Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Empyrean Energy Plc.    EME   GB00B09G2351

EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.

(EME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 11:35:19 am
10.25 GBp   --.--%
02:37aEMPYREAN ENERGY : Duyung PSC, Operational Update
PU
09/19EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC : - Grant of Opons and PDMR Nocaon
AQ
09/18EMPYREAN ENERGY : Grant of Options and PDMR Notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empyrean Energy : Duyung PSC, Operational Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:37am EDT

24/09/2019

Duyung PSC, Operational Update - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Duyung PSC, Operational Update

Released 07:00 24-Sep-2019

RNS Number : 3497N

Empyrean Energy PLC

24 September 2019

This announcement contains inside informaon

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

24 September 2019

Empyrean Energy PLC ("Empyrean" or the "Company")

Duyung PSC, Operaonal Update

Empyrean Energy Plc, the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, is pleased to provide an operaonal update in relaon to the upcoming drilling campaign at the Duyung PSC in the West Natuna basin, oﬀshore Indonesia, in which Empyrean holds an 8.5% interest.

Empyrean has been advised that the Asian Endeavour-1 jack up rig, owned by China Oilﬁeld Services Limited ("COSL"), has mobilised from Singapore and is now en-route to the locaon for the ﬁrst well in the drilling campaign. Drilling operaons are expected to commence on me and a further announcement will be made when rigging up is complete and drilling operaons commence.

The campaign will comprise of two wells, an appraisal well designed to primarily appraise the intra-Muda sandstone reservoir (Mako gas ﬁeld discovery) in the southern area of the Mako ﬁeld and an exploraon well designed to test the Tambak prospect beneath the central area of the Mako gas ﬁeld, aer appraising the Mako gas ﬁeld at that locaon. For further informaon on the drilling campaign, refer to the announcement made on 19 August 2019.

The informaon contained in this announcement has been reviewed by Empyrean's Execuve Technical director, Gaz Bisht, who has over 29 years' experience as a hydrocarbon geologist and geoscienst.

**ENDS**

For further informaon:

24/09/2019

Duyung PSC, Operational Update - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Empyrean Energy plc

Tom Kelly

Tel: +61 8 9380 9920

Cenkos Securies plc

Neil McDonald

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9771

Pete Lynch

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9772

St Brides Partners Ltd

Priit Piip

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Frank Buhagiar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The Mako Gas Field, Duyung PSC, Oﬀshore Indonesia

The Mako gas ﬁeld is an extremely large, shallow structural closure, with an area extent of over 350 square km. The reservoir is a Pliocene-age sandstone, with a gas-water contact at approximately 391m true vercal depth sub-sea. The ﬁeld has excellent seismic deﬁnion with direct hydrocarbon indicators being very evident.

Having been drilled but not tested by prior operators of the acreage, the commercial viability of the Mako gas ﬁeld was demonstrated by the Mako South-1 well drilled by Empyrean and its partner and operator, Conrad Petroleum Limited in 2017. The well was drilled to core and test the Mako reservoir, ﬂowing up to 10.8 MMscf/d of dry gas on test. Overall four wells have penetrated the reservoir secon, and while further appraisal is planned given the huge areal extent of the ﬁeld, the reservoir distribuon is reasonably well understood.

The Mako ﬁeld is located in the proliﬁc West Natuna basin, approximately 16 km from the WNTS pipeline system which delivers gas from Indonesia to Singapore. A plan of development has recently been approved by Indonesian authories and inial gas markeng discussions have commenced, with a gas buyer in Singapore for the Mako gas. An independent report on the ﬁeld's potenal was recently carried out by Gaﬀney Cline & Associates, giving a 2C recoverable resource assessment of 276 Bcf and 392 Bcf of 3C recoverable resources.

Near Field Exploraon Potenal, To Be Tested in 2019

A series of prospects both beneath and above the Mako ﬁeld have been mapped. Of parcular note is the Tambak (formerly 'Mako Deep') prospect, a Lower Gabus structure that sits beneath the northern end of the Mako ﬁeld. The target interval within Tambak exhibits seismic amplitude brightening, conformable with structural closure. The prospect has a prospecve resource range of 200 to 300 Bcf with a mid-case 250 Bcf and a CoS of 45%.

At the southern end of the ﬁeld, over the structure's crest, sits the Mako Shallow prospect. This again shows a very strong direct hydrocarbon indicators on seismic, conformable with closure in shallow Muda sandstones. The Shallow Muda prospect has potenal to add a further 100 Bcf of recoverable resources and a very high CoS of 75%.

24/09/2019

Duyung PSC, Operational Update - RNS - London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDEASNDAFDNEFF

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Duyung PSC, Operational Update - RNS

Disclaimer

Empyrean Energy plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.
02:37aEMPYREAN ENERGY : Duyung PSC, Operational Update
PU
09/19EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC : - Grant of Opons and PDMR Nocaon
AQ
09/18EMPYREAN ENERGY : Grant of Options and PDMR Notification
PU
09/10EMPYREAN ENERGY : Company Presentation
PU
08/16EMPYREAN ENERGY : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/09EMPYREAN ENERGY : Exercise of Options
PU
04/30EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC : - Mako Gas Field appraisal and exploration drilling progra..
AQ
03/11EMPYREAN ENERGY : Indonesia Approves Plan of Development for Mako Gas Field
AQ
03/11EMPYREAN ENERGY : Plan of Development Approval for Mako Gas Field, Duyung PSC, I..
PU
02/11EMPYREAN ENERGY : Reduction of Interest in Duyung PSC, Indonesia, for Cash and S..
PU
More news
Chart EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.
Duration : Period :
Empyrean Energy Plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Finance Director & Director
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.10.81%56
CNOOC LTD2.14%71 650
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.48%67 519
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.12%47 009
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.55%40 878
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group