Empyrean Energy : Duyung PSC, Operational Update

|
24/09/2019
|
Duyung PSC, Operational Update - RNS - London Stock Exchange
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Duyung PSC, Operational Update
Released 07:00 24-Sep-2019
RNS Number : 3497N
Empyrean Energy PLC
24 September 2019
This announcement contains inside informaon
Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas
24 September 2019
Empyrean Energy PLC ("Empyrean" or the "Company")
Duyung PSC, Operaonal Update
Empyrean Energy Plc, the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, is pleased to provide an operaonal update in relaon to the upcoming drilling campaign at the Duyung PSC in the West Natuna basin, oﬀshore Indonesia, in which Empyrean holds an 8.5% interest.
Empyrean has been advised that the Asian Endeavour-1 jack up rig, owned by China Oilﬁeld Services Limited ("COSL"), has mobilised from Singapore and is now en-route to the locaon for the ﬁrst well in the drilling campaign. Drilling operaons are expected to commence on me and a further announcement will be made when rigging up is complete and drilling operaons commence.
The campaign will comprise of two wells, an appraisal well designed to primarily appraise the intra-Muda sandstone reservoir (Mako gas ﬁeld discovery) in the southern area of the Mako ﬁeld and an exploraon well designed to test the Tambak prospect beneath the central area of the Mako gas ﬁeld, aer appraising the Mako gas ﬁeld at that locaon. For further informaon on the drilling campaign, refer to the announcement made on 19 August 2019.
The informaon contained in this announcement has been reviewed by Empyrean's Execuve Technical director, Gaz Bisht, who has over 29 years' experience as a hydrocarbon geologist and geoscienst.
**ENDS**
For further informaon: