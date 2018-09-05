Empyrean Energy : Company Presentation

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Company Presentation Released 09:38 05-Sep-2018

RNS Number : 8394Z

Empyrean Energy PLC 05 September 2018

This announcement contains inside informa�on

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

5 September 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC ('Empyrean' or 'the Company')

Company Presenta�on

Empyrean Energy plc (EME: AIM), the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, advises that a copy of the presenta�on to be given by the Company at today's Annual General Mee�ng is available on its website atwww.empyreanenergy.com.

**ENDS**

Empyrean Energy plc Tom Kelly 9920

Tel: +61 8 9380

Cenkos Securi�es plc Neil McDonald 220 9771

Tel: +44 (0) 131

Beth McKiernan 220 9778

Tel: +44 (0) 131

St Brides Partners Ltd Lo�e Wadham 7236 1177

Tel: +44 (0) 20

Frank Buhagiar 7236 1177

Tel: +44 (0) 20

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEAPNSEDKPEEF

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Company Presentation - RNS