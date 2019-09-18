Log in
EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC.

Empyrean Energy : Grant of Options and PDMR Notification

09/18/2019

Empyrean Energy plc (EME: AIM) ("Empyrean" or the "Company"), the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, advises that, on 17 September 2019, the board resolved to issue incenve opons in respect of 2,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to the Company Secretary, Mr Jonathan Whyte, or his nominee (the "Opons").

The Opons have been granted as part of the Company's strategy to retain and incenvise directors and management of the Company. The Opons will not vest to Mr Whyte for a period of 12 months from their issue date and will expire on 30 September 2022.

The exercise price of the Opons is £0.125 per Ordinary Share, which represents an approximate 34% premium to the volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares for the thirty days prior to the date of grant.

**ENDS**

For further informaon:

Empyrean Energy plc

Tom Kelly

Tel: +61 8 9380 9920

Cenkos Securies plc

Neil McDonald

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9771

Pete Lynch

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9772

St Brides Partners Ltd

Priit Piip

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Frank Buhagiar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING

MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilies/person closely

associated

a)

Name:

Jonathan Whyte - Keyport Investments Pty Ltd

2

Reason for the Noﬁcaon

a)

Posion/Status:

Company Secretary

b)

Inial noﬁcaon/

Inial Noﬁcaon

Amendment:

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market parcipant, aucon plaorm,

auconeer or aucon monitor

a)

Name:

Empyrean Energy Plc

b)

LEI:

213800ZRH1WBHEWDFA57

4

Details of the transacon(s): secon to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transacon; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transacons

have been conducted

a)

Descripon of the ﬁnancial

Opons over ordinary shares of 0.2p each ("Ordinary

instrument, type of instrument:

Shares")

Idenﬁcaon code:

GB00B09G2351

b)

Nature of the transacon:

Grant of 2,500,000 Opons over Ordinary Shares

with an expiry date of 30 September 2022.

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s):

Exercise Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.125

2,500,000

d)

Aggregated Informaon:

N/A (Single transacon)

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

e)

Date of the Transacon:

17 September 2019

f)

Place of the Transacon:

London Stock Exchange, AIM (LON:EME)

Disclaimer

Empyrean Energy plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 03:01:00 UTC
