Employers Holdings, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), a Nevada-based company whose subsidiaries are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small businesses, will review the Company’s first quarter 2019 financial results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. PDT. The webcast will be accessible on the Employers Holdings, Inc. web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Employers Holdings, Inc. web site for up to seven days following the live webcast. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056 and use the conference call access code 4049627.

Employers Holdings, Inc. will release earnings after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after which these materials will be available on the Company’s web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

