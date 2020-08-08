EMS Chemie : Annual General Meeting 2020 of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)

Log in
08/08/2020 | 06:34am EDT

Annual General Meeting 2020 of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

- Successful online transmission of the popular entertainment programme for shareholders and guests

- Grisons soloist ensemble Compagnia Rossini with an inspiring concert to mark their 40th anniversary

- Election of Bernhard Merki as new Chairman of the Board

- Payment of a dividend of CHF 20 per share

08.08.2020

Due to the Corona regulations, it was not possible to hold the 57th Annual General Meeting of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG in the usual way in a marquee on the production site at Domat/Ems. The popular entertainment programme, however, could be enjoyed by shareholders this morning in an online transmission via Internet. The official part was carried out without shareholders present by means of prior written instructions for the independent proxy.

The attractive entertainment programme was transmitted for shareholders and guests via Internet. After speeches by the outgoing Chairman of the Board, Dr Ulf Berg, newly elected Chairman of the Board, Bernhard Merki and Vice-Chairman of the Board and CEO, Magdalena Martullo, EMS apprentices and employees presented innovations made of EMS specialty materials and in daily use in garden, household and leisure-time applications.

For many years now, EMS has supplied system solutions for appliances and goods in daily use. Accordingly, user-friendly, lightweight and tough garden tools, efficient protective glasses and fashionable sunglasses made of EMS specialty materials were presented. But EMS is also active with tin food cans, polishing and abrasive materials or in yellow-and-green household sponges. To ensure that foodstuffs can be kept well over long periods of time, tin cans need to be given a coating of polymer materials on the inside. Efficient abrasive and cleaning fibers from EMS increase the abrasion resistance and durability of the sponges in use.

As usual, the official programme was accompanied by entertainment from Grisons musicians. The Drum Corps Domat/Ems in their historic uniforms opened the event with their fascinating drumming rhythms while the musical highlight was provided by the renowned soloist ensemble with a choir concert in a class of its own. The ensemble showed once again its strong-voiced charm with catchy arias by the famous composers Verdi, Mozart, Rossini and Donizetti and delighted the shareholders and guests, even online.

The shareholders approved all proposals from the Board of Directors through prior written instructions to the independent proxy. Bernhard Merki, after many years as member of the board, was newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The current members of the Board, Magdalena Martullo (Vice-President), Dr Joachim Streu and Christoph Mäder, as well as Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor and Dr iur. Robert K. Däppen as independent proxy were all re-elected to office.

Shareholders will receive an ordinary dividend of CHF 20.00 gross for each dividend-bearing share. Dividend payment will commence on August 13, 2020. EMS shares will be traded ex-dividend from August 11, 2020.

Impressions of the online transmission of the entertainment programme

High-resolution photos are available for download under the following link:

http://ems-group.com/ftp/Kommunikation/GV2020.zip

Downloads

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 10:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
