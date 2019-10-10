Employers Holdings, Inc. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) will review its third quarter 2019 financial results via a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. PDT.

To participate in the live conference call by telephone, dial +1 (484) 747-6630 or +1 (888) 364-8443 and use the conference call access code 9428229. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Company’s web site for up to seven days following the live webcast. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056 and use the conference call access code 9428229.

Employers Holdings, Inc. will release earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after which these materials will be available on the Company’s web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

© 2019 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.

EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005687/en/