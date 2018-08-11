EMS Chemie : hareholder's Festival' at the Annual General Meeting 2018 of the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

- 2'458 participants representing 91.3% of shares entitled to vote

- The Thurgauer Big Band 'Swing Kids' directed by Dai Kimoto inspire with their swing and jazz classics

- Payment of a dividend of CHF 18.50 per share

11.08.2018

The invitation to the 55th Annual General Meeting of the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, on August 11, 2018 in Domat/Ems, was again followed by a large gathering of 2'458 people. A total of 19'807'983 registered shares were represented, corresponding to 91.3% of all shares entitled to vote.

The young musicians 'Swing Kids' from Canton Thurgau, directed by cultural prize winner Dai Kimoto, entertained the Annual General Meeting with lively jazz and swing music. The young musicians from Eastern Switzerland, having already completed an international concert tour, amazed the enthusiastic shareholders with their musical talent, exciting solos and dynamic choreography.

A further highlight was the presentation of innovative applications, made of EMS speciality products, by EMS apprentices and employees under the motto 'EMS - constantly new!' The ground-breaking car seat shell made of EMS material reduces the seat weight by 50% and manufacturing costs by 20%. EMS employees also showed exclusively designed and highly resistant cosmetic packagings made of EMS polymers. And thanks to ultra-lightweight but extremely strong EMS speciality polymers, high-quality bicycle components such as brakes, gear shifts and interactive click pedals are developed internationally with ease. The end was marked by the renowned Drum Corps Domat/Ems in historic uniforms and led by Andri Seglias.

In the official part, the Annual General Meeting approved all proposals from the Board of Directors. The shareholders will receive an ordinary dividend of CHF 14.50 gross and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for each dividend-bearing share. Dividend payment will commence on August 16, 2018. EMS shares will be traded ex-dividend from August 14, 2018.

Dr. Ulf Berg (Chairman), Magdalena Martullo (Vice President), Dr. Joachim Streu and Bernhard Merki as well as newly Christoph Mäder were elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. Statutory auditor Ernst & Young AG, Zurich and Dr. iur. Robert K. Däppen, as independent proxy, were also confirmed in office for a further one-year term.

In the extended marquee on the production site at Domat/Ems shareholders were served a delicious lunch. 5 chefs from the Cantinetta Bialla, together with 39 helpers from the sports club Männerriege Tamins and the Country Women's Association, were responsible for the preparation of 270 melons, 117 kg air-dried meat, 570 kg roast meat, 280 kg broccoli, 380 kg potatoes and 225 kg raspberry tiramisù. The three-course lunch was served to the 2,458 guests by 102 members of various local clubs.

Shareholders were then able to visit the very popular exhibition* about the history of EMS-CHEMIE (more than 22,000 visitors to date) as well as the first Grisons Science Center EMSORAMA** (more than 12,000 so far).

* The exhibition 'The unbelievable history of EMS-CHEMIE' is open for group visits of 10 or more people per group free of charge following advance registration by email: ausstellung@emschemie.ch, or by phone +41 81 632 78 78. Further information can be found at www.ems-group.com.

** The first Grisons Science Center 'EMSORAMA' is open for group visits of 10 or more people per group free of charge following advance registration at: www.emsorama.ch or by phone: +41 81 632 78 78.

