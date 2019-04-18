EMX Royalty Receives Escrow Payment Bringing Total Cash Received to US $67 Million From the Sale of Malmyzh

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that it has received a US $2 million escrow distribution, which in addition to the initial US $65.15 million payment in 2018, brings the total cash paid to EMX to US $67.15 million from the sale of the Malmyzh project. A second distribution of up to US $2 million, subject to certain conditions, is due to EMX later in 2019 as remaining funds are released from escrow. Malmyzh was sold by IG Copper LLC ("IGC") to Russian Copper Company for US $200 million in October 20181.

IGC's Malmyzh project was an important EMX strategic investment that exemplifies the portfolio effect of the Company's diversified business model. Proceeds from the sale of Malmyzh, combined with ongoing royalty and pre-production payments, have yielded a robust balance sheet. EMX is utilizing this strong position to take advantage of new royalty generation, royalty acquisition, and investment opportunities to grow the portfolio and build shareholder value.

About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX. Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

1 See EMX news release dated October 11, 2018.

