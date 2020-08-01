|
Empire State Realty Trust : EMPIRESTATE REALTY TRUST Supplemental Operating and Financial Data June 30, 2020
08/01/2020 | 01:07pm EDT
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST
Supplemental Operating
and Financial Data
June 30, 2020
Second Quarter 2020
|
Table of Contents
|
Page
|
Summary
|
|
Company Profile………………………………………………………………………………….……………………………………
|
3
|
Financial Highlights………………..……………………………………………………………………………….……………………
|
4
|
Selected Property Data
|
|
Property Summary Net Operating Income………………………………………………………………………..…………………
|
5
|
Net Operating Income and Initial Free Rent Burn-Off………………………………………………………………………..……
|
6
|
Leasing Activity………………………………………..…………………………………………………………………………………
|
7
|
Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary…………………………………………………………………………………………
|
9
|
Property Detail…………………………………….……………………………………………………………..………………………
|
10
|
Tenant Lease Expirations………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………
|
11
|
Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry…………………………………………………………………
|
14
|
Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program………………………………………………………………………..………
|
15
|
Observatory Summary…………………………………………………………..……………………………………………………
|
16
|
Financial information
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………..………………………………
|
17
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations……………………………………………..…………………………………
|
18
|
Core FFO, Modified FFO, FFO, FAD and EBITDA……………………………………………………………………………….…
|
19
|
Consolidated Debt Analysis
|
|
Debt Summary……………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………
|
20
|
Debt Detail……………………………………………………………………………...…………………………………………
|
21
|
Debt Maturities………………………………………………………………….………………………………………………
|
22
|
Ground Leases…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22
|
Supplemental Definitions………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……
|
23
Second Quarter 2020
COMPANY PROFILE
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., or the Company, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
Anthony E. Malkin
|
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
William H. Berkman
|
Director, Chair of Finance Committee (will leave the Board of Directors on July 31, 2020)
|
Leslie D. Biddle
|
Director
|
|
|
Thomas J. DeRosa
|
Director
|
|
|
Steven J. Gilbert
|
Director, Lead Director
|
|
|
S. Michael Giliberto
|
Director, Chair of Audit Committee
|
|
Patricia S. Han
|
Director
|
|
|
R. Paige Hood
|
Director (will join the Board of Directors on August 1, 2020)
|
James D. Robinson IV
|
Director, Chair of Compensation and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees
|
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anthony E. Malkin
|
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Christina Chiu
|
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Thomas P. Durels
|
Executive Vice President, Real Estate
|
|
Thomas N. Keltner, Jr.
|
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
|
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (unaudited and dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Selected Items:
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
141,030
|
$
|
170,224
|
$
|
194,933
|
|
$
|
192,873
|
$
|
176,244
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(19,618)
|
$
|
8,288
|
$
|
28,720
|
|
$
|
26,784
|
$
|
18,930
|
|
Cash net operating income (1)
|
$
|
78,368
|
$
|
81,528
|
$
|
103,992
|
|
$
|
98,757
|
$
|
93,737
|
|
Core funds from operations ("Core FFO") (1)
|
$
|
39,498
|
$
|
53,712
|
$
|
74,935
|
|
$
|
71,810
|
$
|
64,476
|
|
Core funds available for distribution ("Core FAD") (1)
|
$
|
37,786
|
$
|
37,738
|
$
|
41,903
|
|
$
|
54,650
|
$
|
48,235
|
|
Core FFO per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
283,384,000
|
|
|
|
292,645,000
|
|
|
296,852,000
|
|
|
298,151,000
|
|
|
|
|
298,131,000
|
|
Dividends declared and paid per share
|
$
|
0.105
|
$
|
0.105
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of properties
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Total rentable square footage
|
|
10,132,492
|
|
|
|
10,135,413
|
|
|
10,138,057
|
|
|
10,134,495
|
|
|
|
|
10,134,435
|
|
Percent occupied (2)
|
|
85.6%
|
|
|
|
88.7%
|
|
|
88.6%
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
|
|
90.2%
|
|
Percent leased (3)
|
|
89.6%
|
|
|
|
91.1%
|
|
|
91.2%
|
|
|
91.7%
|
|
|
|
|
92.2%
|
|
Observatory Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of visitors (4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
422,000
|
|
|
894,000
|
|
|
1,042,000
|
|
|
|
|
968,000
|
|
Change in visitors year over year
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(29.8%)
|
|
|
(5.5%)
|
|
|
(10.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
(7.7%)
|
|
Observatory revenues (5)
|
$
|
86
|
$
|
19,544
|
$
|
37,730
|
|
$
|
37,575
|
$
|
32,895
|
|
Change in revenues year over year
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(5.0%)
|
|
|
9.2%
|
|
|
(6.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
(6.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6)
|
|
54.3%
|
|
|
|
47.8%
|
|
|
28.2%
|
|
|
27.7%
|
|
|
|
|
29.8%
|
|
Consolidated Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6)
|
|
43.7%
|
|
|
|
35.5%
|
|
|
25.2%
|
|
|
24.1%
|
|
|
|
|
23.6%
|
|
Consolidated Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Market Capitalization (6)
|
|
56.2%
|
|
|
|
49.5%
|
|
|
29.7%
|
|
|
28.2%
|
|
|
|
|
30.2%
|
|
Consolidated Net Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Market Capitalization (6)
|
|
46.1%
|
|
|
|
37.6%
|
|
|
26.8%
|
|
|
24.5%
|
|
|
|
|
24.0%
|
|
Consolidated Debt to EBITDA (7)
|
|
8.0x
|
|
|
|
7.3x
|
|
|
4.8x
|
|
4.6x
|
|
|
|
|
5.3x
|
|
Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA (7)
|
|
5.2x
|
|
|
|
4.4x
|
|
|
4.1x
|
|
3.8x
|
|
|
|
|
3.9x
|
|
Interest Coverage Ratio
|
|
2.6x
|
|
|
|
4.3x
|
|
|
5.0x
|
|
4.8x
|
|
|
|
|
4.4x
|
|
Core FFO Payout Ratio (8)
|
|
83%
|
|
|
|
61%
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
Core FAD Payout Ratio (9)
|
|
86%
|
|
|
|
87%
|
|
|
76%
|
|
|
59%
|
|
|
|
|
66%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock price at quarter end
|
$
|
7.00
|
$
|
8.96
|
$
|
13.96
|
|
$
|
14.27
|
$
|
14.81
|
|
Average closing price
|
$
|
7.72
|
$
|
12.24
|
$
|
14.04
|
|
$
|
14.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.48
|
|
Dividends per share - annualized
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
Dividend yield (10)
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
Series 2013 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($16.62 liquidation value)
|
|
1,560,360
|
|
|
|
1,560,360
|
|
|
1,560,360
|
|
|
1,560,360
|
|
|
|
|
1,560,360
|
|
Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($13.52 liquidation value)
|
|
4,664,038
|
|
|
|
4,664,038
|
|
|
4,610,383
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
172,332,358
|
|
|
|
176,112,860
|
|
|
180,877,597
|
|
|
179,131,090
|
|
|
|
|
176,991,123
|
|
Class B common stock
|
|
1,014,221
|
|
|
|
1,015,149
|
|
|
1,016,799
|
|
|
1,018,463
|
|
|
|
|
1,029,782
|
|
Operating partnership units
|
|
|
117,475,995
|
|
|
|
120,548,216
|
|
|
117,757,653
|
|
|
124,107,019
|
|
|
|
|
126,870,876
|
|
Total common stock and operating partnership units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding (11)
|
|
290,822,574
|
|
|
|
297,676,225
|
|
|
299,652,049
|
|
|
304,256,572
|
|
|
|
|
304,891,781
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Represents non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion on what these metrics represent and why the Company presents them, see page 23 and for a reconciliation of these metrics to net income, see pages 5 and 19.
-
Based on leases signed and commenced as of end of period.
-
Represents occupancy and includes signed leases not commenced.
-
Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge.
-
Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. See page 16.
-
Market capitalization represents the sum of (i) Company's common stock per share price as of June 30, 2020 multiplied by the total outstanding number of shares of common stock and operating partnership units as of June 30, 2020; (ii) the number of Series 2014 perpetual preferred units at June 30, 2020 multiplied by $16.62, (iii) the number of Series 2019 perpetual preferred units at June 30, 2020 multiplied by $13.52, and (iv) our outstanding indebetedness as of June 30, 2020.
-
Calculated based on trailing 12 months EBITDA.
-
Represents the amount of Core FFO paid out in distributions.
-
Represents the amount of Core FAD paid out in distributions.
-
Based on the closing price per share of Class A common stock on June 30, 2020.
-
As of June 30, 2020, the Company has had conversions from operating partnership units and Class B common shares to Class A common shares totaling
58.2 million shares or approximately $407 million at a closing share price of $7.00. This represents a 71% increase in the number of Class A shares since the IPO.
