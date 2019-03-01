Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. : Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2019

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading
real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in
Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced
that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.105 per
share/unit for the first quarter 2019, payable to holders of the
Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders
of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and
Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP,
respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units.
Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.15
per unit for the first quarter of 2019, payable to holders of ESRO’s
Private Perpetual Preferred Units.
The dividends will be payable in cash on March 29, 2019 to stockholders
and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate
investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and
repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater
New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the
world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the
Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable
square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable
square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three
in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New
York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail
portfolio.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these
statements by our use of the words such as "assumes," "believes,"
"estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative
of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to
historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and
relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases,
beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results,
performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without
limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event
or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and
uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s filings with
the SEC, including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the headings “Risk
Factors”. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not
undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005446/en/