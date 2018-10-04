Log in
EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC. (EME)
Empyrean Energy : Director / PDMR Holdings

10/04/2018 | 11:28am CEST

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Regulatory Story

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Director/PDMR Shareholding Released 09:46 04-Oct-2018

RNS Number : 9755C Empyrean Energy PLC 04 October 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

4 October 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC

Director / PDMR Holdings

Empyrean Energy plc ("Empyrean" or the "Company") conﬁrms that it was no�ﬁed on 3 October 2018 that John Laycock, Non-Execu�ve Director, has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 9.5p per Ordinary Share.

Following this transac�on, Mr Laycock has an interest in 1,800,000 Ordinary Shares, represen�ng 0.43 percent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

**ENDS**

For further informa�on:

Empyrean Energy plc

Tom Kelly

Tel: +61 8 9380 9920

Cenkos Securi�es plc

Neil McDonald

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9771

Beth McKiernan

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9778

St Brides Partners Ltd

Lo�e Wadham

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Frank Buhagiar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

No�ﬁca�on and public disclosure of transac�ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili�es and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibili�es / person closely associated

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market par�cipant, auc�on pla�orm, auc�oneer or auc�on monitor

  • b) Ini�al no�ﬁca�on/amendment Ini�al no�ﬁca�on

a) Name

Empyrean Energy plc

b) LEI

213800ZRH1WBHEWDFA57

4. Details of the transac�on(s):

a) Descrip�on of the Financial

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each ("Ordinary Shares")

instrument, type of instrument

Iden�ﬁca�on code

GB00B09G2351

b) Nature of the Transac�on

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

9.5p per Ordinary Share

100,000

d) Aggregated informa�on

N/A (Single transac�on)

Aggregated volume Price

e) Date of the transac�on

3 October 2018

f) Place of the transac�on

London Stock Exchange, AIM (LON:EME)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

Empyrean Energy plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:27:04 UTC