Second Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") by Quarter (unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Same Store Total Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
139,610
|
$
|
150,123
|
$
|
155,664
|
|
$
|
152,633
|
$
|
142,655
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
(61,661)
|
|
|
(73,053)
|
|
|
(76,051)
|
|
|
(79,824)
|
|
|
(70,826)
|
|
Same store property NOI
|
|
77,949
|
|
|
77,070
|
|
|
79,613
|
|
|
72,809
|
|
|
71,829
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
(8,193)
|
|
|
(6,276)
|
|
|
(5,174)
|
|
|
(3,203)
|
|
Above/below-market rent revenue amortization
|
|
(1,366)
|
|
|
(908)
|
|
|
(1,530)
|
|
|
(1,682)
|
|
|
(1,745)
|
|
Below-market ground lease amortization
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,957
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding lease termination fees
|
$
|
81,251
|
$
|
69,927
|
$
|
73,765
|
|
$
|
67,910
|
$
|
68,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent increase over prior year
|
|
18.0%
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property cash NOI
|
$
|
81,251
|
$
|
69,927
|
$
|
73,765
|
|
$
|
67,910
|
$
|
68,839
|
|
Observatory cash NOI
|
|
(3,916)
|
|
|
11,390
|
|
|
28,987
|
|
|
28,486
|
|
|
24,535
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
1,240
|
|
|
2,361
|
|
|
363
|
|
Total portfolio same store cash NOI
|
|
$
|
78,368
|
|
$
|
81,528
|
|
$
|
103,992
|
|
$
|
98,757
|
|
$
|
93,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Manhattan Office Portfolio (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
119,445
|
$
|
128,909
|
$
|
132,672
|
|
$
|
130,214
|
$
|
120,249
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
(52,619)
|
|
|
(62,670)
|
|
|
(65,509)
|
|
|
(68,516)
|
|
|
(60,152)
|
|
Same store property NOI
|
|
66,826
|
|
|
66,239
|
|
|
67,163
|
|
|
61,698
|
|
|
60,097
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
1,774
|
|
|
(8,338)
|
|
|
(6,705)
|
|
|
(5,319)
|
|
|
(4,163)
|
|
Above/below-market rent revenue amortization
|
|
(1,366)
|
|
|
(908)
|
|
|
(1,530)
|
|
|
(1,682)
|
|
|
(1,745)
|
|
Below-market ground lease amortization
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,957
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding lease termination fees
|
|
69,192
|
|
|
58,951
|
|
|
60,886
|
|
|
56,654
|
|
|
56,147
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
863
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
835
|
|
|
301
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI
|
|
$
|
70,055
|
|
$
|
59,110
|
|
$
|
61,881
|
|
$
|
57,489
|
|
$
|
56,448
|
|
Same Store Greater New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
16,529
|
$
|
16,915
|
$
|
18,771
|
|
$
|
18,137
|
$
|
17,798
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
(7,230)
|
|
|
(8,479)
|
|
|
(8,663)
|
|
|
(9,373)
|
|
|
(8,784)
|
|
Same store property NOI
|
|
9,299
|
|
|
8,436
|
|
|
10,108
|
|
|
8,764
|
|
|
9,014
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
331
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
655
|
|
Above/below-market rent revenue amortization
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Below-market ground lease amortization
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding lease termination fees
|
|
9,630
|
|
|
8,448
|
|
|
10,393
|
|
|
8,722
|
|
|
9,669
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
62
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI
|
|
$
|
9,800
|
|
$
|
8,500
|
|
$
|
10,638
|
|
$
|
9,432
|
|
$
|
9,731
|
|
Same Store Standalone Retail Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
3,636
|
$
|
4,299
|
$
|
4,221
|
|
$
|
4,282
|
$
|
4,608
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
(1,812)
|
|
|
(1,904)
|
|
|
(1,879)
|
|
|
(1,935)
|
|
|
(1,890)
|
|
Same store property NOI
|
|
1,824
|
|
|
2,395
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
2,718
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
605
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
305
|
|
Above/below-market rent revenue amortization
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Below-market ground lease amortization
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding lease termination fees
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
2,528
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
3,023
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
816
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total same store property cash NOI
|
|
$
|
2,429
|
|
$
|
2,528
|
|
$
|
2,486
|
|
$
|
3,350
|
|
$
|
3,023
Note:
-
Includes 506,452 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties.
Second Quarter 2020 Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Initial Free Rent Burn-Offand Signed Leases Not Commenced (unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(19,618)
|
$
|
8,288
|
$
|
28,720
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,784
|
$
|
18,930
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,149
|
|
|
|
15,951
|
|
|
16,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,421
|
|
|
|
|
15,998
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,783
|
|
|
|
46,093
|
|
|
46,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,260
|
|
|
|
|
44,821
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,928
|
|
|
|
19,704
|
|
|
18,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,426
|
|
|
|
|
20,597
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,450)
|
|
|
|
(382)
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,338
|
|
|
|
|
611
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,101
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party management and other fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(301)
|
|
|
|
(346)
|
|
|
(299)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(304)
|
|
|
|
|
(331)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,526)
|
|
|
|
(637)
|
|
|
(1,352)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,269)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,899)
|
|
Net operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,066
|
|
|
|
88,671
|
|
|
109,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,656
|
|
|
|
|
96,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
(8,193)
|
|
|
(6,276)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,174)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,203)
|
|
Above/below-market rent revenue amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,366)
|
|
|
|
(908)
|
|
|
(1,530)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,682)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,745)
|
|
Below-market ground lease amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,957
|
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
Total cash NOI - including Observatory and lease termination income
|
|
|
78,368
|
|
|
|
81,528
|
|
|
103,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
98,757
|
|
|
|
|
93,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Observatory NOI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,916
|
|
|
|
(11,390)
|
|
|
(28,987)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(28,486)
|
|
|
|
|
(24,535)
|
|
Less: Lease termination income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,033)
|
|
|
|
(211)
|
|
|
(1,240)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,361)
|
|
|
|
|
(363)
|
|
Total property cash NOI - excluding Observatory and lease termination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
81,251
|
$
|
69,927
|
$
|
73,765
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
67,910
|
$
|
68,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Burn-off of Free Rent and Signed Leases Not Commenced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental
|
|
|
|
Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Total Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Commenced leases in free rent period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
$
|
4,485
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
Signed leases not commenced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,450
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
10,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,613
|
|
|
|
|
28,965
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,441
|
|
|
$
|
4,623
|
|
$
|
21,018
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,604
|
|
|
$
|
39,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commenced leases in free rent period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years
|
|
|
|
|
Feet
|
Rent Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Third quarter 2020 - 14 leases
|
|
|
156,180
|
Jul. 2020 -
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,218
|
|
|
$
|
3,685
|
(1)
|
$
|
9,218
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,218
|
|
|
$
|
9,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth quarter 2020 - 3 leases
|
|
|
20,841
|
Oct. 2020 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2021 - 1 lease
|
|
|
2,652
|
Jan. 2021 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter 2021 - 1 lease
|
|
|
2,578
|
Apr. 2021 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
$
|
4,485
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC")
|
|
Expected Base Rent
|
|
Incremental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square
|
|
Commencement
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years
|
|
Tenant
|
Feet
|
|
GAAP
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
Revenue (2)
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Winged Keel Group, Inc.
|
12,724
|
|
Jan. 2021
|
Mar. 2022
|
|
|
$
|
920
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
761
|
|
|
$
|
920
|
|
Uber Technologies, Inc.
|
32,927
|
|
Jan. 2021
|
May 2021
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
Concord Music Group, Inc.
|
46,329
|
|
Jan. 2021
|
Nov. 2021
|
|
2,870
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,870
|
|
|
|
|
2,870
|
|
Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP
|
26,997
|
|
Feb. 2021
|
Mar. 2021
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
First Republic Bank
|
14,430
|
|
Jul. 2021
|
Jul. 2021
|
|
2,040
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,040
|
|
|
|
|
2,040
|
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
22,916
|
|
Feb. 2022
|
Feb. 2022
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
LinkedIn Corporation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LinkedIn Corporation
|
52,939
|
|
May 2021
|
Jan. 2022
|
|
3,870
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,854
|
|
|
|
|
3,870
|
|
LinkedIn Corporation
|
52,666
|
|
Nov. 2021
|
Nov. 2021
|
|
3,840
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,840
|
|
|
|
|
3,840
|
|
LinkedIn Corporation
|
52,574
|
|
Jul. 2022
|
Jul. 2022
|
|
3,840
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
|
3,840
|
|
LinkedIn Corporation
|
30,283
|
|
Dec. 2022
|
Oct. 2023
|
|
670
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Target
|
32,579
|
|
June 2024
|
Oct. 2024
|
|
1,980
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other SLNC
|
98,037
|
|
Jul. 2020 -
|
Aug. 2020-
|
|
6,220
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
4,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,220
|
|
|
|
|
6,220
|
|
|
|
|
Apr. 2021
|
Sept. 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
475,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,450
|
|
|
$
|
138
|
|
$
|
10,027
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,613
|
|
|
$
|
28,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
As an example, the 2020 amount represents cash revenue contributing from the cash rent commencement date of July 2020 through December 2020. The full annual amount is realized in 2021.
-
Reflects new annual rent less annual rent from existing tenant in the space.
