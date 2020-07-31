Log in
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Empower Clinics Inc. (CBDT)

07/31/2020 | 07:30am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 juillet/July 30 2020) - Effective at the market open tomorrow Empower Clinics Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

À compter de l'ouverture du marché demain, Empower Clinics Inc. sera rétabli à des fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Le 31 juillet/July 2020

CBDT

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


