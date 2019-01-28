Empire State Realty Trust : Signs 24,000 Sq. Ft. Across Greater New York Metro Portfolio During Late 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) concluded six individual leases for 24,000 square feet at its Greater New York Metropolitan office properties between September 1st and December 31st, 2018.

"We are delighted to have, in recent months, concluded extensions, renewals, and expansions for several tenants in our greater New York metro area portfolio," said Jeffrey H. Newman, Senior Vice President of ESRT. "Our program to enhance amenities and upgrade common areas is well underway, and we continue to build upon our strong tenant roster."

Among the transactions concluded in Fairfield County:

Metro Center in Stamford, CT

Zimmer US, Inc. extended its lease and signed an expansion lease of 7,701 sq. ft. for a total of 16,607 sq. ft. Tenant brokers: Joseph A. Cabrera , Michael Gordon , and Matt Mendicino of Colliers International.

, , and of Colliers International. First Stamford Place in Stamford, CT

in Forevermark, Inc. extended its lease and signed an expansion lease for 3,303 sq. ft. for a total of 9,604 sq. ft. Tenant broker: Christian Bangert of RHYS Commercial.

of RHYS Commercial. MerrittView in Norwalk, CT

Acosta, Inc. extended its 4,250 sq. ft. lease. Tenant broker: Conor E. Gill of JLL.

of JLL.

CenturyLink Communications, LLC renewed its 5,717 sq. ft. lease. Tenant brokers: Brian Bordenave and Tim Rorick of Newmark Knight Frank .

Among the transactions concluded in Westchester County:

10 Bank Street in White Plains, NY

Kumon North America , Inc. renewed its 1,445 sq. ft. lease. Tenant broker: Steve Greenbush of CBRE.

, Inc. renewed its 1,445 sq. ft. lease. Tenant broker: of CBRE. 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison, NY

C.H.O. Enterprises, Inc. renewed its 1,538 sq. ft. lease.

Mr. Newman represented ESRT in the above transactions, along with Assistant Vice President Kimberly Zaccagnino and Senior Leasing Associate Tara Long.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