Second Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Total Portfolio
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leases executed
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Weighted average lease term
|
|
6.1 years
|
|
|
|
|
6.8 years
|
|
|
|
|
8.6 years
|
|
10.7 years
|
|
|
|
|
6.4 years
|
|
Average free rent period
|
|
4.4 months
|
|
|
|
|
4.1 months
|
|
|
|
|
5.3 months
|
|
6.9 months
|
|
|
|
|
2.8 months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
99,229
|
|
|
|
|
117,481
|
|
|
|
|
313,027
|
|
|
|
|
374,256
|
|
|
|
|
228,346
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
52.82
|
$
|
57.29
|
$
|
59.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
62.83
|
$
|
59.13
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
51.40
|
$
|
52.43
|
$
|
54.02
|
|
|
|
$
|
51.10
|
$
|
51.72
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
10.6%
|
|
|
|
|
23.0%
|
|
|
|
|
14.3%
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
14,202
|
|
|
|
|
31,662
|
|
|
|
|
32,579
|
|
|
|
|
14,430
|
|
|
|
|
32,706
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
145.58
|
$
|
101.03
|
$
|
122.78
|
|
|
|
$
|
141.68
|
$
|
71.52
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
158.58
|
$
|
108.81
|
$
|
60.79
|
|
|
|
$
|
104.66
|
$
|
72.08
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
(8.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
(7.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
102.0%
|
|
|
|
|
35.4%
|
|
|
|
|
(0.8%)
|
|
Total Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
113,431
|
|
|
|
|
149,143
|
|
|
|
|
345,606
|
|
|
|
|
388,686
|
|
|
|
|
261,052
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
64.43
|
$
|
66.58
|
$
|
65.68
|
|
|
|
$
|
65.76
|
$
|
61.25
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
64.82
|
$
|
64.40
|
$
|
54.66
|
|
|
|
$
|
53.09
|
$
|
54.58
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
20.2%
|
|
|
|
|
23.9%
|
|
|
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing commission costs per square foot
|
$
|
13.52
|
$
|
20.19
|
$
|
19.84
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.75
|
$
|
15.61
|
|
Tenant improvement costs per square foot
|
|
21.68
|
|
|
|
|
100.79
|
|
|
|
|
55.65
|
|
|
|
|
65.59
|
|
|
|
|
47.06
|
|
Total LC and TI per square foot (2)
|
$
|
35.20
|
$
|
120.98
|
$
|
75.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
89.34
|
$
|
62.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
85.6%
|
|
|
|
|
88.7%
|
|
|
|
|
88.6%
|
|
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
|
|
90.2%
|
|
Manhattan Office Portfolio (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leases executed
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office - New Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
24,859
|
|
|
|
|
63,153
|
|
|
|
|
170,247
|
|
|
|
|
266,769
|
|
|
|
|
119,235
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
66.94
|
$
|
62.78
|
$
|
64.82
|
|
|
|
$
|
71.36
|
$
|
65.08
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
61.55
|
$
|
52.56
|
$
|
52.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
53.83
|
$
|
53.26
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
19.4%
|
|
|
|
|
24.4%
|
|
|
|
|
32.6%
|
|
|
|
|
22.2%
|
|
Office - Renewal Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
27,123
|
|
|
|
|
30,712
|
|
|
|
|
54,345
|
|
|
|
|
18,826
|
|
|
|
|
56,211
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
58.35
|
$
|
60.20
|
$
|
66.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
53.83
|
$
|
62.37
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
58.39
|
$
|
60.02
|
$
|
66.27
|
|
|
|
$
|
53.64
|
$
|
55.88
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
11.6%
|
|
Retail - New and Renewal Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
10,702
|
|
|
|
|
26,432
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
14,430
|
|
|
|
|
3,711
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
149.50
|
$
|
76.73
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
141.68
|
$
|
405.41
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
150.16
|
$
|
103.75
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
104.66
|
$
|
317.25
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
35.4%
|
|
|
|
|
27.8%
|
|
Total Manhattan Office Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
62,684
|
|
|
|
|
120,297
|
|
|
|
|
224,592
|
|
|
|
|
300,025
|
|
|
|
|
179,157
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
77.32
|
$
|
65.19
|
$
|
65.26
|
|
|
|
$
|
73.64
|
$
|
71.28
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
75.31
|
$
|
65.71
|
$
|
55.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
56.26
|
$
|
59.55
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
17.5%
|
|
|
|
|
30.9%
|
|
|
|
|
19.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing commission costs per square foot
|
$
|
19.84
|
$
|
20.57
|
$
|
19.81
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.93
|
$
|
20.53
|
|
Tenant improvement costs per square foot
|
|
39.23
|
|
|
|
|
107.77
|
|
|
|
|
70.39
|
|
|
|
|
78.31
|
|
|
|
|
56.60
|
|
Total LC and TI per square foot (2)
|
$
|
59.07
|
$
|
128.34
|
$
|
90.20
|
|
|
|
$
|
107.24
|
$
|
77.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
86.8%
|
|
|
|
|
89.8%
|
|
|
|
|
89.7%
|
|
|
|
|
89.6%
|
|
|
|
|
90.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter - (Continued)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leases executed
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
47,247
|
|
|
|
|
23,616
|
|
|
|
|
88,435
|
|
|
|
|
88,661
|
|
|
|
|
52,900
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
42.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
38.85
|
|
|
|
$
|
45.73
|
|
|
|
$
|
39.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.30
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
42.04
|
$
|
42.23
|
$
|
50.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.36
|
$
|
43.82
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
(8.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
(8.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
(7.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
(3.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing commission costs per square foot
|
$
|
5.78
|
$
|
7.34
|
$
|
8.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.22
|
$
|
6.05
|
|
Tenant improvement costs per square foot
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
51.56
|
|
|
|
|
26.02
|
|
|
|
|
22.53
|
|
|
|
|
37.37
|
|
Total LC and TI per square foot (2)
|
|
$
|
5.78
|
$
|
58.90
|
$
|
34.02
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.75
|
$
|
43.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
79.1%
|
|
|
|
|
83.0%
|
|
|
|
|
83.0%
|
|
|
|
|
88.0%
|
|
|
|
|
87.8%
|
|
Standalone Retail Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leases executed
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square footage executed
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
5,230
|
|
|
|
|
32,579
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
28,995
|
|
Average cash rent psf - leases executed
|
$
|
133.59
|
$
|
223.86
|
$
|
122.78
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
28.78
|
|
Previously escalated cash rents psf
|
$
|
184.31
|
$
|
134.41
|
$
|
60.79
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
40.70
|
|
Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents
|
|
(27.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
66.5%
|
|
|
|
|
102.0%
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
(29.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing commission costs per square foot
|
$
|
4.71
|
$
|
69.53
|
$
|
52.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2.68
|
|
Tenant improvement costs per square foot
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
162.60
|
|
|
|
|
34.47
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
5.79
|
|
Total LC and TI per square foot (2)
|
|
$
|
4.71
|
$
|
232.13
|
$
|
86.68
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
8.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
95.2%
|
|
|
|
|
95.2%
|
|
|
|
|
93.7%
|
|
|
|
|
93.7%
|
|
|
|
|
93.7%
Notes:
-
Includes 506,452 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties.
-
Presents all tenant improvement and leasing commission costs as if they were incurred in the period in which the lease was signed, which may be different than the period in which they were actually paid.
Second Quarter 2020
Total Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary
(unaudited and in square feet)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Actual
|
|
Forecast (1)
|
|
Forecast (1)
|
|
Forecast (1)
|
|
Full Year
|
Total Portfolio (2)
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Jul. to Dec.
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
Total expirations
|
|
92,373
|
|
393,584
|
|
151,647
|
|
157,192
|
|
308,839
|
|
664,552
|
Less: broadcasting
|
(906)
|
(906)
|
(906)
|
(753)
|
(1,659)
|
(1,049)
|
Office and retail expirations
|
|
91,467
|
|
392,678
|
|
150,741
|
|
156,439
|
|
307,180
|
|
663,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal & relocations (3)
|
35,005
|
76,411
|
30,059
|
75,012
|
105,071
|
210,354
|
Short-term renewals (4)
|
-
|
3,024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
New leases (5)
|
2,286
|
171,834
|
9,367
|
12,850
|
22,217
|
23,247
|
Tenant vacates (6)
|
30,445
|
97,727
|
101,043
|
39,228
|
140,271
|
289,929
|
Intentional vacates (7)
|
23,731
|
43,682
|
3,024
|
3,625
|
6,649
|
9,265
|
Holdover (8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Unknown (9)
|
-
|
-
|
7,248
|
25,724
|
32,972
|
130,708
|
Total Portfolio expirations and vacates
|
|
91,467
|
|
392,678
|
|
150,741
|
|
156,439
|
|
307,180
|
|
663,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manhattan Office Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expirations
|
53,312
|
256,551
|
136,248
|
115,390
|
251,638
|
406,943
|
Less: broadcasting
|
(906)
|
(906)
|
(906)
|
(753)
|
(1,659)
|
(1,049)
|
Office expirations
|
|
52,406
|
|
255,645
|
|
135,342
|
|
114,637
|
|
249,979
|
|
405,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal & relocations (3)
|
16,958
|
15,141
|
19,802
|
55,816
|
75,618
|
88,596
|
Short-term renewals (4)
|
-
|
3,024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
New leases (5)
|
2,286
|
164,520
|
9,367
|
12,850
|
22,217
|
23,247
|
Tenant vacates (6)
|
27,106
|
36,715
|
95,901
|
31,334
|
127,235
|
222,006
|
Intentional vacates (7)
|
6,056
|
36,245
|
3,024
|
3,625
|
6,649
|
9,265
|
Holdover (8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Unknown (9)
|
-
|
-
|
7,248
|
11,012
|
18,260
|
62,780
|
Total expirations and vacates
|
|
52,406
|
|
255,645
|
|
135,342
|
|
114,637
|
|
249,979
|
|
405,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office expirations
|
17,148
|
126,162
|
15,399
|
32,237
|
47,636
|
234,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal & relocations (3)
|
13,809
|
57,836
|
10,257
|
17,525
|
27,782
|
110,215
|
Short-term renewals (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
New leases (5)
|
-
|
7,314
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tenant vacates (6)
|
3,339
|
61,012
|
5,142
|
-
|
5,142
|
56,455
|
Intentional vacates (7)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Holdover (8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Unknown (9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,712
|
14,712
|
67,763
|
Total expirations and vacates
|
|
17,148
|
|
126,162
|
|
15,399
|
|
32,237
|
|
47,636
|
|
234,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail expirations
|
21,913
|
10,871
|
-
|
9,565
|
9,565
|
23,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal & relocations (3)
|
4,238
|
3,434
|
-
|
1,671
|
1,671
|
11,543
|
Short-term renewals (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
New leases (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tenant vacates (6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,894
|
7,894
|
11,468
|
Intentional vacates (7)
|
17,675
|
7,437
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Holdover (8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Unknown (9)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
165
|
Total expirations and vacates
|
|
21,913
|
|
10,871
|
|
-
|
|
9,565
|
|
9,565
|
|
23,176
Notes:
-
These forecasts, which are subject to change, are based on management's expectations, including, among other things, discussions with and other information provided by tenants as well as management's analyses of past historical trends.
-
Any lease on month to month or short-term will re-appear in "Actual" in each period until tenant has vacated or renewed, and thus it would be double counted if periods were cumulated. "Forecast" avoids double counting.
-
For forecasted periods, "Renewals" assume tenants renew their existing leases in all or a portion of their current spaces, and "Relocations" assume tenants move within a building or within the Company's portfolio.
-
Represents tenants which signed renewal leases for a term of less than six months and reappear in forecast periods in 2020.
-
For forecasted periods, "New Leases" represents leases that have been signed with a new tenant, a subtenant who signed a direct lease or a tenant who expanded. The lease commencement dates are provided on page 6. There may be downtime between the lease expiration and the new lease commencement.
-
For forecasted periods, "Tenant Vacates" assumes a tenant elects not to renew at the end of their existing lease or exercises an early termination option.
-
For forecasted periods, "Intentional Vacates" assumes the Company decides not to renew tenant at the end of their existing lease due to anticipated future redevelopment or for other reasons. This also may include early lease terminations.
