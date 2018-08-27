EMS Chemie : Definitive half-year report 2018 (January - June 2018) of the EMS Group

27.08.2018

On July 13, 2018 the EMS Group published its provisional half-year report 2018. The definitive consolidated half-year report is now available based on the individual financial statements of the affiliated companies as at June 30, 2018. The definitive half-year report contains no significant deviations from the provisional report.

Consolidated net sales rose to CHF 1,199 million (1,066) which represents a growth of 12.5% compared to previous year.

As expected, the global economy showed overall positive development, although certain signs of saturation could be noticed. EMS achieved pleasing growth with high-margin specialities in all regions. Business in the European market developed in a particularly positive way.

Net operating income (EBIT) increased to CHF 312 million (280), an increase of 11.5% above previous year. The operational cash flow (EBITDA) rose by 10.9% to reach CHF 339 million. (306). The EBIT margin reached 26.1% (26.3%), the EBITDA margin 28.3% (28.7%). New business with specialty products had a positive effect on result development. Continuing supply shortages caused raw material prices to increase further and made customer sales price increases unavoidable.

Net financial income amounted to CHF 0 Mio. (-5).

Net income for the first half of 2018 was CHF 260 million (229) which is 13.4% above the previous year.

Equity increased to CHF 1,821 million (31.12.2017: CHF 1,550 million). The equity ratio is 77.5% (31.12.2017: 73.8%).

