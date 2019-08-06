Employers Holdings, Inc. : Appoints Katherine H. Antonello as Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), America’s small business insurance specialist®, today announced the appointment of Katherine H. Antonello as its executive vice president, chief actuary. She will report directly to Douglas D. Dirks, president and chief executive officer.

Antonello most recently served as the chief actuary for the National Council on Compensation Insurance, in Boca Raton, Florida from 2013 until 2019. Prior to that, she held various positions with Lumbermen’s Underwriting Alliance and served as its Vice President and Chief Actuary. Antonello earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Birmingham-Southern College and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

“Kathy brings to EMPLOYERS a unique and impressive array of knowledge, insights and experience in the workers’ compensation industry,” CEO Dirks said. “We are excited to have her join the EMPLOYERS team as we aggressively develop and deploy leading edge strategies to support our small business customers.”

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

