Employers Holdings, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), a Nevada-based company whose
subsidiaries are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance
focused on small businesses, will review the Company’s first quarter
2019 financial results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday,
April 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. PDT. The webcast will be accessible on the
Employers Holdings, Inc. web site at www.employers.com
through the “Investors”
link.
An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Employers
Holdings, Inc. web site for up to seven days following the live
webcast. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1
(404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056 and use the conference call access
code 4049627.
Employers Holdings, Inc. will release earnings after market close on
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after which these materials will be available
on the Company’s web site at www.employers.com
through the “Investors”
link.
