Empyrean Energy Plc.    EME   GB00B09G2351

EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC. (EME)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Empyrean Energy : Company Presentation

09/05/2018 | 11:17am CEST

Regulatory Story

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Company Presentation Released 09:38 05-Sep-2018

RNS Number : 8394Z

Empyrean Energy PLC 05 September 2018

This announcement contains inside informa�on

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

5 September 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC ('Empyrean' or 'the Company')

Company Presenta�on

Empyrean Energy plc (EME: AIM), the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, advises that a copy of the presenta�on to be given by the Company at today's Annual General Mee�ng is available on its website atwww.empyreanenergy.com.

Empyrean Energy plc Tom Kelly 9920

Tel: +61 8 9380

Cenkos Securi�es plc Neil McDonald 220 9771

Tel: +44 (0) 131

Beth McKiernan 220 9778

Tel: +44 (0) 131

St Brides Partners Ltd Lo�e Wadham 7236 1177

Tel: +44 (0) 20

Frank Buhagiar 7236 1177

Tel: +44 (0) 20

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Empyrean Energy plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:16:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2012 -
EBIT 2012 0,42 M
Net income 2012 -
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales 2012 0
Capi. / Sales 2013 -
Capitalization 46,4 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Henry Cross Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Hugh Spencer Laycock Finance Director & Director
Gajendra Bisht Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.-0.44%60
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.19%85 333
CNOOC LTD24.42%78 823
EOG RESOURCES9.05%68 479
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.43%61 078
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.80%41 521
