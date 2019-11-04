Empyrean Energy : Duyung PSC, Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

04/11/2019 Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Operational Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

Released 08:00 04-Nov-2019

Empyrean Energy PLC

04 November 2019

This announcement contains inside informaon

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

4 November 2019

Empyrean Energy PLC ("Empyrean" or the "Company")

Duyung PSC, Operaonal Update - Tambak -1 Well Spud

Empyrean Energy Plc, the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, is pleased to provide an operaonal update in relaon to the upcoming drilling campaign in the Duyung PSC in the West Natuna basin, oﬀshore Indonesia, in which Empyrean holds an 8.5% interest.

Following the successful appraisal at Tambak-2, the Asian Endeavour-1 jack up rig has been on locaon since Friday 1st November and drilling of the Tambak-1 well has commenced. The Tambak-1 well is located approximately 4.5 km north of the Mako South-1 locaon and is designed to both appraise the extent of the Mako gas ﬁeld as well to test the underlying Tambak prospect. The well will be drilled as a vercal well and is prognosed to intersect the top of the intra-Muda reservoir at a depth of approximately 1,276 feet below sea level. The well will be deepened below the base Muda unconformity (at a depth of approximately 1,696 feet) to test the underlying Lower Gabus secon.

The well is planned to total depth at approximately 4,500 feet below sea level.

Total me to drill, log and test in the event of success is esmated to be approximately 33 days, aer which the well will be plugged and abandoned and the rig de-mobilised.

The gross cost of the two well programme is expected to be approximately $17MM-19MM to the PSC partners on a fully tested basis, including rig mobilisaon and de-mobilisaon, for which Coro Energy Plc ("Coro") is funding US$10.5MM. Empyrean will fund 8.5% of the addional drilling campaign costs over and above the Coro funding.