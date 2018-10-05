EMS Chemie : Third-quarter report 2018 (January - September 2018) of the EMS Group

Log in
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING
Third-quarter report 2018 (January - September 2018) of the EMS Group

10/05/2018

- Pleasing growth of net sales and result despite a weakening global economy

- Supply shortages for raw materials lead to further price increases



05.10.2018

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, is globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals. In the first nine months of 2018, net sales rose by 10.8% compared to previous year to reach CHF 1,770 Mio. (1,598).

As expected, the global economy showed overall positive development. Meanwhile, however, increased signs of a global slowing are becoming apparent. Political conflicts and new trade restrictions are slowing the economy. In the automotive industry, delayed model approvals and uncertainty with regard to future political framework conditions can be noticed. Supply chains are being adapted. Various global companies are cautious regarding their forecasts.

In the meantime, some raw material markets are suffering from supply shortages, driving prices significantly higher. The high oil price is also supporting these tendencies. Many countries are already showing substantial inflation rates for manufacturing costs.

Due to general uncertainty, world currencies dropped against the Swiss Franc in the third quarter. This had a negative impact on net sales growth in Swiss Francs.

EMS was able to generate substantial innovative new business and to achieve pleasing growth in all regions with profitable specialities. In the third quarter again, EMS was able to keep up the disproportionally high volume growth of the first half of the year compared to the overall market. In preparation for a possible slowing down of the economy, EMS already started efficiency programmes at the beginning of this year.

For the whole year 2018, EMS continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) slightly above the previous year.

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:17:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 2 358 M
EBIT 2018 631 M
Net income 2018 514 M
Finance 2018 479 M
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 25,94
P/E ratio 2019 25,64
EV / Sales 2018 5,48x
EV / Sales 2019 5,26x
Capitalization 13 390 M
Chart EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
EMS-Chemie Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 585  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Berg Chairman
Stefan Baumgärtner Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Streu Non-Executive Director
Bernhard Merki Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING-11.99%13 892
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 805
AIR LIQUIDE7.66%56 594
PRAXAIR7.21%48 189
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-5.80%41 183
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-15.74%37 608
