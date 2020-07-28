EMS Chemie : The Board of Directors of the EMS Group has nominated Dr. Christoph Kleiner as Member of Executive Management of the EMS Group as per August 6, 2020 (EMS-Gruppe)

The Board of Directors of the EMS Group has nominated Dr. Christoph Kleiner as Member of Executive Management of the EMS Group as per August 6, 2020

EMS Group strengthens its Executive Management

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG and globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals, will strengthen its Executive Management as of August 6, 2020. The Board of Directors of the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG has nominated Dr Christoph Kleiner as member of Executive Management.

Dr Christoph Kleiner is 59 years old and a Swiss citizen. After studying chemistry and gaining his doctorate from the University of Basel, he joined the former Ciba Geigy in 1990 where he was assigned various leadership positions in research & development and production of polymer additives. In 1997 he transferred to the Siegfried Group where he was responsible for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Switzerland and the USA as well as for group strategic projects and acquisitions. Since 2007 he has led the performance polymers business of Quadrant EPP in Europe, first as head of production and supply chain management, later as President Quadrant EPP Europe. After the take-over by Mitsubishi Chemical in 2013, he became Managing Director EPP Global Operations responsible for all worldwide production locations within Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, holding this position until June 2020.

With his decades of successful leadership experience in chemical and polymers business, Dr. Christoph Kleiner will significantly strengthen the Executive Management of the EMS Group, bringing his technical production and chemical expertise into the continuous productivity and efficiency improvements at EMS.