-
Holdover represents a tenant that remains in its space, paying rent after the expiration of its lease, but is not anticipated to continue doing so on a monthly basis. These tenants may reappear in forecast periods in 2020.
-
For forecasted periods, "Unknown" represents tenants' existing leases which do not fall into any of the above categories: Renewals & Relocations, New Leases, Tenant Vacates or Intentional Vacates and tenants' whose intention is unknown.
Second Quarter 2020
Property Detail
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable
|
Percent
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Rent
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per Occupied
|
|
Property Name
|
Location or Sub-Market
|
Square Feet (1)
|
Occupied (2)
|
|
Rent (3)
|
Square Foot (4)
|
Leases (5)
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties - Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Empire State Building (6)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
2,710,823
|
87.6%
|
$
|
144,394,079
|
$
|
60.84
|
162
|
|
One Grand Central Place
|
|
Grand Central
|
1,247,764
|
86.6%
|
|
64,361,553
|
|
59.55
|
180
|
|
1400 Broadway (8)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
916,834
|
89.7%
|
|
44,415,793
|
|
54.04
|
25
|
|
111 West 33rd Street (9)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
641,133
|
97.5%
|
|
38,209,981
|
|
61.15
|
23
|
|
250 West 57th Street
|
|
Columbus Circle - West Side
|
474,119
|
71.2%
|
|
20,956,696
|
|
62.08
|
37
|
|
501 Seventh Avenue
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
461,652
|
82.8%
|
|
18,897,823
|
|
49.46
|
29
|
|
1359 Broadway
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
455,873
|
95.1%
|
|
23,884,943
|
|
55.07
|
32
|
|
1350 Broadway (10)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
372,955
|
83.2%
|
|
18,442,460
|
|
59.46
|
54
|
|
1333 Broadway
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
292,835
|
77.1%
|
|
12,261,924
|
|
54.28
|
8
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties - Office
|
|
|
|
7,573,988
|
87.0%
|
|
385,825,252
|
|
58.54
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties - Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Empire State Building (7)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
99,572
|
46.7%
|
|
11,214,102
|
|
240.94
|
11
|
|
One Grand Central Place
|
|
Grand Central
|
68,732
|
79.0%
|
|
6,594,878
|
|
121.45
|
13
|
|
1400 Broadway (8)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
20,176
|
77.2%
|
|
2,050,919
|
|
131.71
|
7
|
|
112 West 34th Street (9)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
90,132
|
100.0%
|
|
23,273,069
|
|
258.21
|
4
|
|
250 West 57th Street
|
|
Columbus Circle - West Side
|
67,927
|
100.0%
|
|
10,316,195
|
|
151.87
|
8
|
|
501 Seventh Avenue
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
33,632
|
87.3%
|
|
2,028,797
|
|
69.11
|
8
|
|
1359 Broadway
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
27,506
|
92.9%
|
|
1,912,176
|
|
74.79
|
5
|
|
1350 Broadway (10)
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
31,774
|
95.6%
|
|
7,238,797
|
|
238.20
|
5
|
|
1333 Broadway
|
|
Penn Station -Times Sq. South
|
67,001
|
100.0%
|
|
9,330,744
|
|
139.26
|
4
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties - Retail
|
|
|
|
506,452
|
84.3%
|
|
73,959,677
|
|
173.29
|
65
|
|
Sub-Total/Weighted Average
|
|
|
8,080,440
|
86.8%
|
|
459,784,929
|
|
65.52
|
615
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties - Office and Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Stamford Place (11)
|
Stamford, CT
|
778,848
|
84.9%
|
|
28,785,770
|
|
43.54
|
45
|
|
Metro Center
|
Stamford, CT
|
287,929
|
71.6%
|
|
11,856,164
|
|
57.52
|
23
|
|
383 Main Avenue
|
Norwalk, CT
|
260,546
|
54.1%
|
|
4,173,619
|
|
29.59
|
21
|
|
500 Mamaroneck Avenue
|
Harrison, NY
|
287,157
|
81.1%
|
|
7,031,746
|
|
30.19
|
29
|
|
10 Bank Street
|
White Plains, NY
|
232,084
|
94.5%
|
|
8,011,993
|
|
36.53
|
35
|
|
Sub-Total/Weighted Average Greater New York
|
|
|
1,846,564
|
79.1%
|
|
59,859,292
|
|
40.98
|
153
|
|
Metropolitan Area Office Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standalone Retail Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 Union Square
|
Union Square
|
57,984
|
94.7%
|
|
6,696,820
|
|
121.98
|
11
|
|
1542 Third Avenue
|
Upper East Side
|
56,250
|
100.0%
|
|
4,160,189
|
|
73.96
|
4
|
|
1010 Third Avenue
|
Upper East Side
|
44,662
|
100.0%
|
|
3,612,691
|
|
80.89
|
2
|
|
77 West 55th Street
|
Midtown
|
25,388
|
100.0%
|
|
2,824,593
|
|
111.26
|
3
|
|
69-97 Main Street
|
Westport, CT
|
16,874
|
59.7%
|
|
1,143,384
|
|
113.49
|
3
|
|
103-107 Main Street
|
Westport, CT
|
4,330
|
100.0%
|
|
776,442
|
|
179.32
|
1
|
|
Sub-Total/Weighted Average Standalone
|
|
|
205,488
|
95.2%
|
|
19,214,118
|
|
98.23
|
24
|
|
Retail Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Total
|
|
|
10,132,492
|
85.6%
|
$
|
538,858,339
|
$
|
62.13
|
792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total/Weighted Average Office Properties
|
|
|
9,420,552
|
85.5%
|
$
|
445,684,544
|
$
|
55.36
|
703
|
|
Total/Weighted Average Retail Properties
|
|
|
711,940
|
87.4%
|
|
93,173,795
|
|
149.70
|
89
|
|
Portfolio Total
|
|
|
10,132,492
|
85.6%
|
$
|
538,858,339
|
$
|
62.13
|
792
Notes:
-
Excludes (i) 193,895 square feet of space across the Company's portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory.
-
Based on leases signed and commenced as of June 30, 2020.
-
Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
-
Represents annualized rent under leases commenced as of June 30, 2020 divided by occupied square feet.
-
Represents the number of leases at each property or on a portfolio basis. If a tenant has more than one lease, whether or not at the same property, but with different expirations, the number of leases is calculated equal to the number of leases with different expirations.
-
Includes 38,912 rentable square feet of space leased by the Company's broadcasting tenants.
-
Includes 5,300 rentable square feet of space leased by WDFG North America, a licensee of the Company's observatory.
-
Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 43 years (expiring December 31, 2063).
-
Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 57 years (expiring May 31, 2077).
-
Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 30 years (expiring July 31, 2050).
-
First Stamford Place consists of three buildings.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant Lease Expirations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Square
|
Rentable
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
Rent Per
|
|
|
|
|
of Leases
|
Feet
|
Square Feet
|
|
Annualized
|
Annualized
|
|
Rentable
|
|
Total Lease Expirations
|
|
Expiring (1)
|
Expiring (2)
|
Expiring
|
|
Rent (3)
|
Rent
|
Square Foot
|
|
Available
|
-
|
1,049,673
|
10.4%
|
$
|
-
|
0.0%
|
$
|
-
|
|
Signed leases not commenced
|
20
|
409,505
|
4.0%
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
2Q
|
2020 (4)
|
18
|
44,240
|
0.4%
|
|
2,333,535
|
0.4%
|
|
52.75
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
25
|
138,777
|
1.4%
|
|
7,746,282
|
1.4%
|
|
55.82
|
|
4Q
|
2020
|
26
|
157,192
|
1.6%
|
|
8,860,222
|
1.6%
|
|
56.37
|
|
Total 2020
|
69
|
340,209
|
3.4%
|
|
18,940,039
|
3.5%
|
|
55.67
|
|
1Q
|
2021
|
29
|
101,390
|
1.0%
|
|
7,360,756
|
1.4%
|
|
72.60
|
|
2Q
|
2021
|
26
|
190,934
|
1.9%
|
|
10,407,336
|
1.9%
|
|
54.51
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
29
|
175,016
|
1.7%
|
|
10,513,171
|
2.0%
|
|
60.07
|
|
4Q
|
2021
|
23
|
197,212
|
1.9%
|
|
9,719,605
|
1.8%
|
|
49.29
|
|
Total 2021
|
107
|
664,552
|
6.6%
|
|
38,000,868
|
7.1%
|
|
57.18
|
|
2022
|
113
|
585,348
|
5.8%
|
|
37,573,202
|
7.0%
|
|
64.19
|
|
2023
|
98
|
745,946
|
7.4%
|
|
45,377,311
|
8.4%
|
|
60.83
|
|
2024
|
83
|
802,770
|
7.9%
|
|
49,111,946
|
9.1%
|
|
61.18
|
|
2025
|
79
|
495,458
|
4.9%
|
|
36,608,261
|
6.8%
|
|
73.89
|
|
2026
|
56
|
711,228
|
7.0%
|
|
38,367,583
|
7.1%
|
|
53.95
|
|
2027
|
51
|
561,392
|
5.5%
|
|
33,552,189
|
6.2%
|
|
59.77
|
|
2028
|
29
|
1,027,220
|
10.1%
|
|
56,308,691
|
10.4%
|
|
54.82
|
|
2029
|
35
|
872,679
|
8.6%
|
|
61,482,785
|
11.4%
|
|
70.45
|
|
2030
|
30
|
684,251
|
6.8%
|
|
42,839,350
|
8.0%
|
|
62.61
|
|
Thereafter
|
42
|
1,182,261
|
11.6%
|
|
80,696,114
|
15.0%
|
|
68.26
|
|
Total
|
812
|
10,132,492
|
100.0%
|
$
|
538,858,339
|
100.0%
|
$
|
62.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,673,314
|
|
|
538,858,339
|
|
|
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available
|
|
-
|
642,118
|
8.5%
|
$
|
-
|
0.0%
|
$
|
-
|
|
Signed leases not commenced
|
12
|
341,554
|
4.5%
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
2Q
|
2020 (4)
|
11
|
19,047
|
0.3%
|
|
1,042,311
|
0.3%
|
|
54.72
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
21
|
130,386
|
1.7%
|
|
7,346,551
|
1.9%
|
|
56.34
|
|
4Q
|
2020
|
19
|
115,390
|
1.5%
|
|
5,678,215
|
1.5%
|
|
49.21
|
|
Total 2020
|
51
|
264,823
|
3.5%
|
|
14,067,077
|
3.6%
|
|
53.12
|
|
1Q
|
2021
|
15
|
45,272
|
0.6%
|
|
2,631,836
|
0.7%
|
|
58.13
|
|
2Q
|
2021
|
20
|
132,908
|
1.8%
|
|
7,174,891
|
1.9%
|
|
53.98
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
16
|
105,093
|
1.4%
|
|
6,647,359
|
1.7%
|
|
63.25
|
|
4Q
|
2021
|
16
|
123,670
|
1.6%
|
|
6,819,779
|
1.8%
|
|
55.14
|
|
Total 2021
|
67
|
406,943
|
5.4%
|
|
23,273,865
|
6.0%
|
|
57.19
|
|
2022
|
82
|
392,965
|
5.2%
|
|
23,410,732
|
6.1%
|
|
59.57
|
|
2023
|
74
|
542,101
|
7.2%
|
|
32,107,846
|
8.3%
|
|
59.23
|
|
2024
|
61
|
572,265
|
7.6%
|
|
34,054,763
|
8.8%
|
|
59.51
|
|
2025
|
48
|
315,198
|
4.2%
|
|
19,963,407
|
5.2%
|
|
63.34
|
|
2026
|
38
|
529,346
|
7.0%
|
|
30,335,692
|
7.9%
|
|
57.31
|
|
2027
|
38
|
431,669
|
5.7%
|
|
24,619,080
|
6.4%
|
|
57.03
|
|
2028
|
19
|
944,700
|
12.5%
|
|
52,381,828
|
13.6%
|
|
55.45
|
|
2029
|
23
|
629,599
|
8.3%
|
|
36,800,046
|
9.5%
|
|
58.45
|
|
2030
|
19
|
583,922
|
7.7%
|
|
33,866,762
|
8.8%
|
|
58.00
|
|
Thereafter
|
30
|
976,785
|
12.7%
|
|
60,944,154
|
15.8%
|
|
62.39
|
|
Total Manhattan office properties
|
562
|
7,573,988
|
100.0%
|
$
|
385,825,252
|
100.0%
|
$
|
58.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage).
