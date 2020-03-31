EMX Royalty : Company Presentation

This presentation may contain certain information that may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995, respectively. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding drilling schedules, expected mining sequences, timing of royalty expectations, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims" "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that aims , anticipates believes certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EMX to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward looking statement, including, without limitation: uncertainties relating to the fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive our royalty revenue; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and US dollar, and any other currency in which EMX incurs expenditures or generates revenue; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where EMX holds properties or a royalty or other interest are located; exploration and development schedules; the level and area of mining by third parties which impact the level of royalties paid; influence of macro-economic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by EMX; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to EMX's interests or any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty, stream or other interest; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest; and the integration of acquired businesses or assets. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation to assumptions relating to: the ongoing operation of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty, or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. EMX cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please also refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as our most recent annual and interim MD&As. The forward looking statements herein are made as of the date of this presentation only and EMX does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserve and Resource Reporting Standards
Unless otherwise indicated, all resource estimates, and any reserve estimates, included or incorporated by reference in this presentation have been, and will be, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43- 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.
Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC, and reserve and resource information contained or incorporated by reference into this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Under SEC Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. SEC Industry Guide 7 does not define, and the SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit, the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" or "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and any reserves reported by us in the future in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable to information made public by companies that report in accordance with United States standards.
Statement of Qualified Person
Mr. Michael Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and Employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified, and approved disclosure of the technical information presented in this document.
March 2020
Unique Business Model
Acquisition
EMX Funded
Sell projects,
keep
royalties
Buy existing
royalties
Take equity
stakes
Exploration Development Production
Mine life cycle
Mining Partner Funded
Royalty
Generation
Cash S
RoyaltyFlow
Acquisition
Strategic
Investment
March 2020
Global Asset Portfolio
Growing Royalty Portfolio
ASSET TYPE
Balya
Paying Royalty/Strategic Investment
Ensero
Royalty
Rawhide
Available
Alliance Property
Strategic Investment
MAJOR COMMODITY
Copper
Gold
Battery metals
(Ni-Co), PGE
Pb-Zn
ROYALTY
REVENUE
Milestone
Payments
AMR
Option
March 2020
Diversification
Geographic
Commodity
Asset Class
Strategic
Australia Other
Investment
Alliance Project 2%
Serbia
Battery
3%
Metals
(Ni-Co),PGE
13%
Copper
USA
Pb-Zn
Available
30%
12%
41%
Royalty
Sweden
Gold 45%
54%
Projects & investments on five continents
Total of over 2.3 million acres of mineral property assets from acquisition & evaluation of >5 million acres over16 years
Gold, copper, cobalt, polymetallic, & other interests
Assets range from royalty properties to early stage exploration projects
March 2020
Executive Leadership and Advisors
Executive Directors and Senior Management
David M. Cole
President, CEO & Director
Christina Cepeliauskas
Chief Financial Officer
Rocio Echegaray
Corporate Secretary
Malik Duncan
General Counsel
Thomas Mair
General Manager, Corp. Development
Dr. Eric Jensen
General Manager, Exploration
Non-Executive Directors
Michael Winn
Chairman
Brian Bayley
Director
Brian K. Levet
Director
Larry Okada, CA
Director
Advisory Board
Dr. M. Stephen Enders
Colorado School of Mines
Dr. Mark Barton
University of Arizona
Dr. Eric Seedorff
University of Arizona
Dr. Richard Schodde
MINEX Consulting
March 2020
Operators
Koonenberry
Gold Pty Ltd.
Leeville Royalty Operations
Gold and Copper in Haiti
Copper and Gold in
USA & Canada
Strategic Investments in USA, Canada, & Russia
Royalties in Turkey and Serbia
Gold, Copper and Polymetallic
in Australia and Chile
Polymetallic, Gold, and Copper
in Scandinavia
March 2020
Committed Ownership
Top Shareholders
NYSE American & TSX.V listed
15.5%
Shares Outstanding
82,845,560
Management, Directors,
Options
6,483,900
& Employees
Restricted Share Units*
958,500
12.6%
Fully Diluted
90,287,960
Shares as of February 19, 2020
5.8%
5.6%
2.3%
1.7%
1.2%
Liquidity (12/31/2019)
Cash
CDN $68,994,000
Securities
CDN $5,494,000
Total Working Capital
CDN $75,178,000
The above amounts are fully diluted and estimated to the best of our knowledge. *The number of RSU's that vest is based on the achievement of performance criteria. These numbers are currently being calculated and the applicable number of RSU's will be redeemed subject to Compensation Committee approval.
