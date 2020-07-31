CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Empower Clinics Inc. (CBDT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 juillet/July 30 2020) - Effective at the market open tomorrow Empower Clinics Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter de l'ouverture du marché demain, Empower Clinics Inc. sera rétabli à des fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: Le 31 juillet/July 2020 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CBDT

