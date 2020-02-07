Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  EMS-Chemie Holding AG    EMSN   CH0016440353

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

(EMSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/06 11:30:23 am
648.5 CHF   -0.15%
02:23aEMS GROUP : Annual results 2019 (EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
02/04EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2019EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG : 3rd quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EMS Group: Annual results 2019 (EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:23am EST

EMS Group: Annual results 2019

- Economic downturn dampens positive course of business

- Record result thanks to early efficiency programmes

- Further extraordinary dividend

07.02.2020

The EMS Group, with its companies in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, is globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals. In 2019, net sales of CHF 2'153 (2'318) and a net operating income of CHF 624 Mio. (620) were achieved. While net sales were below previous year due to the economy and to currencies, it was possible to slightly improve the record result from the previous year thanks to early implementation of efficiency programmes.

As already expected at the start of 2019, the global economy slowed down progressively. Unresolved and repeated trade conflicts between major powers lowered consumer and purchasing confidence and global supply chains were unsettled. Slowing industrial development in China and Europe became apparent and signs of uncertainty could be seen in the USA. Inventory stocks were reduced along the whole supply chain. As a result of this uncertainty, the Swiss Franc, as 'Safe Haven', became stronger, in particular compared to the Euro.

EMS prepared particularly early and consistently for a slowing of the economy. Already at the beginning of 2018, comprehensive efficiency programmes were drawn up and fully implemented. Along with on-going development projects, EMS launched acceleration programmes for new business. Employees in research, development and sales voluntarily increased their working hours.

Due to innovative new business with its strong specialty products and its early and decisive actions with regard to costs, EMS was able to secure net operating income slightly above the record result of 2018.

Net operating income (EBIT) closed at CHF 624 million (620) which is 0.6% above previous year. The operational cash flow (EBITDA) rose by 0.5% to reach CHF 677 million (673). The EBIT margin was 29.0% (26.8%), the EBITDA margin 31.4% (29.0%).

Sale of the secondary business EMS-PATVAG on November 26, 2019 was insignificant for the annual results 2019 of the EMS Group. From January 1, 2020, the Business Unit EMS-SERVICES will be managed under the business area 'Specialty Chemicals'.

For the business year 2019, the Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting, distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 15.60 (15.50) per share and again, an additional extra-ordinary dividend of CHF 4.40 (4.25) per share. This means that a total of CHF 20.00 (19.75) per share would be distributed.

For the business year 2020, EMS expects continuing weak economic development. Unresolved political and economic conflicts, as well as the coronavirus, may cause further uncertainty. Due to current economic and financial policies, no effective stimulating measures for the global economy are to be expected.

EMS will continue its successful strategy of growth with specialty products in the main area of High Performance Polymers. Its profound experience in metal replacement is particularly well suited to meet the current high demand from customers for cost and CO2 savings.

For 2020, EMS expects net operating income (EBIT) at the previous year's level.

Downloads

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
02:23aEMS GROUP : Annual results 2019 (EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
02/04EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2019EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019EUROPE : Swiss stocks keep a lid on European shares as pharma drag lingers
RE
2019WEBINAR : EMS-GRIVORY – Our metal is called Grivory
PU
2019EUROPE : European shares firm, Irish stocks hit highest close in six months
RE
2019EMS CHEMIE : First-quarter report 2019 (January - March 2019) of the EMS Group
PU
2019EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 2 173 M
EBIT 2019 619 M
Net income 2019 515 M
Finance 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 29,4x
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,80x
EV / Sales2020 6,75x
Capitalization 15 168 M
Chart EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
EMS-Chemie Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 572,83  CHF
Last Close Price 648,50  CHF
Spread / Highest target 0,54%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Berg Chairman
Stefan Baumgärtner Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Streu Non-Executive Director
Bernhard Merki Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.89%15 419
ECOLAB INC.7.32%57 499
GIVAUDAN6.63%30 765
SIKA AG-1.26%25 588
SYMRISE3.52%13 892
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION5.67%8 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group