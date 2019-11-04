Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Empyrean Energy Plc    EME   GB00B09G2351

EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC

(EME)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empyrean Energy : Duyung PSC, Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 04:40am EST

04/11/2019

Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

Released 08:00 04-Nov-2019

RNS Number : 1200S

Empyrean Energy PLC

04 November 2019

This announcement contains inside informaon

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

4 November 2019

Empyrean Energy PLC ("Empyrean" or the "Company")

Duyung PSC, Operaonal Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

Empyrean Energy Plc, the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, is pleased to provide an operaonal update in relaon to the upcoming drilling campaign in the Duyung PSC in the West Natuna basin, oﬀshore Indonesia, in which Empyrean holds an 8.5% interest.

Following the successful appraisal at Tambak-2, the Asian Endeavour-1 jack up rig has been on locaon since Friday 1st November and drilling of the Tambak-1 well has commenced. The Tambak-1 well is located approximately 4.5 km north of the Mako South-1 locaon and is designed to both appraise the extent of the Mako gas ﬁeld as well to test the underlying Tambak prospect. The well will be drilled as a vercal well and is prognosed to intersect the top of the intra-Muda reservoir at a depth of approximately 1,276 feet below sea level. The well will be deepened below the base Muda unconformity (at a depth of approximately 1,696 feet) to test the underlying Lower Gabus secon.

The well is planned to total depth at approximately 4,500 feet below sea level.

Total me to drill, log and test in the event of success is esmated to be approximately 33 days, aer which the well will be plugged and abandoned and the rig de-mobilised.

The gross cost of the two well programme is expected to be approximately $17MM-19MM to the PSC partners on a fully tested basis, including rig mobilisaon and de-mobilisaon, for which Coro Energy Plc ("Coro") is funding US$10.5MM. Empyrean will fund 8.5% of the addional drilling campaign costs over and above the Coro funding.

04/11/2019

Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud - RNS - London Stock Exchange

The informaon contained in this announcement has been reviewed by Empyrean's Execuve Technical director, Gaz Bisht, who has over 30 years' experience as a hydrocarbon geologist and geoscienst.

**ENDS**

For further informaon:

Empyrean Energy plc

Tom Kelly

Tel: +61 8 9380 9920

Cenkos Securies plc

Neil McDonald

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9771

Pete Lynch

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9772

St Brides Partners Ltd

Priit Piip

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Frank Buhagiar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The Mako Gas Field, Duyung PSC, Oﬀshore Indonesia

The Mako gas ﬁeld is an extremely large, shallow structural closure, with an area extent of over 350 square km. The reservoir is a Pliocene-age sandstone, with a gas-water contact at approximately 391m true vercal depth sub-sea. The ﬁeld has excellent seismic deﬁnion with direct hydrocarbon indicators being very evident.

Having been drilled but not tested by prior operators of the acreage, the commercial viability of the Mako gas ﬁeld was demonstrated by the Mako South-1 well drilled by Empyrean and its partner and operator, Conrad Petroleum Limited in 2017. The well was drilled to core and test the Mako reservoir, ﬂowing up to 10.8 MMscf/d of dry gas on test. Overall four wells have penetrated the reservoir secon, and while further appraisal is planned given the huge areal extent of the ﬁeld, the reservoir distribuon is reasonably well understood.

The Mako ﬁeld is located in the proliﬁc West Natuna basin, approximately 16 km from the WNTS pipeline system which delivers gas from Indonesia to Singapore. A plan of development has recently been approved by Indonesian authories and inial gas markeng discussions have commenced, with a gas buyer in Singapore for the Mako gas. An independent report on the ﬁeld's potenal was recently carried out by Gaﬀney Cline & Associates, giving a 2C recoverable resource assessment of 276 Bcf and 392 Bcf of 3C recoverable resources.

Near Field Exploraon Potenal, To Be Tested in 2019

A series of prospects both beneath and above the Mako ﬁeld have been mapped. Of parcular note is the Tambak (formerly 'Mako Deep') prospect, a Lower Gabus structure that sits beneath the northern end of the Mako ﬁeld. The target interval within Tambak exhibits seismic amplitude brightening, conformable with structural closure. The prospect has a prospecve resource range of 200 to 300 Bcf with a mid-case 250 Bcf and a CoS of 45%.

At the southern end of the ﬁeld, over the structure's crest, sits the Mako Shallow prospect. This again shows a very strong direct hydrocarbon indicators on seismic, conformable with

04/11/2019

Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud - RNS - London Stock Exchange

closure in shallow Muda sandstones. The Shallow Muda prospect has potenal to add a further 100 Bcf of recoverable resources and a very high CoS of 75%.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDBIBRTMBIMMTL

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud - RNS

Disclaimer

Empyrean Energy plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:39:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC
04:40aEMPYREAN ENERGY : Duyung PSC, Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud
PU
10/25EMPYREAN ENERGY : Duyung PSC, Operational Update
PU
10/15EMPYREAN ENERGY : Duyung PSC, Operational Update - Tambak-2 Well reaches TD
PU
09/27EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC : - Empyrean raises GBP365,580 before costs at 10p per share
AQ
09/26EMPYREAN ENERGY : Raises £365,580 Before Costs at 10p Per Share
PU
09/25EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC : - Duyung PSC, Operational Update
AQ
09/24EMPYREAN ENERGY : Duyung PSC, Operational Update
PU
09/19EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC : - Grant of Opons and PDMR Nocaon
AQ
09/18EMPYREAN ENERGY : Grant of Options and PDMR Notification
PU
09/10EMPYREAN ENERGY : Company Presentation
PU
More news
Chart EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Empyrean Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Henry Cross Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Hugh Spencer Laycock Finance Director & Director
Gajendra Bisht Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC-7.57%49
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 136
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%62 709
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%41 292
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%30 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group