March 2020
Cash Flow, Recent Deals and Holdings
MALMYZH SALE
IG Copper sold Malmyzh for US $200 million in October 2018M1
Value of Malmyzh sale to EMXUS $69 million
CASH FLOW
Leeville royalty >US $13.2M in gross revenue since acquisition (8/2012 - 9/2019)
Pre-productioncash payments and dividends from 30 other deals
RECENT DEALS
EMX purchases portfolio of 18 royalties fromRevelo Resources in Chile
Tomtebo and Trollberget projects in Sweden sold toDistrict Metals
EMX acquired a 2% NSR on thePalladium One Kaukua nickel-copper-PGE project
Strategic Investment inEnsero Solutions
Espedalen, Hosanger, and Sigdal projects in Norway optioned toPursuit Minerals
Balya royalty property sold to adjacent producerESAN
Equity position and royalty in Goodpaster district Alaska withMillrock Resources
EQUITY POSITIONS
Equity positions in Boreal Metals Corp, Boreal Energy Metals, Sienna Resources, Norra Metals, Playfair Mining, Gold Line Resources, IG Copper LLC, Ridgeline Minerals, Millrock Resources, Pursuit Minerals, Globetrotters Resource Group, Rawhide Acquisition Holding LLC, Ensero Solutions, and District Metals
March 2020
Portfolio Advancements
NORTH AMERICA
Leeville royalty production from West Leeville & Turf operations
Nevada Gold Mines extending mineralization to the SE along the Rita K corridor
140k hectares of royalties and royalty generation acquisitions
New copper & gold projects in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Idaho
Projects advancing with majors: Kennecott, Rio Tinto, & South32
Multiple partner funded drill programs
SCANDINAVIA
11 projects sold or optioned in 2019, including gold, base metal, and battery metal properties
1,650 Km2 of royalty generation acquisition
7,000m drilling completed on Scandinavian projects in 2019.
SERBIA
Rapid advancement of Timok Project Cukaru Peki copper-gold royalty project towards production
2018 Upper Zone PFS with pre-construction NPV8 = US $1.82 billionS4
Exploration decline commenced, FS in mid-2019, initial production in 2022
Maiden resource for Lower Zone porphyry
TURKEY
All properties being advanced by Turkish operating companies
Balya royalty property sold to adjacent producer ESAN
Organic portfolio growth via global royalty generation
Optionality from upside exposure to counterparty funded exploration
March 2020
Royalty Generation
Current focus in Western US and Scandinavia
Multiple new acquisitions added to the portfolio
Cu & Au projects in Arizona porphyry districts & Nevada gold belts
Au, Cu,Ni-Co,& base metal projects in Scandinavia
Projects advancing through operator and partner funding
Drill program at Copper Springs
Boreal drilling at Gumsberg
Generation Royalty
March 2020
Value Drivers in the Western US
19.9% equity interest in Rawhide gold-silver Mine
Substantial land positions in world-class districts
Regional Strategic Alliance with South32 is focused on exploration for porphyry copper and base-metal projects in the western US
Half of the North American portfolio is either being advanced by partners or has already attained royalty status
Generation Royalty
March 2020
Hardshell Skarn - Hermosa
Uncappable, unbuyable 2% NSR on EMX land position, strategically positioned adjacent to South32's Hermosa Taylor project
Taylor 2018 PEA M&I Resource Estimate of 101M Tons Grading 10.4% ZnEq. Inferred Resource of 44M Tons Grading 11.9% ZnEqa1
Pb-Zn-Agmineralization intersected on EMX license
Generation Royalty
14
March 2020
Ensero Strategic Investment - Cash Flow
• The Company's $3.79 million investment in Ensero will result in total payments to EMX of $8.54 million over a seven-year period.
• EMX will receive Common Shares representing a 7.5% equity holding of Ensero.
