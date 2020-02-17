En+ International public joint stock : ANNOUNCES LISTING OF ORDINARY SHARES ON MOEX

Log in
02/17/2020 | 11:57am EST
EN+ ANNOUNCES LISTING OF ORDINARY SHARES ON MOEX
Released 16:55 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2610D
EN+ Group Intnl PJSC
17 February 2020

EN+ GROUP IPJSC ANNOUNCES LISTING OF ORDINARY SHARES ON MOEX

17 February 2020- EN+ GROUP IPJSC (the 'Company') (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPL), announces that it has been notified by Moscow Exchange ('MOEX') that with effect from 17 February 2020 the Company's ordinary shares (the 'Ordinary Shares') have been included into the 'Level 1' part of the list of securities admitted to trading on MOEX.

The trading in the Ordinary Shares on MOEX will commence on 18 February 2020. With effect from 20 April 2020 the Regulation S global depositary receipts (ISIN: US29355E2081) ('GDRs') will be delisted from MOEX with 17 April 2020 being the last trading date for GDRs on MOEX.

The holders of Ordinary Shares or GDRs may find additional information on conversion of equity instruments through the following link.

Investors and prospective investors are advised to consult with their legal, financial, tax and strategic advisers regarding the above. The Company will provide further updates on the above-discussed matters as soon as possible.

For further information, please contact:

For media: For investors:

Tel: +7 495 642 79 37 Tel: +7 (495) 642 7937

Email: press-center@enplus.ruEmail: ir@enplus.ru

Hudson Sandler LLP Citi Depositary Receipt Services

Andrew Leach Tel: +1-212-723-5435

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 Email: citiadr@citi.com

Email : ENplus@hudsonsandler.com

This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.


END
FURGPUWWPUPUGQM
EN+ ANNOUNCES LISTING OF ORDINARY SHARES ON MOEX

En+ Group International PJSC published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