-
Excludes (i) 193,895 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory.
-
Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
-
Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of June 30, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2020.
-
Excludes (i) retail space in the Company's Manhattan office properties and (ii) the Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and observatory operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant Lease Expirations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Greater New York Metropolitan
|
Number
|
Square
|
Rentable
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
Rent Per
|
|
of Leases
|
Feet
|
Square Feet
|
|
Annualized
|
Annualized
|
|
Rentable
|
|
Area Office Properties
|
Expiring (1)
|
Expiring (2)
|
Expiring
|
|
Rent (3)
|
Rent
|
|
Square Foot
|
|
Available
|
|
-
|
360,539
|
19.5%
|
$
|
-
|
0.0%
|
$
|
-
|
|
Signed leases not commenced
|
4
|
25,420
|
1.4%
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
2Q
|
2020 (4)
|
|
4
|
14,322
|
0.8%
|
|
703,269
|
1.2%
|
|
49.10
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
|
4
|
8,391
|
0.5%
|
|
399,731
|
0.7%
|
|
47.64
|
|
4Q
|
2020
|
|
5
|
32,237
|
1.7%
|
|
1,331,790
|
2.2%
|
|
41.31
|
|
Total 2020
|
13
|
54,950
|
3.0%
|
|
2,434,790
|
4.1%
|
|
41.31
|
|
1Q
|
2021
|
|
10
|
42,800
|
2.3%
|
|
2,129,575
|
3.6%
|
|
49.76
|
|
2Q
|
2021
|
|
4
|
55,035
|
3.0%
|
|
2,896,037
|
4.8%
|
|
52.62
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
|
11
|
63,354
|
3.4%
|
|
2,676,591
|
4.5%
|
|
42.25
|
|
4Q
|
2021
|
|
7
|
73,542
|
4.0%
|
|
2,899,826
|
4.8%
|
|
39.43
|
|
Total 2021
|
32
|
234,731
|
12.7%
|
|
10,602,029
|
17.7%
|
|
45.17
|
|
2022
|
|
22
|
133,636
|
7.2%
|
|
5,003,416
|
8.4%
|
|
37.00
|
|
2023
|
|
15
|
157,542
|
8.5%
|
|
7,190,914
|
12.0%
|
|
37.44
|
|
2024
|
|
12
|
205,193
|
11.1%
|
|
9,244,116
|
15.4%
|
|
45.05
|
|
2025
|
|
23
|
142,935
|
7.7%
|
|
4,964,266
|
8.3%
|
|
34.73
|
|
2026
|
|
11
|
113,471
|
6.1%
|
|
3,876,004
|
6.5%
|
|
34.16
|
|
2027
|
|
8
|
73,457
|
4.0%
|
|
2,507,401
|
4.2%
|
|
34.13
|
|
2028
|
|
6
|
74,533
|
4.0%
|
|
2,696,619
|
4.5%
|
|
36.18
|
|
2029
|
|
6
|
144,998
|
7.9%
|
|
5,796,456
|
9.7%
|
|
39.98
|
|
2030
|
|
4
|
36,578
|
2.0%
|
|
1,795,169
|
3.0%
|
|
49.08
|
|
Thereafter
|
1
|
88,581
|
4.9%
|
|
3,748,112
|
6.2%
|
|
42.31
|
|
Total greater New York metropolitan area office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
157
|
1,846,564
|
100.0%
|
$
|
59,859,292
|
100.0%
|
$
|
40.98
|
|
Retail Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available
|
|
-
|
47,016
|
6.6%
|
$
|
-
|
0.0%
|
$
|
-
|
|
Signed leases not commenced
|
4
|
42,531
|
6.0%
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
2Q
|
2020 (4)
|
|
3
|
10,871
|
1.5%
|
|
587,955
|
0.6%
|
|
54.08
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
4Q
|
2020
|
|
2
|
9,565
|
1.3%
|
|
1,850,217
|
2.0%
|
|
193.44
|
|
Total 2020
|
5
|
20,436
|
2.9%
|
|
2,438,172
|
2.6%
|
|
119.43
|
|
1Q
|
2021
|
|
4
|
13,318
|
1.9%
|
|
2,599,345
|
2.8%
|
|
195.18
|
|
2Q
|
2021
|
|
2
|
2,991
|
0.4%
|
|
336,408
|
0.4%
|
|
112.47
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
|
2
|
6,569
|
0.9%
|
|
1,189,221
|
1.3%
|
|
181.04
|
|
4Q
|
2021
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
Total 2021
|
8
|
22,878
|
3.2%
|
|
4,124,974
|
4.4%
|
|
180.30
|
|
2022
|
|
9
|
58,747
|
8.3%
|
|
9,159,054
|
9.8%
|
|
155.91
|
|
2023
|
|
9
|
46,303
|
6.5%
|
|
6,078,551
|
6.5%
|
|
131.28
|
|
2024
|
|
10
|
25,312
|
3.6%
|
|
5,813,067
|
6.2%
|
|
229.66
|
|
2025
|
|
8
|
37,325
|
5.2%
|
|
11,680,588
|
12.5%
|
|
312.94
|
|
2026
|
|
7
|
68,411
|
9.6%
|
|
4,155,887
|
4.5%
|
|
60.75
|
|
2027
|
|
5
|
56,266
|
7.9%
|
|
6,425,708
|
6.9%
|
|
114.20
|
|
2028
|
|
4
|
7,987
|
1.1%
|
|
1,230,244
|
1.3%
|
|
154.03
|
|
2029
|
|
6
|
98,082
|
13.8%
|
|
18,886,283
|
20.3%
|
|
192.56
|
|
2030
|
|
7
|
63,751
|
9.0%
|
|
7,177,419
|
7.7%
|
|
112.59
|
|
Thereafter
|
11
|
116,895
|
16.3%
|
|
16,003,848
|
17.3%
|
|
136.91
|
|
Total retail properties
|
93
|
711,940
|
100.0%
|
$
|
93,173,795
|
100.0%
|
$
|
149.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
622,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage).
-
Excludes (i) 193,895 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory.
