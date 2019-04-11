Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Employers Holdings, Inc.    EIG

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

(EIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Employers Holdings, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), a Nevada-based company whose subsidiaries are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small businesses, will review the Company’s first quarter 2019 financial results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. PDT. The webcast will be accessible on the Employers Holdings, Inc. web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Employers Holdings, Inc. web site for up to seven days following the live webcast. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056 and use the conference call access code 4049627.

Employers Holdings, Inc. will release earnings after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after which these materials will be available on the Company’s web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

© 2019 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of Employers Insurance Company of Nevada. Insurance is offered through Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, and Employers Assurance Company. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:07pEMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Con..
BU
03/21EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
03/21EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Appoints John M. de Figueiredo to Board of Directors
BU
03/05EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28EMPLOYERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condi..
AQ
02/26EMPLOYERS : ® Announces Partnership with Kentucky Restaurant Association
BU
02/20EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other ..
AQ
02/20EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
02/07EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Co..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 833 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 15,18
P/E ratio 2020 15,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 1 342 M
Chart EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Employers Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 47,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Dean Dirks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen V. Festa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Scott Paquette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bertrum Carroll Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Jeffrey C. Shaw Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.-2.57%1 342
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.12%35 477
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC5.73%35 002
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.97%31 633
SAMPO2.55%24 620
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC8.90%17 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About