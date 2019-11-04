Empyrean Energy : Duyung PSC, Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

|
04/11/2019
Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud - RNS - London Stock Exchange
The informaon contained in this announcement has been reviewed by Empyrean's Execuve Technical director, Gaz Bisht, who has over 30 years' experience as a hydrocarbon geologist and geoscienst.
The Mako Gas Field, Duyung PSC, Oﬀshore Indonesia
The Mako gas ﬁeld is an extremely large, shallow structural closure, with an area extent of over 350 square km. The reservoir is a Pliocene-age sandstone, with a gas-water contact at approximately 391m true vercal depth sub-sea. The ﬁeld has excellent seismic deﬁnion with direct hydrocarbon indicators being very evident.
Having been drilled but not tested by prior operators of the acreage, the commercial viability of the Mako gas ﬁeld was demonstrated by the Mako South-1 well drilled by Empyrean and its partner and operator, Conrad Petroleum Limited in 2017. The well was drilled to core and test the Mako reservoir, ﬂowing up to 10.8 MMscf/d of dry gas on test. Overall four wells have penetrated the reservoir secon, and while further appraisal is planned given the huge areal extent of the ﬁeld, the reservoir distribuon is reasonably well understood.
The Mako ﬁeld is located in the proliﬁc West Natuna basin, approximately 16 km from the WNTS pipeline system which delivers gas from Indonesia to Singapore. A plan of development has recently been approved by Indonesian authories and inial gas markeng discussions have commenced, with a gas buyer in Singapore for the Mako gas. An independent report on the ﬁeld's potenal was recently carried out by Gaﬀney Cline & Associates, giving a 2C recoverable resource assessment of 276 Bcf and 392 Bcf of 3C recoverable resources.
Near Field Exploraon Potenal, To Be Tested in 2019
A series of prospects both beneath and above the Mako ﬁeld have been mapped. Of parcular note is the Tambak (formerly 'Mako Deep') prospect, a Lower Gabus structure that sits beneath the northern end of the Mako ﬁeld. The target interval within Tambak exhibits seismic amplitude brightening, conformable with structural closure. The prospect has a prospecve resource range of 200 to 300 Bcf with a mid-case 250 Bcf and a CoS of 45%.
At the southern end of the ﬁeld, over the structure's crest, sits the Mako Shallow prospect. This again shows a very strong direct hydrocarbon indicators on seismic, conformable with