-
Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
-
Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of June 30, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant Lease Expirations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable
|
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Square
|
|
Rentable
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
Rent Per
|
|
Empire State Building Office (1)
|
of Leases
|
Feet
|
Square Feet
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Rentable
|
|
Expiring (2)
|
Expiring (3)
|
|
Expiring
|
|
Rent (4) (5)
|
|
Rent
|
Square Foot
|
|
Available
|
-
|
153,048
|
|
5.6%
|
$
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
$
|
-
|
|
Signed leases not commenced
|
2
|
184,393
|
|
6.8%
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
|
-
|
|
2Q
|
2020 (6)
|
2
|
1,853
|
|
0.1%
|
|
41,203
|
|
0.0%
|
|
22.24
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
5
|
24,519
|
|
0.9%
|
|
1,553,026
|
|
1.1%
|
|
63.66
|
|
4Q
|
2020
|
6
|
37,592
|
|
1.4%
|
|
1,994,228
|
|
1.4%
|
|
53.05
|
|
Total 2020
|
13
|
63,964
|
|
2.4%
|
|
3,588,457
|
|
2.5%
|
|
56.10
|
|
1Q
|
2021
|
1
|
2,488
|
|
0.1%
|
|
210,704
|
|
0.1%
|
|
84.69
|
|
2Q
|
2021
|
13
|
81,328
|
|
3.0%
|
|
4,247,655
|
|
2.9%
|
|
52.23
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
3
|
16,066
|
|
0.6%
|
|
1,167,452
|
|
0.8%
|
|
72.67
|
|
4Q
|
2021
|
2
|
7,903
|
|
0.3%
|
|
502,354
|
|
0.3%
|
|
63.56
|
|
Total 2021
|
19
|
107,785
|
|
4.0%
|
|
6,128,165
|
|
4.2%
|
|
56.86
|
|
2022
|
21
|
114,522
|
|
4.2%
|
|
7,259,805
|
|
5.0%
|
|
63.39
|
|
2023
|
25
|
112,852
|
|
4.2%
|
|
7,600,136
|
|
5.3%
|
|
67.35
|
|
2024
|
18
|
227,351
|
|
8.4%
|
|
14,867,651
|
|
10.3%
|
|
65.40
|
|
2025
|
14
|
106,823
|
|
3.9%
|
|
7,113,073
|
|
4.9%
|
|
66.59
|
|
2026
|
9
|
122,685
|
|
4.5%
|
|
7,604,968
|
|
5.3%
|
|
61.99
|
|
2027
|
9
|
35,511
|
|
1.3%
|
|
2,082,393
|
|
1.4%
|
|
58.64
|
|
2028
|
5
|
545,722
|
|
20.1%
|
|
30,642,139
|
|
21.2%
|
|
56.15
|
|
2029
|
7
|
282,020
|
|
10.4%
|
|
17,247,180
|
|
11.9%
|
|
61.16
|
|
2030
|
5
|
206,489
|
|
7.6%
|
|
11,085,358
|
|
7.7%
|
|
53.68
|
|
Thereafter
|
17
|
447,658
|
|
16.6%
|
|
29,174,754
|
|
20.3%
|
|
65.17
|
|
Total Empire State Building office
|
164
|
2,710,823
|
|
100.0%
|
$ 144,394,079
|
|
100.0%
|
$
|
60.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,373,382
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Expense
|
|
Annualized
|
Annualized
|
|
Empire State Building Broadcasting Licenses and Leases
|
|
Base Rent (7)
|
Reimbursements
|
|
Rent (4)
|
|
Rent
|
|
2Q
|
2020 (6)
|
|
|
$
|
31,710
|
$
|
12,618
|
$
|
44,328
|
|
0.3%
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
|
4Q
|
2020
|
|
|
|
99,320
|
|
31,621
|
|
130,941
|
|
0.9%
|
|
Total 2020
|
|
|
|
131,030
|
|
44,239
|
|
175,269
|
|
1.2%
|
|
1Q
|
2021
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
|
2Q
|
2021
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
44,482
|
|
44,482
|
|
0.3%
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
|
4Q
|
2021
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Total 2021
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
44,482
|
|
44,482
|
|
0.3%
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
1,719,156
|
|
429,802
|
|
2,148,958
|
|
15.0%
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
283,668
|
|
42,987
|
|
326,655
|
|
2.3%
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
65,000
|
|
21,360
|
|
86,360
|
|
0.6%
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
1,571,830
|
|
186,453
|
|
1,758,283
|
|
12.3%
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
807,668
|
|
74,589
|
|
882,257
|
|
6.2%
|
|
2027
|
|
|
|
787,969
|
|
75,972
|
|
863,941
|
|
6.0%
|
|
2028
|
|
|
|
248,614
|
|
17,946
|
|
266,560
|
|
1.9%
|
|
2029
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
463,507
|
|
96,589
|
|
560,096
|
|
3.9%
|
|
Thereafter
|
|
|
|
6,394,911
|
|
786,033
|
|
7,180,944
|
|
50.3%
|
|
Total Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and leases
|
|
$
|
12,473,353
|
$
|
1,820,452
|
$
|
14,293,805
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Excludes retail space, broadcasting licenses and observatory operations.
-
If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage).
-
Excludes 52,508 rentable square feet of space attributable to building management use.
-
Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
-
Includes approximately $6.1 million of annualized rent related to physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants for their broadcasting operations. Does not include license fees charged to broadcasting tenants.
-
Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of June 30, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2020.
-
Represents license fees for the use of the Empire State Building mast and base rent for physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants.
Second Quarter 2020 20 Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Total
|
Portfolio
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining
|
Occupied
|
Rentable
|
|
Portfolio
|
20 Largest Tenants
|
|
|
Lease
|
Lease
|
Square
|
Square
|
Annualized
|
Annualized
|
|
Property
|
Expiration (1)
|
Term(2)
|
Feet (3)
|
Feet (4)
|
Rent (5)
|
Rent (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Global Brands Group
|
ESB, 1333 B'Way
|
Oct. 2023 - Oct. 2028
|
7.6 years
|
668,942
|
6.4%
|
$ 36,558,903
|
6.8%
|
2.
|
LinkedIn
|
ESB
|
Aug. 2036
|
16.2 years
|
312,947
|
3.0%
|
18,330,896
|
3.4%
|
3.
|
PVH Corp.
|
501
|
Seventh Avenue
|
Oct. 2028
|
8.4 years
|
237,281
|
2.3%
|
11,716,228
|
2.2%
|
4.
|
Sephora
|
112
|
West 34th Street
|
Jan. 2029
|
8.6 years
|
11,334
|
0.1%
|
10,468,996
|
1.9%
|
5.
|
Coty
|
ESB
|
Jan. 2030
|
9.6 years
|
156,970
|
1.5%
|
8,022,839
|
1.5%
|
6.
|
Macy's
|
111
|
West 33rd Street
|
May 2030
|
9.9 years
|
131,117
|
1.3%
|
7,813,096
|
1.4%
|
7.
|
Li & Fung
|
1359 Broadway
|
Oct. 2021 - Oct. 2027
|
3.8 years
|
149,436
|
1.4%
|
7,701,934
|
1.4%
|
8.
|
Signature Bank
|
1333 & 1400 Broadway
|
Jul. 2030 - Apr. 2035
|
14.3 years
|
124,884
|
1.2%
|
7,540,459
|
1.4%
|
9.
|
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
|
ESB
|
Dec. 2024
|
4.5 years
|
119,226
|
1.1%
|
7,511,238
|
1.4%
|
10.
|
Urban Outfitters
|
1333 Broadway
|
Sept. 2029
|
9.3 years
|
56,730
|
0.5%
|
7,367,374
|
1.4%
|
11.
|
The Interpublic Group of Co's, Inc.
|
111
|
West 33rd St & 1400 B'way
|
Jul. 2024 - Feb. 2025
|
4.3 years
|
128,296
|
1.2%
|
7,232,743
|
1.3%
|
12.
|
Footlocker
|
112
|
West 34th Street
|
Sept. 2031
|
11.3 years
|
34,192
|
0.3%
|
6,898,262
|
1.3%
|
13.
|
Duane Reade/Walgreen's
|
ESB, 1350 B'Way, 250 West 57th
|
Feb. 2021 - Sept. 2027
|
4.4 years
|
47,541
|
0.5%
|
6,704,508
|
1.2%
|
14.
|
HNTB Corporation
|
ESB
|
Feb. 2029
|
8.7 years
|
105,143
|
1.0%
|
6,629,258
|
1.2%
|
15.
|
Legg Mason
|
First Stamford Place
|
Sept. 2024
|
4.3 years
|
137,583
|
1.3%
|
6,409,614
|
1.1%
|
16.
|
WDFG North America
|
ESB
|
Dec. 2025
|
5.5 years
|
5,300
|
0.1%
|
6,037,484
|
1.1%
|
17.
|
Shutterstock
|
ESB
|
Apr. 2029
|
8.8 years
|
104,386
|
1.0%
|
5,938,370
|
1.1%
|
18.
|
Fragomen
|
1400 Broadway
|
Feb. 2035
|
14.7 years
|
107,680
|
1.0%
|
5,922,400
|
1.1%
|
19.
|
The Michael J. Fox Foundation
|
111
|
West 33rd Street
|
Nov. 2029
|
9.4 years
|
86,492
|
0.8%
|
5,390,818
|
1.0%
|
20.
|
ASCAP
|
250
|
West 57th Street
|
Aug. 2034
|
14.2 years
|
87,943
|
0.8%
|
5,345,814
|
1.0%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
2,813,423
|
26.8%
|
$ 185,541,234
|
34.2%
Notes:
-
Expiration dates are per lease and do not assume exercise of renewal or extension options. For tenants with more than two leases, the lease expiration is shown as a range.
-
Represents the weighted average lease term, based on annualized rent.
-
Based on leases signed and commenced as of June 30, 2020.
-
Represents the percentage of rentable square feet of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate.
-
Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
-
Represents the percentage of annualized rent of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate.
Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (based on annualized rent)
|
Consumer Goods
|
Finance, Insurance
|
and Real Estate
|
19.1%
|
17.6%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
4.7%
|
|
Broadcast
1.0%
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entity
|
|
|
Non-profit
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
Arts &
|
|
Entertainment
|
Media and Advertising
|
Legal Services
|
Technology
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional Services
9.9%
Retail 17.0%
Second Quarter 2020
Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program and Leasing Opportunity (unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Tenant improvements - first generation
|
|
$
|
4,562
|
|
$
|
4,913
|
|
$
|
22,479
|
|
|
$
|
17,639
|
|
$
|
17,255
|
|
Tenant improvements - second generation
|
|
|
5,243
|
|
|
8,151
|
|
|
12,581
|
|
|
|
8,734
|
|
|
10,513
|
|
Leasing commissions - first generation
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
4,001
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
4,742
|
|
Leasing commissions - second generation
|
|
|
2,048
|
|
|
3,347
|
|
|
13,244
|
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
|
3,016
|
|
Building improvements - first generation
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
8,379
|
|
|
14,457
|
|
|
|
10,988
|
|
|
12,910
|
|
Building improvements - second generation
|
|
|
8,075
|
|
|
3,846
|
|
|
6,556
|
|
|
|
4,931
|
|
|
6,296
|
|
Observatory capital project (1)
|
|
|
829
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
17,574
|
|
|
|
18,185
|
|
|
14,539
|
|
Development (2)
|
|
525
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
22,912
|
|
$
|
34,623
|
|
$
|
87,469
|
|
|
$
|
63,702
|
|
$
|
69,271
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Total Observatory capital project spent-to-date was $157.4 million as of
|
June 30, 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Primarily represents design and engineering costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant space redevelopment by square feet (3) (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Future redevelopment (Empire State Building) - 140,000 square feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Future redevelopment (other Manhattan properties) - 330,000 square feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Redevelopment completed - 7,500,000 square feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory of vacant space (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Developed - 560,000 square feet, 90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Undeveloped - 60,000 square feet, 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory of undeveloped space (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Vacant - 60,000 square feet, 13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Expires in 2020 - 80,000 square feet, 17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Expires in 2021 and thereafter - 330,000 square feet, 70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed no square feet in the second quarter 2020 and 80,000 square feet as of June 30, 2020 YTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing Opportunity - Inventory of Current Vacant Space as of June 30, 2020 (in square feet)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Portfolio vacant space
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,460,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC"):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manhattan Office Properties SLNC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
342,000
|
|
Greater New York Office Properties SLNC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
Retail Properties SLNC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,000
|
|
Redeveloped Manhattan Office space
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
513,000
|
|
Greater New York Office Properties space
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
361,000
|
|
Retail Properties space
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,000
|
|
Undeveloped Manhattan Office space
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,000
|
|
Space held off market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,000
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,000
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,460,000
Notes:
-
These estimates are based on the Company's current budgets and are subject to change.
-
Redevelopment program is for the Manhattan office assets only. Square footage based on market measurement. Developed space includes space that has been demolished and completed asbestos abatement and available for lease up or ready to be prebuilt. Permanent building use spaces, amenity spaces and broadcasting spaces are excluded.
Second Quarter 2020 Observatory Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Observatory NOI
|
|
to Date
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2020 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Observatory revenue (2)
|
$
|
94,935
|
|
|
|
$
|
86
|
$
|
19,544
|
$
|
37,730
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,575
|
$
|
32,895
|
|
Observatory expenses
|
|
|
29,988
|
|
|
|
|
4,002
|
|
|
|
|
8,154
|
|
|
|
|
8,743
|
|
|
|
|
9,089
|
|
|
|
|
8,360
|
|
NOI
|
|
64,947
|
|
|
|
|
(3,916)
|
|
|
|
|
11,390
|
|
|
|
|
28,987
|
|
|
|
|
28,486
|
|
|
|
|
24,535
|
|
Intercompany rent expense (3)
|
|
|
62,546
|
|
|
|
|
4,053
|
|
|
|
|
11,536
|
|
|
|
|
23,715
|
|
|
|
|
23,242
|
|
|
|
|
21,491
|
|
NOI after intercompany rent
|
|
$
|
2,401
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7,969)
|
|
|
$
|
(146)
|
|
|
$
|
5,272
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,244
|
|
|
$
|
3,044
|
|
Observatory Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of visitors (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
422,000
|
|
|
|
|
894,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,042,000
|
|
|
|
|
968,000
|
|
Change in visitors year over year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
(29.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
(5.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
(10.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
(7.7%)
|
|
Number of bad weather days during open days ("BWD") (5)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Days closed due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
102nd floor revenue (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1,808
|
$
|
3,375
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Observatory was closed on March16, 2020. The Observatory reopened on July 20, 2020.
-
Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the fixed license fee was $0, $1,314, $1,453, $1,453, and $1,453, respectively.
-
The observatory pays a market-based rent payment comprised of fixed and percentage rent to the Empire State Building. Intercompany rent is eliminated upon consolidation.
-
Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge.
-
The Company defines a bad weather day as one in which the top of the Empire State Building is obscured from view for more than 50% of the day.
-
Reflects revenues derived from the 102nd floor observatory which are included in total observatory revenues above.
Annual Observatory Revenues 2015 to 2019
$135,000
|
$130,000
|
$131,227
|
|
$128,769
|
$125,000
|
$127,118
|
$124,814
|
|
$120,000
|
|
$115,000
$110,000$112,172
$105,000
$100,000
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019 (1)
Note:
(1) The 102nd floor observatory was closed for approximately nine months in 2019 for renovations.
Second Quarter 2020
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Assets
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Commercial real estate properties, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
$
|
201,196
|
|
|
|
$
|
201,196
|
$
|
201,196
|
|
$
|
201,196
|
$
|
201,196
|
|
Development costs
|
|
9,325
|
|
|
|
|
8,800
|
|
|
|
|
7,989
|
|
|
|
7,989
|
|
|
7,987
|
|
Building and improvements
|
|
2,914,528
|
|
|
|
|
2,913,312
|
|
|
|
|
2,900,248
|
|
|
|
2,830,353
|
|
|
2,784,472
|
|
|
|
|
3,125,049
|
|
|
|
|
3,123,308
|
|
|
|
|
3,109,433
|
|
|
|
3,039,538
|
|
|
2,993,655
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
(911,546)
|
|
|
|
|
(886,822)
|
|
|
|
|
(862,534)
|
|
|
|
(829,495)
|
|
|
(809,197)
|
|
Commercial real estate properties, net
|
|
|
2,213,503
|
|
|
|
|
2,236,486
|
|
|
|
|
2,246,899
|
|
|
|
2,210,043
|
|
|
2,184,458
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
872,970
|
|
|
|
|
1,008,983
|
|
|
|
|
233,946
|
|
|
|
293,710
|
|
|
375,335
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
58,878
|
|
|
|
|
36,881
|
|
|
|
|
37,651
|
|
|
|
36,609
|
|
|
38,043
|
|
Short term investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
Tenant and other receivables, net
|
|
29,800
|
|
|
|
|
22,549
|
|
|
|
|
25,423
|
|
|
|
29,287
|
|
|
31,264
|
|
Deferred rent receivables, net
|
|
226,444
|
|
|
|
|
229,154
|
|
|
|
|
220,960
|
|
|
|
214,685
|
|
|
209,510
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
68,109
|
|
|
|
|
40,583
|
|
|
|
|
65,453
|
|
|
|
41,927
|
|
|
60,818
|
|
Deferred costs, net
|
|
211,356
|
|
|
|
|
218,578
|
|
|
|
|
228,150
|
|
|
|
223,698
|
|
|
228,782
|
|
Acquired below-market ground leases, net
|
|
348,651
|
|
|
|
|
350,609
|
|
|
|
|
352,566
|
|
|
|
354,524
|
|
|
356,482
|
|
Right of use assets
|
|
29,205
|
|
|
|
|
29,256
|
|
|
|
|
29,307
|
|
|
|
29,355
|
|
|
29,404
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
491,479
|
|
|
|
|
491,479
|
|
|
|
|
491,479
|
|
|
|
491,479
|
|
|
491,479
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,550,395
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,664,558
|
|
|
$
|
3,931,834
|
|
|
$
|
3,925,317
|
|
$
|
4,155,575
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
$
|
603,974
|
|
|
|
$
|
604,763
|
$
|
605,542
|
|
$
|
606,313
|
$
|
607,072
|
|
Senior unsecured notes, net
|
|
973,053
|
|
|
|
|
973,002
|
|
|
|
|
798,392
|
|
|
|
798,347
|
|
|
1,047,939
|
|
Unsecured term loan facility, net
|
|
387,059
|
|
|
|
|
386,568
|
|
|
|
|
264,640
|
|
|
|
264,517
|
|
|
264,394
|
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility, net
|
|
546,778
|
|
|
|
|
546,436
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
104,992
|
|
|
|
|
142,315
|
|
|
|
|
143,786
|
|
|
|
143,201
|
|
|
131,842
|
|
Acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
35,170
|
|
|
|
|
37,623
|
|
|
|
|
39,679
|
|
|
|
42,655
|
|
|
45,651
|
|
Ground lease liabilties
|
|
29,205
|
|
|
|
|
29,256
|
|
|
|
|
29,307
|
|
|
|
29,355
|
|
|
29,404
|
|
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
62,996
|
|
|
|
|
64,176
|
|
|
|
|
72,015
|
|
|
|
68,742
|
|
|
48,858
|
|
Tenants' security deposits
|
|
51,130
|
|
|
|
|
30,543
|
|
|
|
|
30,560
|
|
|
|
31,841
|
|
|
32,383
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,794,357
|
|
|
|
|
2,814,682
|
|
|
|
|
1,983,921
|
|
|
|
1,984,971
|
|
|
2,207,543
|
|
Total equity
|
|
1,756,038
|
|
|
|
|
1,849,876
|
|
|
|
|
1,947,913
|
|
|
|
1,940,346
|
|
|
1,948,032
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
4,550,395
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,664,558
|
|
|
$
|
3,931,834
|
|
|
$
|
3,925,317
|
|
$
|
4,155,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue (1)
|
$
|
137,999
|
$
|
148,113
|
$
|
151,701
|
|
$
|
150,225
|
$
|
141,071
|
|
|
Observatory revenue
|
|
86
|
|
|
19,544
|
|
|
37,730
|
|
|
37,575
|
|
|
32,895
|
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
1,033
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
1,240
|
|
|
2,361
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
Third party management and other fees
|
|
301
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
Other revenue and fees
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
3,963
|
|
|
2,408
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
141,030
|
|
|
170,224
|
|
|
194,933
|
|
|
192,873
|
|
|
176,244
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
29,750
|
|
|
41,468
|
|
|
43,901
|
|
|
47,894
|
|
|
40,227
|
|
|
Ground rent expenses
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
18,149
|
|
|
15,951
|
|
|
16,618
|
|
|
14,421
|
|
|
15,998
|
|
|
Observatory expenses
|
|
4,002
|
|
|
8,154
|
|
|
8,743
|
|
|
9,089
|
|
|
8,360
|
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
29,579
|
|
|
29,254
|
|
|
29,818
|
|
|
29,599
|
|
|
28,267
|
|
|
Impairment charge
|
|
4,101
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
52,783
|
|
|
46,093
|
|
|
46,409
|
|
|
44,260
|
|
|
44,821
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
140,696
|
|
|
143,251
|
|
|
147,821
|
|
|
147,594
|
|
|
140,005
|
|
|
Total operating income
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
26,973
|
|
|
47,112
|
|
|
45,279
|
|
|
36,239
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1,526
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
2,269
|
|
|
3,899
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(23,928)
|
|
|
(19,618)
|
|
|
(18,534)
|
|
|
(19,426)
|
|
|
(20,597)
|
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
(22,068)
|
|
|
7,906
|
|
|
29,930
|
|
|
28,122
|
|
|
19,541
|
|
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
2,450
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
(1,210)
|
|
|
(1,338)
|
|
|
(611)
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
(19,618)
|
|
|
8,288
|
|
|
28,720
|
|
|
26,784
|
|
|
18,930
|
|
|
Perpetual preferred unit distributions
|
|
(1,047)
|
|
|
(1,050)
|
|
|
(1,041)
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
7,872
|
|
|
(2,743)
|
|
|
(10,880)
|
|
|
(10,668)
|
|
|
(7,609)
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(12,793)
|
|
$
|
4,495
|
|
$
|
16,799
|
|
$
|
15,882
|
|
$
|
11,087
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
175,433
|
|
|
181,741
|
|
|
180,166
|
|
|
178,352
|
|
|
176,796
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
283,384
|
|
|
292,645
|
|
|
296,852
|
|
|
298,151
|
|
|
298,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The following table reflects the components of rental revenue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Rental Revenue
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Base rent
|
$
|
122,374
|
$
|
130,577
|
$
|
130,234
|
|
$
|
129,098
|
$
|
125,170
|
|
|
Billed tenant expense reimbursement
|
|
|
15,625
|
|
|
17,536
|
|
|
21,467
|
|
|
21,127
|
|
|
15,901
|
|
|
Total rental revenue
|
|
$
|
137,999
|
|
$
|
148,113
|
|
$
|
151,701
|
|
$
|
150,225
|
|
$
|
141,071
|
The Company believes the preceding table of the components of rental revenue is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance.