• Strategic Alliance to create value from brownfield environments. RoyaltyGeneration
15
March 2020
Scandinavian Royalty Generation Properties
The Frasier Institute Policy Perception Index consistently ranks Scandinavian countries amongst the top global jurisdictions for exploration investment
EMX aggressively growing the portfolio:
Polymetallic VMS, CRD and IOCG projects
Intrusion-related/orogeniclode gold projects
Ni-Cu-Coprojects w/ Au and PGE credits
Playfair Mining using Artificial Intelligence Technology on RKV Project in Norway to focus exploration. This resulted in new targets to be tested in 2020
Goldline Resources funded district-scale greenfield exploration during summer 2019 on their gold projects in Central Sweden. Follow up work expected 2020
South32 drilled 5,500 m on Riddarhyttan project in Southern Sweden
Boreal has intercepted high grade zinc-lead-silver at the Gumsberg Project in SwedenB5
Generation Royalty
March 2020
Value Drivers in Turkey
Entire portfolio sold to Turkish companies for up-front payments, pre- production payments, & retained royalty interests. More than US $4M paid to date from these deals as the operators advance the projects.
Balya royalty property advancing through adjacent producer ESAN.
Sisorta
Aktutan
Alankoy
3.5-5%
NSR
4% NSR
2.5% NSR
Akarca
Trab-23
1-3% NSR
2.5% NSR
Balya
4% NSR
Generation Royalty
March 2020
Turkey - Balya Royalty Property
Historic Balya mining district
Stacked Pb-Zn-Ag carbonate replacement zones
EMX holds a 4% NSR royalty on allmetalsT2
Operated by privately held Turkish miner ESAN
Underground development, stockpiling & processing of higher grade material
Drill campaign testing corridor between Hastanetepe & Southern ZoneN1
Generation Royalty
Schematic section though the Hastanetepe
Zone showing Pb-Zn mineralization
18
March 2020
Goodpaster Royalty and Equity Investment
1.5 to 3% royalty surrounding Northern Star's Pogo Mine and trend, plus an equity position in MillrockN1
Millrock has entered into a JV agreement with Resolution Minerals Ltd. to advance and drill the 64North (Goodpaster) project
Totals for Millrock/Corvus deal: 168,000 Acres of royalty ground 235,000 Acre * percent
March 2020
Generation Royalty
Carlin Trend - Leeville Royalty
EMX 1% GSR royalty in the heart of Nevada's Northern Carlin Trend
Leeville royalty covers portions of Nevada Gold Mines Leeville, Turf, and other underground gold mining operations
Production royalty revenue of >US $13.2 million since acquisition (8/2012 - 9/2019)
Mineralization remains open along the known structural and stratigraphic controls according to Nevada Gold Mines
Turf Vent Shaft
Leeville Mine
Acquisition Royalty
March 2020
Carlin Trend - Leeville Royalty
Excellent upside from Nevada Gold Mines exploration successes at Rita K & Full House along northwest-southeast gold mineralized corridor
Nevada Gold Mines states "Significant Growth Potential"L3
Nevada Gold Mines states "Mineralization remains open along the known structural and stratigraphic controls"L3
~Leeville Royalty~
~Leeville Royalty~
Leeville boundary is approximate & schematic as taken from claim list provided by Newmont. Location of royalty property outline may vary from what is depicted. Drill hole intercept true widths unknown unless otherwise stated. Refer to Nevada Gold Mine's September 2019 Analyst Presentation for original map and sectionL3.
Acquisition Royalty
March 2020
Rawhide Investment
Located ~50 miles from Fallon NV, in the prolific Walker Lane gold-silver belt, and is a fully permitted open pit heap leaching operation that is currently producing gold and silver doré
EMX acquired a 19.9% equity interest in Rawhide
Rawhide distributes 50% of its taxable income to the LLC members on a quarterly basis as a tax distributionN1,V1
Rawhide
Acquisition Royalty
March 2020
Serbian Royalties - Cukaru Peki- Zijin Mining
• Royalty portfolio in Timok Magmatic Complex from royalty generation & purchaseS1
• 0.5% NSR royalty over the Timok Project and the Cukaru Peki discovery*
• Upper Zone Epithermal Copper-GoldS3,S4,S5
Mtonnes
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Cut-off
Measured
2.2
8.6
5.7
Indicated
26.6
3.3
2.1
US$35/t NSR
Inferred
13.9
1.6
0.9
- PFS NPV8 = US$1.82 billionS4,S5
- Probable reserve 27.1 Mt @ 3.3% Cu & 2.1 g/t - 10 year underground mine life
1.7 billion lbs payable Cu 516 Koz payable Au
- Decline commenced, initial production in 2022
• Lower Zone Porphyry Copper-GoldS6
Mtonnes
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Cut-off
Inferred
1,659
0.86
0.18
US$25/t
At US$45/tonne cut-off includes:
1.1 billion tonnes @ 0.99% Cu & 0.21g/t Au
Block caving opportunity
Acquisition Royalty
*EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement.
