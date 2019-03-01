Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Empire State Realty Trust Inc    ESRT

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC

(ESRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. : Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 12:32pm EST

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.105 per share/unit for the first quarter 2019, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the first quarter of 2019, payable to holders of ESRO’s Private Perpetual Preferred Units.

The dividends will be payable in cash on March 29, 2019 to stockholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the headings “Risk Factors”. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST
12:32pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2019
BU
02/28EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Updates Time of Presentation at the Citi 2019 Global..
BU
02/28EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
02/26EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conf..
BU
02/21EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Sees Impressive Growth From Tenant Expansions
PR
02/20EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/20EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
02/06EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Experience the Empire State Building's "All Access T..
AQ
02/05EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Announces Winners Of 25th Annual Valentine'..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 508 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 75,0 M
Debt 2019 1 314 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 51,59
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,82x
EV / Sales 2020 7,51x
Capitalization 2 662 M
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,4 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Kessler President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Karp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Malkin Chairman-Emeritus
William H. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC6.96%2 662
EQUINIX INC20.12%34 247
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.6.17%23 509
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.18%21 010
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES17.10%15 319
VORNADO REALTY TRUST8.51%12 825
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.