EMS Chemie : First-quarter report 2019 (January - March 2019) of the EMS Group

04/05/2019

- Positive development of business

- Strengthened market position in America



05.04.2019

Course of business January - March 2019

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, is globally active in the business area High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals. In the first three months of 2019, net sales rose by 1.5% compared to previous year to reach CHF 604 million (595). Net sales in local currencies rose by 2.9% compared to previous year.

Following a progressive slowing of the economy during the second half of 2018, the general confidence of consumers and companies regarding further political and economic developments was affected and the consumer mood was constrained. A significant slow-down in demand for global consumer and investment goods was particularly apparent in China and Europe. The automotive industry showed a substantial decline.

Despite this clearly unfavourable market environment, EMS was able to further increase net sales. EMS prepared particularly early and quickly for a slowing of the economy. Higher performing and innovative applications were developed and rapidly launched in the global markets. In America, sales and development were expanded significantly and market positions strengthened. Within the framework of a global efficiency programme, EMS implemented 470 efficiency measures which are now showing their full effect.

For 2019, EMS continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) at least on the previous year's level.

The complete first-quarter report can be downloaded via the following link:

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 04:26:01 UTC