-
Reflects a $4.1 million non-cashwrite-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a combined heat and power generation project for the Empire State Building that has been rendered economically unfeasible due to New York City's new Local Law 97.
Second Quarter 2020 Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Modified Funds From Operations ("Modified FFO"), Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), Core Funds Available for Distribution ("Core FAD") and EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Modified FFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
and Core FFO
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Net Income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(19,618)
|
|
|
$
|
8,288
|
|
|
$
|
28,720
|
|
|
$
|
26,784
|
|
$
|
18,930
|
|
|
Preferred unit distributions
|
|
(1,047)
|
|
|
|
(1,050)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,041)
|
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
51,096
|
|
|
|
44,430
|
|
|
|
|
45,298
|
|
|
|
43,303
|
|
|
43,822
|
|
|
Impairment charge
|
|
4,101
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlled interests
|
|
34,532
|
|
|
|
51,668
|
|
|
|
|
72,977
|
|
|
|
69,853
|
|
|
62,518
|
|
|
Amortization of below-market ground lease
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
1,957
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and non-controlled interests
|
|
36,490
|
|
|
|
53,626
|
|
|
|
|
74,935
|
|
|
|
71,810
|
|
|
64,476
|
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Severance expenses
|
|
3,008
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlled interests
|
|
$
|
39,498
|
|
|
$
|
53,712
|
|
|
$
|
74,935
|
|
|
$
|
71,810
|
|
$
|
64,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total weighted average shares and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Partnership Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
283,384
|
|
|
|
292,645
|
|
|
|
|
296,852
|
|
|
|
298,151
|
|
|
298,131
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
283,384
|
|
|
|
292,645
|
|
|
|
|
296,852
|
|
|
|
298,151
|
|
|
298,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlled interests per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and non-controlled interests per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlled interests per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Core FFO to Core FAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core FFO
|
$
|
39,498
|
$
|
53,712
|
$
|
74,935
|
|
|
$
|
71,810
|
$
|
64,476
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
1,664
|
|
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
Amortization of non-cash compensation expense
|
|
8,778
|
|
|
|
5,892
|
|
|
|
|
5,465
|
|
|
|
4,049
|
|
|
5,924
|
|
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
Amortization of loss on interest rate derivative
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rental revenues
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
(8,193)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,276)
|
|
|
|
(5,174)
|
|
|
(3,203)
|
|
|
Above/below-market rent revenue amortization
|
|
(1,366)
|
|
|
|
(908)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,530)
|
|
|
|
(1,682)
|
|
|
(1,745)
|
|
|
Corporate capital expenditures
|
|
(141)
|
|
|
|
(426)
|
|
|
|
|
(678)
|
|
|
|
(614)
|
|
|
(463)
|
|
|
Tenant improvements - second generation
|
|
(5,243)
|
|
|
|
(8,151)
|
|
|
|
|
(12,581)
|
|
|
|
(8,734)
|
|
|
(10,513)
|
|
|
Building improvements - second generation
|
|
(8,075)
|
|
|
|
(3,846)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,556)
|
|
|
|
(4,931)
|
|
|
(6,296)
|
|
|
Leasing commissions - second generation
|
|
(2,048)
|
|
|
|
(3,347)
|
|
|
|
|
(13,244)
|
|
|
|
(2,651)
|
|
|
(3,016)
|
|
|
Core FAD
|
|
$
|
37,786
|
|
|
$
|
37,738
|
|
|
$
|
41,903
|
|
|
$
|
54,650
|
|
$
|
48,235
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(19,618)
|
$
|
8,288
|
$
|
28,720
|
|
|
$
|
26,784
|
$
|
18,930
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
23,928
|
|
|
|
19,618
|
|
|
|
|
18,534
|
|
|
|
19,426
|
|
|
20,597
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(2,450)
|
|
|
|
(382)
|
|
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
1,338
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
52,783
|
|
|
|
46,093
|
|
|
|
|
46,409
|
|
|
|
44,260
|
|
|
44,821
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
54,643
|
|
|
|
73,617
|
|
|
|
|
94,873
|
|
|
|
91,808
|
|
|
84,959
|
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
4,101
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
58,744
|
|
|
$
|
73,617
|
|
|
$
|
94,873
|
|
|
$
|
91,808
|
|
$
|
84,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020 Debt Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
Maturity
|
|
Debt Summary
|
|
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
(Years)
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
(Years)
|
|
Fixed rate mortgage debt
|
$
|
608,871
|
|
4.10%
|
|
8.5
|
|
$
|
609,851
|
|
|
|
|
4.10%
|
|
8.8
|
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
|
975,000
|
|
4.10%
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
975,000
|
|
|
|
|
4.10%
|
|
9.9
|
|
Unsecured term loan facilities (1)
|
|
265,000
|
|
3.40%
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
390,000
|
|
|
|
|
3.70%
|
|
5.8
|
|
Total fixed rate debt
|
|
1,848,871
|
|
4.02%
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
|
1,974,851
|
|
|
|
|
4.02%
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured term loan facilities
|
|
125,000
|
|
1.66%
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Unsecured revolving credit facilities
|
|
550,000
|
|
1.26%
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
550,000
|
|
|
|
|
2.09%
|
|
1.4
|
|
Total variable rate debt (2)
|
|
675,000
|
|
1.34%
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
550,000
|
|
|
|
|
2.09%
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
2,523,871
|
|
3.41%
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
2,524,851
|
|
|
|
|
3.60%
|
|
7.2
|
|
Deferred financing costs, net
|
|
(13,007)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,082)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
2,510,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 2,510,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) LIBOR is fixed at 2.1485% for $265 million under variable to fixed interest rate swap agreements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
Letters
|
Available
|
|
Available Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Facility
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
of Credit
|
Capacity
|
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,100,000
|
|
|
$
|
550,000
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$ 550,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In
|
|
Covenant Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Required
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Compliance
|
|
Maximum Total Leverage(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
< 60%
|
|
|
|
|
34.2%
|
|
Yes
|
|
Maximum Secured Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
< 40%
|
|
|
|
|
8.2%
|
|
Yes
|
|
Minimum Fixed Charge Coverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> 1.50x
|
|
|
|
3.3x
|
Yes
|
|
Minimum Unencumbered Interest Coverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> 1.75x
|
|
|
|
5.7x
|
Yes
|
|
Maximum Unsecured Leverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
< 60%
|
|
|
|
|
30.6%
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The unsecured revolving credit and term loan facilities have an accordion feature allowing for an increase in maximum aggregate principal balance to $2.0 billion under certain circumstances. This unsecured revolving credit facility matures in August 2021 with two additional six-month extension options.
-
Represents the ratio of total indebtedness to total asset value as defined and determined in accordance with the credit facility agreement.
Second Quarter 2020 Debt Detail (unaudited and dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Stated
|
|
Effective
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Principal
|
Maturity
|
|
|
Fixed rate mortgage debt:
|
Rate (%)
|
|
Rate (%) (1)
|
|
|
Balance
|
Date
|
Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metro Center
|
3.59%
|
3.66%
|
$
|
88,526
|
11/5/2024
|
30 years
|
|
10 Union Square
|
3.70%
|
3.97%
|
|
|
50,000
|
4/1/2026
|
Interest only
|
|
1542 Third Avenue
|
4.29%
|
4.53%
|
|
|
30,000
|
5/1/2027
|
Interest only
|
|
First Stamford Place (2)
|
4.28%
|
4.75%
|
|
|
180,000
|
7/1/2027
|
5 years interest only;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 years thereafter
|
|
1010 Third Avenue and 77 West 55th Street
|
4.01%
|
4.20%
|
|
|
37,868
|
1/5/2028
|
30 years
|
|
10 Bank Street
|
4.23%
|
4.36%
|
|
|
32,477
|
6/1/2032
|
25 years
|
|
383 Main Avenue
|
4.44%
|
4.55%
|
|
|
30,000
|
6/30/2032
|
5 years interest only;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 years thereafter
|
|
1333 Broadway
|
4.21%
|
4.29%
|
|
|
160,000
|
2/5/2033
|
Interest only
|
|
Total mortgage debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
608,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility
|
LIBOR plus 1.10%
|
2.17%
|
|
|
550,000
|
8/29/2021
|
Interest only
|
|
Unsecured term loan facility
|
LIBOR plus 1.20%
|
3.61%
|
|
|
215,000
|
3/19/2025
|
Interest only
|
|
Unsecured term loan facility
|
LIBOR plus 1.50%
|
2.98%
|
|
|
175,000
|
12/31/2026
|
Interest only
|
|
Senior unsecured notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|