Headframe at the Cukaru Peki project, Serbia
23
Cash Flow and Optionality
Diversified portfolio with multiple sources of cash flow:
Royalty revenue and dividends from producing operations
Sale of assets from strategic investments
Sale of assets with retained royalty interests
Pre-productionpayments from new and ongoing agreements
Optionality from operators' investments on EMX's royalty properties
Leeville, Nevada
Partner funded drill program, southwest USA
Flow Cash
24
March 2020
EMX Value Drivers & Catalysts
Strategic Investment
•Malmyzh sold - US $69 million to EMX
•19.9% Equity interest in Rawhide and 7.5% equity interest in Ensero Solutions
Royalty Generation
•New acquisitions and partnerships in Western US
•New acquisitions and project sales in Sweden, Norway and Finland
Royalty Acquisition
•Carlin Trend - Leeville production and resource/reserve upside •Timok Project Cukaru Peki royalty property in Serbia
Cash Flow
•Royalty payments from producing assets
•Pre-production payments, retained royalties, and equity interests from asset sales •Payments, dividends & exploration upside from growing portfolio
March 2020
Connect with EMX
David M. Cole
President &
CEO
Scott Close
Director of Investor
Relations
Isabel Belger
Investor Relations
Europe
Denver Office
10001 West Titan Road
Littleton, CO
USA 80125
+1 (303) 973-8585
Vancouver Office
Suite 501-543 Granville St. Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 1X8
+1 (604) 688-6390
March 2020
Appendix
Royalty Portfolio Summary
NORTH AMERICA
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Leeville*
1% GSR
Gold
Newmont Mining Corporation
Producing
Rawhide*
19.9% Equity Interest
Gold
Rawhide Acquisition Holdings LLC
Producing
NP Placers
> Of 50 cents/yd3 or 4% NSR & AAR Payments
Gold
New Gold Recovery
Resource/Development
Nevada, USA
Afgan
1% NSR
Gold
McEwen Mining Inc.
Exploration
Maggie Creek
2% NSR on precious metals; 1% NSR on other metals
Gold
Renaissance Gold Inc.
Exploration
Maggie Creek (South)
3% NSR
Gold
Newmont Mining Corporation
Exploration
Cathedral Well
2.5% NSR
Gold
Ely Gold Royalties
Exploration
Yerington West
20% carried to feasibility or 2.5% NSR
Copper
Hudbay Minerals
Exploration
Swift and Selena
3.25% production, AMR & Milestone Payments
Gold
Ridgeline Minerals
Exploration
Copper Basin
2.0%, AMR & Milestone Payments
Copper
South32
Exploration
Arizona, USA
Copper King
2.0% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments
Copper
Kennecott Exploration Company
Exploration
Exploration
Hardshell Skarn
2.0% NSR & AMR Payments
Copper-Gold-Silver
South32
Exploration
Superior West
2% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments
Copper
Kennecott Exploration Company
Exploration
Oregon, USA
Golden Ibex
1% NSR
Gold
Golden Ibex (EMX 10% Equity interest)
Exploration
Utah, USA
Ophir
2.0% NSR
Copper
Kennecott Exploration Company
Exploration
Alaska, USA
Goodpaster
0.5 - 1.5% NSR
Gold
Millrock Resources
Exploration
British Columbia, Canada
Pyramid
1% NSR
Gold
Norra Metals Corp.
Exploration
EUROPE
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Timok - Cukaru Peki*
0.5% NSRS1
Copper-Gold
Zijin Mining
Resource/
Serbia
(Brestovac license)
Development
Timok - Corridor Zone
2.0% NSR on Au and Ag;
Gold
Zijin Mining
Exploration
(Brestovac West license)
1% NSR other metals
Jasikovo - Durlan Potok
0.5% NSRS1
Copper-Gold
Zijin Mining
Exploration
Viscaria
1.0% NSR
Copper (Iron)
Copperstone Resources
Resource/Development
Gumsberg
3% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Silver
Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Slättberg
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Sweden
Bastuträsk
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Playfair Mining Ltd. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Riddarhyttan
3% & other payments
Copper-Gold
South32
Exploration
Gold Line Properties
3% NSR & other payments
Gold
Gold Line Resources
Exploration
Tomtebo & Trollberget
2.5% NSR & other payments
Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold
District Metals (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Bleikvassli, Meråker, Sagvol
3% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Copper
Norra Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
3% NSR & other payments
Copper-Zinc-Gold
Exploration
Burfjord, Tynset
Norway
3% NSR & other payments
Copper-Gold
Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Røstvangen and Vakkerlien
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Playfair Mining Ltd. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Espadalen, Hosanger, Sigdal
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Finland
Kaukua
2% NSR
PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold
Palladium One
Exploration
*Material principal property.
