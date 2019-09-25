Empire State Realty Trust : Welcomes First Republic Bank to One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that First Republic Bank, which offers private banking, private business banking, private wealth management, and other services, will open a 14,430 sq. ft. facility at One Grand Central Place.

"We are pleased to welcome First Republic Bank to our portfolio," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate for ESRT. "First Republic Bank recognized the power and value of this location, directly across from Grand Central Terminal and One Vanderbilt, a benefit also experienced by our office tenants. First Republic Bank's new location is also a valuable amenity to our tenants, along with Blue Bottle Coffee, 6B, Pera Restaurant, and our tenant-only conference facility."

First Republic Bank specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management.

Frank A. Doyle and Erin Grace of JLL represented First Republic Bank. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT.

