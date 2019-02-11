Empyrean Energy : Reduction of Interest in Duyung PSC, Indonesia, for Cash and Shares

Regulatory Story

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Reduction of Interest in Duyung for Cash & Shares Released 07:00 11-Feb-2019

Empyrean Energy PLC 11 February 2019

This announcement contains inside informa�on

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

Empyrean Energy PLC ("Empyrean" or the "Company") Reduc�on of Interest in Duyung PSC, Indonesia, for Cash and Shares

11 February 2019

Empyrean, the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, condi�onal purchase agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which AIM listed Coro Energy plc ("Coro") will acquire a 15% interest in the Duyung Produc�on Sharing Contract ("Duyung PSC") from West Natuna Explora�on Limited ("WNEL") for aggregate considera�on in cash and Coro shares of US$4.8 million and the contribu�on of US$10.5 million by Coro toward the 2019 drilling campaign at the Mako gas ﬁeld (the "Considera�on"). The cash and share component of the Considera�on will be paid pro rata to the exis�ng owners of WNEL, being Empyrean, which currently has a 10% eﬀec�ve interest in the Duyung PSC, and Conrad Petroleum Ltd ("Conrad"), which currently has a 90% eﬀec�ve interest in the Duyung PSC, each through shareholding in WNEL.

WNEL is the owner and operator of the Duyung PSC in the West Natuna basin, oﬀshore Indonesia which contains the Mako gas ﬁeld.

Highlights

· The Considera�on will be paid US$2.95 million in cash and US$1.85 million in the form of new ordinary shares in Coro (the "Considera�on Shares")

· Empyrean will receive cash considera�on of US$295,000 and Considera�on Shares with a value of US$185,000 for the transfer to Coro of 1.5% of its current 10% interest in the

Duyung PSC

· Following comple�on of the transac�on, including the payment by Coro of US$10.5 million in par�al funding of the 2019 drilling programme at the Mako gas ﬁeld and subject to necessary Government and regulatory approvals, WNEL will make a direct transfer of interest in the Duyung PSC to Empyrean and the other owners. Empyrean's interest will be a direct ownership and no longer held through WNEL. The owners of the Duyung PSC will be Conrad (76.5%), Empyrean (8.5%) and Coro (15%)

· Details of the 2019 drilling campaign will be set out in an agreed work programme and budget for the year (the "2019 Work Programme")

· Coro has today paid US$2.95 million in cash comprising US$1.75 million of the cash considera�on (of which US$175,000 has been paid to Empyrean) and US$1.2 million of drilling campaign contribu�on, which shall be treated as a break fee in the event Coro fails to complete

· Gross 2C (con�ngent) resources cer�ﬁed by Gaﬀney Cline & Associates in the ﬁeld of 276 Bcf (48.78 MMboe) of recoverable dry gas with gross 3C resources of 392 Bcf (69.3 MMboe) represen�ng addi�onal ﬁeld upside

· Iden�ﬁed explora�on targets, both above and beneath the ﬁeld, include the Tambak (formerly 'Mako Deep') prospect (scheduled for 2019 drilling) and the 'Mako Shallow' prospect

· The ﬁeld development plan has been submi�ed to the Indonesian authori�es for approval

· The ﬁeld is located close to the West Natuna Transporta�on System, oﬀering the poten�al to sell gas into the Singapore market, where an MOU has been signed with a gas buyer earlier this year

· Favourable gas price in Singapore, with piped gas complemen�ng LNG import supply

Tom Kelly, CEO of Empyrean, commented:

"The sale to Coro Energy Plc of a 15% interest in the Duyung PSC is mutually beneﬁcial for all par�es concerned. The Mako Gas discovery is such an exci�ng project with appraisal wells planned for 2019 that are low risk with poten�al to improve the understanding of the Mako discovery, add proven reserves and at the same �me poten�ally unlock further transforma�onal value if the Tambak Prospect (formerly Mako Deep) is successful. Rarely do you get such a unique mix of low risk appraisal coupled with a poten�ally high reward explora�on target. Empyrean will now be largely funded for the majority of the 2019 appraisal programme and whilst Empyrean will sell 15% of its interest and drop from 10% currently to 8.5% at comple�on, the poten�al upli� in valua�on of the asset will come with minimal ﬁnancial risk to Empyrean. Empyrean looks forward to con�nuing to work closely with Conrad Petroleum and Coro Energy Plc to unlock value from the Duyung PSC."