March 2020
Royalty Portfolio Summary (cont.)
ASIA MINOR
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Balya
4% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Silver
Esan Eczacibaşi Endüstriyel Hammaddeler San. ve Tic.
Producing
A.Ş.
Resource/
Akarca
1-3% NSR & other payments
Gold-Silver
Çiftay İnşaat Taahhüt ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Development
Turkey
Sisorta
3.5-5% NSR & other payments
Gold (Copper)
Bahar Madencilik Sinayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sti
Resource/
Aktutan
Development
4% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Silver
Dedeman Madencilik
Exploration
Alankoy
2.5% NSR & other payments
Copper-Gold
Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Exploration
Trab-23
2.5% NSR & other payments
Copper-Gold
Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Exploration
AUSTRALIA
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Australia
Koonenberry
3% NSR & AAR Payments (NQM);
Gold
KNB & Rockwell
Exploration
0.5% NSR
(Rockwell)
CARIBBEAN
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Grand Bois
0.5% NSR
Gold-Copper
Sono Global Holdings
Exploration
Grand Bois & Surrounding Properties
Haiti
La Miel
La Mine
0.5% NSR
Gold-Copper
Newmont Ventures Limited
Exploration
Northwest
Northeast
SOUTH AMERICA
North Central
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
San Guillermo
0.5%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Reprado
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Limbo
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Magallanes
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Victoria Norte
2.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver /Copper-Molybdenum
Hochschild Mining PLC
Exploration
Kolla Kananchiari
1% NSR precious metals, 0.5% NSR base metals
Gold-Copper-Silver
Masglas America Corporation
Exploration
San Valentino
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Gold-Molybdenum
Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd
Exploration
Chile
T4
1.5%
NSR
Copper-Gold
Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd
Exploration
Las Animas
1.5%
NSR
Copper-Gold
Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd
Exploration
Victoria Sur
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver-Copper
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Arrieros
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Redono-Veronica
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Block 2
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Block 3
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Block 4
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Cerro Blanco
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Cerro Buenos Aires
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold-Silver
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Morros Blancos
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Gold-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
March 2020
Endnotes
MALMYZH
M1 See EMX news releases dated October 11, 2018, April 18, 2019.
NEARBY MINES AND DEPOSITS
N1 The nearby mines and deposits provide geologic context for EMX's Properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Properties host similar mineralization.
SCANDINAVIA
B1 See Company news release dated April 4, 2019 for details of the Gold Line Resources agreement & properties.
B2 See Company news release dated March 4, 2019 for details of the Playfair Mining Ltd. agreement & properties.
B3 See Company news release dated December 18, 2018 and February 19, 2019 for details of the OK2 Minerals & Norra Metals agreement & properties.
B4 See Company news release dated December 4, 2017 for details of the Sienna agreement & properties.
B5 See Company news releases dated November 22, 2016, December 13, 2017, January 16, 2018, February 9, 2018, February 15, 2018, March 1, 2018, March 20, 2018, April 11, 2018, May 2, 2018, May 18, 2018 for details associated with BMC and BMEC agreements, properties, exploration results, and QAQC procedures
B6 See Company news releases dated April 19, 2018 for details of the agreements of the South32 agreement & properties.
B7 See EMX Company news releases dated September 8, 2016 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results.
TURKEY
T1 Refer to EMX's SEDAR filed Akarca Technical Report and news releases dated July 19, 2012, January 18, 2013, March 1, 2013, June 20, 2013, August 22, 2013, January 27, 2014, July 17, 2014, March 2, 2015, April 17, 2018 for more information on the Akarca exploration results and a description of the QA and QC measures used for the project.
The Hishikari and Waihi examples of LSE systems provide general context for district size and extent only in comparison to EMX's Project.
T2 See EMX news release dated December 23, 2015 for more information.
