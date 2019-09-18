Empyrean Energy : Grant of Options and PDMR Notification

19/09/2019 Grant of Options and PDMR Notification - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Grant of Options and PDMR Notification

Released 11:28 18-Sep-2019

RNS Number : 8197M

Empyrean Energy PLC

18 September 2019

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

18 September 2019

Empyrean Energy PLC

Grant of Opons and PDMR Noﬁcaon

Empyrean Energy plc (EME: AIM) ("Empyrean" or the "Company"), the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, advises that, on 17 September 2019, the board resolved to issue incenve opons in respect of 2,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to the Company Secretary, Mr Jonathan Whyte, or his nominee (the "Opons").

The Opons have been granted as part of the Company's strategy to retain and incenvise directors and management of the Company. The Opons will not vest to Mr Whyte for a period of 12 months from their issue date and will expire on 30 September 2022.

The exercise price of the Opons is £0.125 per Ordinary Share, which represents an approximate 34% premium to the volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares for the thirty days prior to the date of grant.