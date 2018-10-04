Empyrean Energy : Director / PDMR Holdings

Director/PDMR Shareholding - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Director/PDMR Shareholding Released 09:46 04-Oct-2018

4 October 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

4 October 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC

Director / PDMR Holdings

Empyrean Energy plc ("Empyrean" or the "Company") conﬁrms that it was no�ﬁed on 3 October 2018 that John Laycock, Non-Execu�ve Director, has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 9.5p per Ordinary Share.

Following this transac�on, Mr Laycock has an interest in 1,800,000 Ordinary Shares, represen�ng 0.43 percent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

For further informa�on: Empyrean Energy plc Tom Kelly Tel: +61 8 9380 9920 Cenkos Securi�es plc Neil McDonald Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9771 Beth McKiernan Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9778 St Brides Partners Ltd Lo�e Wadham Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Frank Buhagiar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

No�ﬁca�on and public disclosure of transac�ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili�es and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibili�es / person closely associated

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market par�cipant, auc�on pla�orm, auc�oneer or auc�on monitor

b) Ini�al no�ﬁca�on/amendment Ini�al no�ﬁca�on

a) Name Empyrean Energy plc b) LEI 213800ZRH1WBHEWDFA57 4. Details of the transac�on(s): a) Descrip�on of the Financial Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each ("Ordinary Shares") instrument, type of instrument Iden�ﬁca�on code GB00B09G2351 b) Nature of the Transac�on Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 9.5p per Ordinary Share 100,000 d) Aggregated informa�on N/A (Single transac�on) Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the transac�on 3 October 2018 f) Place of the transac�on London Stock Exchange, AIM (LON:EME)

