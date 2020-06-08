Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rises as U.S. Labor Market Recovers

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An index measuring employment trends in the U.S. slightly rebounded in May from a four-decade low as businesses reopened across the country and started rehiring workers, the Conference Board said in a report Monday.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index was 46.28 in May, compared with a downwardly revised figure of 42.53 in April, the lowest reading since January 1983.

The index is down 57.9% from a year ago, the report said.

The recovery of the Employment Trends Index follows May's surprisingly strong employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published last Friday, which showed the U.S. created 2.5 million jobs last month.

"The number of workers returning to work is larger than the number of new layoffs. That was the case in May and will likely be the case moving forward," Gad Levanon, head of The Conference Board Labor Markets Institute, said in prepared remarks.

The Employment Trends Index aggregates eight labor market related indicators to show underlying trends in employment conditions. Seven out of eight made positive contributions to the index in May.

Despite the improvement of the index, the job gains in May recouped just 11% of the jobs lost in March and April, Mr. Levanon said. "Just how much consumers will increase their spending -- and how many new workers employers are willing to hire during such uncertain times -- remains to be seen," he said.

From the largest positive contributor to the smallest, these were: job openings, initial claims for unemployment insurance, real manufacturing and trade sales, the percentage of respondents who say they find "jobs hard to get," industrial production, the ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers, and the number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry.

The indicator which measures the percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now still contributed negatively to the index.

According to a recent survey by The Conference Board, many human resource executives at large companies say their organizations plan on laying off workers in the coming months. "Layoffs are far from over (...) By the end of 2020, the employment level in the US may still be 10 million below where it stood in February," Mr. Levanon said.

