3) - Vacant - 60,000 square feet, 13% - Expires in 2020 - 80,000 square feet, 17% - Expires in 2021 and thereafter - 330,000 square feet, 70% Developed no square feet in the second quarter 2020 and 80,000 square feet as of June 30, 2020 YTD. Leasing Opportunity - Inventory of Current Vacant Space as of June 30, 2020 (in square feet) Total Portfolio vacant space 1,460,000 Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC"): Manhattan Office Properties SLNC 342,000 Greater New York Office Properties SLNC 25,000 Retail Properties SLNC 43,000 Redeveloped Manhattan Office space 513,000 Greater New York Office Properties space 361,000 Retail Properties space 47,000 Undeveloped Manhattan Office space 42,000 Space held off market 41,000 Other 46,000 Total 1,460,000 Notes: These estimates are based on the Company's current budgets and are subject to change. Redevelopment program is for the Manhattan office assets only. Square footage based on market measurement. Developed space includes space that has been demolished and completed asbestos abatement and available for lease up or ready to be prebuilt. Permanent building use spaces, amenity spaces and broadcasting spaces are excluded. Page 15 Second Quarter 2020 Observatory Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Observatory NOI to Date 2020 2020 (1) 2019 2019 2019 Observatory revenue (2) $ 94,935 $ 86 $ 19,544 $ 37,730 $ 37,575 $ 32,895 Observatory expenses 29,988 4,002 8,154 8,743 9,089 8,360 NOI 64,947 (3,916) 11,390 28,987 28,486 24,535 Intercompany rent expense (3) 62,546 4,053 11,536 23,715 23,242 21,491 NOI after intercompany rent $ 2,401 $ (7,969) $ (146) $ 5,272 $ 5,244 $ 3,044 Observatory Metrics Number of visitors (4) - 422,000 894,000 1,042,000 968,000 Change in visitors year over year N/A (29.8%) (5.5%) (10.7%) (7.7%) Number of bad weather days during open days ("BWD") (5) N/A 15 22 12 24 Days closed due to COVID-19 91 15 - - - 102nd floor revenue (6) $ - $ 1,808 $ 3,375 $ - $ - Notes: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Observatory was closed on March 16, 2020. The Observatory reopened on July 20, 2020. Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the fixed license fee was $0, $1,314, $1,453, $1,453, and $1,453, respectively. The observatory pays a market-based rent payment comprised of fixed and percentage rent to the Empire State Building. Intercompany rent is eliminated upon consolidation. Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge. The Company defines a bad weather day as one in which the top of the Empire State Building is obscured from view for more than 50% of the day. Reflects revenues derived from the 102nd floor observatory which are included in total observatory revenues above. Annual Observatory Revenues 2015 to 2019 $135,000 $130,000 $131,227 $128,769 $125,000 $127,118 $124,814 $120,000 $115,000 $110,000$112,172 $105,000 $100,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) Note: (1) The 102nd floor observatory was closed for approximately nine months in 2019 for renovations. Page 16 Second Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Assets 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land $ 201,196 $ 201,196 $ 201,196 $ 201,196 $ 201,196 Development costs 9,325 8,800 7,989 7,989 7,987 Building and improvements 2,914,528 2,913,312 2,900,248 2,830,353 2,784,472 3,125,049 3,123,308 3,109,433 3,039,538 2,993,655 Less: accumulated depreciation (911,546) (886,822) (862,534) (829,495) (809,197) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,213,503 2,236,486 2,246,899 2,210,043 2,184,458 Cash and cash equivalents 872,970 1,008,983 233,946 293,710 375,335 Restricted cash 58,878 36,881 37,651 36,609 38,043 Short term investments - - - - 150,000 Tenant and other receivables, net 29,800 22,549 25,423 29,287 31,264 Deferred rent receivables, net 226,444 229,154 220,960 214,685 209,510 Prepaid expenses and other assets 68,109 40,583 65,453 41,927 60,818 Deferred costs, net 211,356 218,578 228,150 223,698 228,782 Acquired below-market ground leases, net 348,651 350,609 352,566 354,524 356,482 Right of use assets 29,205 29,256 29,307 29,355 29,404 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 491,479 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,550,395 $ 4,664,558 $ 3,931,834 $ 3,925,317 $ 4,155,575 Liabilities and Equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 603,974 $ 604,763 $ 605,542 $ 606,313 $ 607,072 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,053 973,002 