See www.emxroyalty.comand Company news releases dated August 24, 2007, May 21, 2008, December 05, 2008, August 11, 2011, January 30, 2012, October 02, 2012, and July 23, 2013 for more information on Dedeman's drill results and a discussion of the Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures used for the project.
March 2020
Endnotes
SERBIA
S1 The 2006 NSR royalty (2% Au-Ag, 1% on other metals) covers the Brestovac West property. The 2013 0.5% NSR royalty purchase covers the Brestovac and Jasikovo East- Durlan Potok properties.
EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement.
Property boundaries are schematic & approximate, and are given for general reference purposes only.
S2 True widths unknown unless stated. All technical information and data taken from Reservoir & Nevsun websites, news releases, and other public disclosures. See Reservoir/Nevsun news releases of Apr 8, Dec 2, 2013; Jul 27, Oct 19, 2015; Apr 13, Apr 14, Oct 17, Nov 22, Dec 7, 2016; Jun 29, July 19, 2017, Dec 4, 2017, Jan 16, 2018 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results.
S3 Nevsun reported an Upper Zone resource estimate in a 10/26/2017 news release. The mineral resource was evaluated based on a Resource NSR ("RscNSR") cut off value greater than $35 per tonne. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43-
Mineral Resource - Martin Pittuck, SRK UK; Mining - Jarek Jakubec, SRK Vancouver; Economic Evaluation - Neil Winkelmann, SRK Vancouver; Mineral Processing - Ray Walton; and TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver.
S4 Nevsun announced the results of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for the Timok Upper Zone copper-gold project in Serbia in a 03/28/2018 news release. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43-101: Mining & Mineral Reserves- Jarek Jakubec SRK Vancouver, Mineral Processing - Mick Bunyard - Hatch TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver, Infrastructure, Capital & Operating Costs- Mark Sucharda, Hatch, Economic Evaluation - Robert Duinker, Hatch.
S5 The Upper Zone PFS follows on from a PEA published by Steffen Robertson and Kirsten (SRK) Vancouver and others in October 2017. Nevsun declared an initial Resource, including Measured, Indicated and Inferred tonnage and grade on the Upper Zone of the Cukaru Peki deposit in April 2017. The PFS Mineral Reserve Statement by definition, contains less mineralisation than the Resource statement, since a Reserve statement cannot contain Inferred mineralization.
S6 Nevsun news release dated June 26, 2018. The Lower Zone inferred resource was evaluated based on a 'dollar equivalent' cut-off value greater than $25 per tonne. The mineral resource model has an effective date of June 19, 2018. Modelling, resource estimation and tabulation were completed by Dr. Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Peter Manojlovic, VP Exploration, is Nevsun's designated QP and also reviewed and approved the press release. Resource results are tabulated using a dollar equivalent cut-off. Dollar equivalent is calculated using: Au per ounce = US$1,400; Cu per pound (lb) = US$3.00; Recoveries: Cu = 87%; Au = 69% for Porphyry Copper Lower Zone. Metal equivalent on a post recovery basis. Mining assumed to be by block cave.
March 2020
Endnotes
LEEVILLE
L1 Data registration is approximate, and map is provided for general reference purposes only. Exploration information taken from Newmont January 2018, September 2017 and December 2016 Investor Presentations. Geologic base from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology Bulletin 111 (2002). Newmont reserves were prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the U.S. SEC. Whereas, the term resource, measured resource, indicated resource and inferred resource are not SEC recognized terms, Newmont has determined that such resources would be substantively the same as those prepared using the Guidelines established by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and defined as Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the inferred resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
L2 Refer to Newmont's Investor Presentation dated August, 2018.
A1 Arizona Mining ("AMC") announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Hermosa Property Mineral Resource and Taylor Deposit on January 16, 2018. AMC was responsible for managing and preparing the Technical Report under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for reporting of Mineral Resources with inputs from Ms D. Nussipakynova AMC, Mr G. Methven AMC, Mr C. Kottmeier AMC, Mr Q. Jin, SGS North America Inc., Mr R. Michael Smith, Newfields Mining Design and Technical Services, Mr E. Christenson of WestLand Resources Inc., Mr D. Bartlett of Clear Creek Associates, Ms L. Bloom, Analytical Solutions Ltd., and Mr C. Kaye, Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Ltd.
Zinc equivalent was based on long-term prices of $1.10/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead and $20/oz silver, respectively. ZnEq Formula:
