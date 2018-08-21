Empiric Student Property : Dividend Declaration

21 August 2018

Empiric Student Property plc

('Empiric' or the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Empiric Student Property plc (ticker: ESP), the owner and operator of premium student accommodation across the UK, has declared a dividend of 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2018, payable on 14 September 2018 to all Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 31 August 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 30 August 2018.

0.16 pence of this dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution ('PID') in respect of the Company's tax exempt property rental business and 1.09 pence will be paid as an Ordinary UK dividend ('non-PID').

The Board is targeting a dividend of 5 pence per share for the year to 31 December 2018.1

Note:

(1 The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results.

Notes:

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.