The Transac�on

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Empyrean will receive cash considera�on of US$295,000 on signing and Considera�on Shares in Coro with a value of US$185,000 in considera�on for the transfer to Coro of 1.5% of its current 10% interest in the PSC. Conrad will receive ini�al cash considera�on of US$2.655 million and Considera�on Shares with a value of US$1.665 million in considera�on for the transfer to Coro of 13.5% of its current 90% interest in the PSC.

The number of Considera�on Shares to be issued has been determined according to the volume weighted average price of Coro's shares for the 30 days prior to the Agreement being entered into (being 2.3492 pence per share). 60,905,037 shares of 0.1p each will therefore be issued to the WNEL owners as the share element of the considera�on of the transac�on. The balance of the considera�on will be paid on ﬁrst closing (within thirty-four business days). Transfer to PSC �tle, which requires Indonesian regulatory approval, is expected to follow with a long stop date of 31 December 2019, failing which Coro will receive transfers of 15% of the shares of WNEL instead.

Following comple�on of the transac�on, the owners in the PSC will be Conrad (76.5%),

Empyrean (8.5%.) and Coro (15%).

Further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

The Mako Gas Field, Duyung PSC, Oﬀshore Indonesia

The Mako gas ﬁeld is an extremely large, shallow structural closure, with an area extent of over 350 square km. The reservoir is a Pliocene-age sandstone, with a gas-water contact at approximately 391m true ver�cal depth sub-sea. The ﬁeld has excellent seismic deﬁni�on with direct hydrocarbon indicators being very evident.

Having been drilled but not tested by prior operators of the acreage, the commercial viability of the Mako gas ﬁeld was demonstrated by the Mako South-1 well drilled by WNEL in 2017. The well was drilled to core and test the Mako reservoir, ﬂowing up to 10.8 MMscf/d of dry gas on test. Overall four wells have penetrated the reservoir sec�on, and while further appraisal is planned given the huge areal extent of the ﬁeld, the reservoir distribu�on is reasonably well understood.

The Mako ﬁeld is located in the proliﬁc West Natuna basin, approximately 16 km from the WNTS pipeline system which delivers gas from Indonesia to Singapore. A plan of development has been submi�ed to the Indonesian authori�es and ini�al gas marke�ng discussions have commenced, resul�ng in a Heads of Agreement being signed with a buyer in Singapore for the Mako gas.

An independent report on the ﬁeld's poten�al was carried out by Gaﬀney Cline & Associates earlier this year, resul�ng in the following gross resource cer�ﬁca�on:

Category

Gas Recoverable (Bcf)

1C 184

2C 276

3C 392

The operator's current ﬁeld development plan envisages an ini�al four well development scheme, a small pla�orm with compression facili�es and an addi�onal four wells as a second phase to be drilled later in the ﬁeld's life. The plateau produc�on rate is envisaged to be up to 90 MMscf/d.

Near Field Explora�on Poten�al, To Be Tested in 2019

A series of prospects both beneath and above the Mako ﬁeld have been mapped. Of par�cular note is the Tambak (formerly 'Mako Deep') prospect, a Lower Gabus structure that sits beneath the northern end of the Mako ﬁeld. The target interval within Tambak exhibits seismic amplitude brightening, conformable with structural closure. The prospect has a prospec�ve resource range of 200 to 300 Bcf with a mid-case 250 Bcf and a CoS of 45%.

At the southern end of the ﬁeld, over the structure's crest, sits the Mako Shallow prospect. This again shows a very strong direct hydrocarbon indicators on seismic, conformable with closure in shallow Muda sandstones. The Shallow Muda prospect has poten�al to add a further 100 Bcf of recoverable resources and a very high CoS of 75%.

A drilling campaign is being planned for 2019 and a test of the Tambak prospect is expected to be a part of the 2019 Work Programme.