798,392 798,347 1,047,939 Unsecured term loan facility, net 387,059 386,568 264,640 264,517 264,394 Unsecured revolving credit facility, net 546,778 546,436 - - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 104,992 142,315 143,786 143,201 131,842 Acquired below-market leases, net 35,170 37,623 39,679 42,655 45,651 Ground lease liabilties 29,205 29,256 29,307 29,355 29,404 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 62,996 64,176 72,015 68,742 48,858 Tenants' security deposits 51,130 30,543 30,560 31,841 32,383 Total liabilities 2,794,357 2,814,682 1,983,921 1,984,971 2,207,543 Total equity 1,756,038 1,849,876 1,947,913 1,940,346 1,948,032 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,550,395 $ 4,664,558 $ 3,931,834 $ 3,925,317 $ 4,155,575 Page 17 Second Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Revenues Rental revenue (1) $ 137,999 $ 148,113 $ 151,701 $ 150,225 $ 141,071 Observatory revenue 86 19,544 37,730 37,575 32,895 Lease termination fees 1,033 211 1,240 2,361 363 Third party management and other fees 301 346 299 304 331 Other revenue and fees 1,611 2,010 3,963 2,408 1,584 Total revenues 141,030 170,224 194,933 192,873 176,244 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 29,750 41,468 43,901 47,894 40,227 Ground rent expenses 2,332 2,331 2,332 2,331 2,332 General and administrative expenses 18,149 15,951 16,618 14,421 15,998 Observatory expenses 4,002 8,154 8,743 9,089 8,360 Real estate taxes 29,579 29,254 29,818 29,599 28,267 Impairment charge 4,101 (2) - - - - Depreciation and amortization 52,783 46,093 46,409 44,260 44,821 Total operating expenses 140,696 143,251 147,821 147,594 140,005 Total operating income 334 26,973 47,112 45,279 36,239 Other income (expense) Interest income 1,526 637 1,352 2,269 3,899 Interest expense (23,928) (19,618) (18,534) (19,426) (20,597) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (86) - - - Income (loss) before income taxes (22,068) 7,906 29,930 28,122 19,541 Income tax (expense) benefit 2,450 382 (1,210) (1,338) (611) Net income (loss) (19,618) 8,288 28,720 26,784 18,930 Perpetual preferred unit distributions (1,047) (1,050) (1,041) (234) (234) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 7,872 (2,743) (10,880) (10,668) (7,609) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (12,793) $ 4,495 $ 16,799 $ 15,882 $ 11,087 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 175,433 181,741 180,166 178,352 176,796 Diluted 283,384 292,645 296,852 298,151 298,131 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Dividends per share $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 Notes: (1) The following table reflects the components of rental revenue. Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Rental Revenue 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Base rent $ 122,374 $ 130,577 $ 130,234 $ 129,098 $ 125,170 Billed tenant expense reimbursement 15,625 17,536 21,467 21,127 15,901 Total rental revenue $ 137,999 $ 148,113 $ 151,701 $ 150,225 $ 141,071 The Company believes the preceding table of the components of rental revenue is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance. Reflects a $4.1 million non-cashwrite-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a combined heat and power generation project for the Empire State Building that has been rendered economically unfeasible due to New York City's new Local Law 97. Page 18 Second Quarter 2020 Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Modified Funds From Operations ("Modified FFO"), Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), Core Funds Available for Distribution ("Core FAD") and EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Modified FFO Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, and Core FFO 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net Income (loss) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 $ 18,930 Preferred unit distributions (1,047) (1,050) (1,041) (234) (234) Real estate depreciation and amortization 51,096 44,430 45,298 43,303 43,822 Impairment charge 4,101 - - - - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests 34,532 51,668 72,977 69,853 62,518 Amortization of below-market ground lease 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 1,958 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests 36,490 53,626 74,935 71,810 64,476 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 86 - - - Severance expenses 3,008 - - - - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests $ 39,498 $ 53,712 $ 74,935 $ 71,810 $ 64,476 Total weighted average shares and Operating Partnership Units Basic 283,384 292,645 296,852 298,151 298,131 Diluted 283,384 292,645 296,852 298,151 298,131 FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Reconciliation of Core FFO to Core FAD Core FFO $ 39,498 $ 53,712 $ 74,935 $ 71,810 $ 64,476 Add: Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,049 894 873 923 1,020 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 1,686 1,664 1,110 958 998 Amortization of non-cash compensation expense 8,778 5,892 5,465 4,049 5,924 Amortization of debt discount - - - 311 668 Amortization of loss on interest rate derivative 938 447 385 385 385 Deduct: Straight-line rental revenues 2,710 (8,193) (6,276) (5,174) (3,203) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) (1,745) Corporate capital expenditures (141) (426) (678) (614) (463) Tenant improvements - second generation (5,243) (8,151) (12,581) (8,734) (10,513) Building improvements - second generation (8,075) (3,846) (6,556) (4,931) (6,296) Leasing commissions - second generation (2,048) (3,347) (13,244) (2,651) (3,016) Core FAD $ 37,786 $ 37,738 $ 41,903 $ 54,650 $ 48,235 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 $ 18,930 Interest expense 23,928 19,618 18,534 19,426 20,597 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,450) (382) 1,210 1,338 611 Depreciation and amortization 52,783 46,093 46,409 44,260 44,821 EBITDA 54,643 73,617 94,873 91,808 84,959 Impairment charges 4,101 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,744 $ 73,617 $ 94,873 $ 91,808 $ 84,959 Page 19 Second Quarter 2020 Debt Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Weighted Average Weighted Average Interest Maturity Interest Maturity Debt Summary Balance Rate (Years) Balance Rate (Years) Fixed rate mortgage debt $ 608,871 4.10% 8.5 $ 609,851 4.10% 8.8 Senior unsecured notes 975,000 4.10% 9.7 975,000 4.10% 9.9 Unsecured term loan facilities (1) 265,000 3.40% 5.1 390,000 3.70% 5.8 Total fixed rate debt 1,848,871 4.02% 8.6 1,974,851 4.02% 8.8 Unsecured term loan facilities 125,000 1.66% 6.5 - - - Unsecured revolving credit facilities 550,000 1.26% 1.2 550,000 2.09% 1.4 Total variable rate debt (2) 675,000 1.34% 2.2 550,000 2.09% 1.4 Total debt 2,523,871 3.41% 6.9 2,524,851 3.60% 7.2 Deferred financing costs, net (13,007) (14,082) Total $ 2,510,864 $ 2,510,769 Note: (1) LIBOR is fixed at 2.1485% for $265 million under variable to fixed interest rate swap agreements. Outstanding at June 30, Letters Available Available Capacity Facility 2020 of Credit Capacity Unsecured revolving credit facility (1) $ 1,100,000 $ 550,000 $ - $ 550,000 Current In Covenant Summary Required Quarter Compliance Maximum Total Leverage(2) < 60% 34.2% Yes Maximum Secured Debt < 40% 8.2% Yes Minimum Fixed Charge Coverage > 1.50x 3.3x Yes Minimum Unencumbered Interest Coverage > 1.75x 5.7x Yes Maximum Unsecured Leverage < 60% 30.6% Yes Notes: The unsecured revolving credit and term loan facilities have an accordion feature allowing for an increase in maximum aggregate principal balance to $2.0 billion under certain circumstances. This unsecured revolving credit facility matures in August 2021 with two additional six-month extension options. Represents the ratio of total indebtedness to total asset value as defined and determined in accordance with the credit facility agreement. Page 20 Second Quarter 2020 Debt Detail (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Stated Effective Interest Interest Principal Maturity Fixed rate mortgage debt: Rate (%) Rate (%) (1) Balance Date Amortization Metro Center 3.59% 3.66% $ 88,526 11/5/2024 30 years 10 Union Square 3.70% 3.97% 50,000 4/1/2026 Interest only 1542 Third Avenue 4.29% 4.53% 30,000 5/1/2027 Interest only First Stamford Place (2) 4.28% 4.75% 180,000 7/1/2027 5 years interest only; 30 years thereafter 1010 Third Avenue and 77 West 55th Street 4.01% 4.20% 37,868 1/5/2028 30 years 10 Bank Street 4.23% 4.36% 32,477 6/1/2032 25 years 383 Main Avenue 4.44% 4.55% 30,000 6/30/2032 5 years interest only; 30 years thereafter 1333 Broadway 4.21% 4.29% 160,000 2/5/2033 Interest only Total mortgage debt 608,871 Unsecured revolving credit facility LIBOR plus 1.10% 2.17% 550,000 8/29/2021 Interest only Unsecured term loan facility LIBOR plus 1.20% 3.61% 215,000 3/19/2025 Interest only Unsecured term loan facility LIBOR plus 1.50% 2.98% 175,000 12/31/2026 Interest only Senior unsecured notes: