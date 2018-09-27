Empire State Realty Trust : Inks Signature Bank for Three Floors at 1400 Broadway

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has signed a 91,181 sq. ft. lease with Signature Bank for the 6th, 7th, and 27th floors at 1400 Broadway.

"Signature Bank joins a growing roster of exciting tenants at 1400 Broadway that includes Uber and Fragomen," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "Fully modernized and with a newly expanded lobby, 1400 Broadway offers convenient access to mass transportation and shops and restaurants along Broadway's pedestrian plaza, and in-building dining options like Maison Kayser. With four full floors that we are currently marketing, 1400 is one of our most active buildings."

Signature Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with a growing network of private client banking teams that serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners, and senior managers.

Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen and Howard Kaplowitz of Colliers International represented Signature Bank in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Keith Cody and Leslie Nadel of ESRT, along with Newmark Knight Frank's Scott Klau, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-inks-signature-bank-for-three-floors-at-1400-broadway-300720631.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.