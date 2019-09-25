Log in
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC

(ESRT)
  Report  
Empire State Realty Trust : Welcomes First Republic Bank to One Grand Central Place

09/25/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that First Republic Bank, which offers private banking, private business banking, private wealth management, and other services, will open a 14,430 sq. ft. facility at One Grand Central Place.

"We are pleased to welcome First Republic Bank to our portfolio," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate for ESRT. "First Republic Bank recognized the power and value of this location, directly across from Grand Central Terminal and One Vanderbilt, a benefit also experienced by our office tenants.  First Republic Bank's new location is also a valuable amenity to our tenants, along with Blue Bottle Coffee, 6B, Pera Restaurant, and our tenant-only conference facility."

First Republic Bank specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management.

Frank A. Doyle and Erin Grace of JLL represented First Republic Bank. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT.

About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.   

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results.  Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's filings with the SEC.  Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-welcomes-first-republic-bank-to-one-grand-central-place-300925541.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust


© PRNewswire 2019
