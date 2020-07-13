Empire State Realty Trust : Provides Business Update

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”) today provided the following update on its business operations.

Rent Collection Update

The Company has experienced steady monthly improvement in the collection of its property billings. The Company has collected the following:

Collections (per Investor deck on 4/22/20) Overall Office Retail April 69 % 73 % 46 % Collections (per Investor Deck on 6/3/20) Overall Office Retail April 80 % 83 % 65 % May 75 % 80 % 49 % Collections (as of 7/8/20) Overall Office Retail April 84 % 84 % 81 % May 81 % 83 % 70 % June 79 % 82 % 66 % July 75 % 76 % 73 % Collections with Applied and Potentially Applied Security

Deposits (as of 7/8/20) Overall Office Retail April 96 % 97 % 91 % May 93 % 96 % 79 % June 93 % 96 % 77 % July 91 % 92 % 83 %

As of July 8, 2020, based on annualized fully escalated rent, we executed deferral agreements with 12.0% of our tenants:

Rent was deferred for 5.5% of our tenants, and

Application of and deferral of the required replenishment of security deposits for 6.5% of our tenants.

Observatory Reopening Update

As noted in its press release dated July 13, 2020, the Company announced the recall of its employees for training in new protocols and processes to prepare for the Empire State Building Observatory to reopen on July 20, 2020.

The Company will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on July 29, 2020. The Company will host its conference call on July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the operating results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, (i) economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including (a) the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of governmental relief, (b) the duration of any shut-down orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing and the speed and extent to which revenues of the Company’s tenants, particularly retail and the Observatory, recover following the lifting of any such orders or recommendations, (c) potential changes to current federal, state and local guidelines, which could prevent the Observatory from reopening on July 20, 2020 as planned, (d) the potential impact of any such events on the obligations of the Company’s tenants to make rent and other payments and honor commitments, and (e) disruption of international and national travel and tourism with a resulting decline in Observatory visitors; (ii) a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above; (iii) regulatory changes, and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 under the headings “Risk Factors”. Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

