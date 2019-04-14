En+ : Braidy Industries Secures Partnership for America's First Low- Carbon, High Value Aluminum Mill

Today, Braidy Industries, Inc. (“Braidy”) and London Stock
Exchange listed En+ Group plc, announced the execution of a Letter of
Intent (“LOI”) specifying basic terms for a potential $200
million lead investment for its Braidy Atlas mill by En+ Group
subsidiary, United Company RUSAL plc (“Rusal”).
Rusal is the world’s largest producer of aluminum outside of China and
historically, has been the U.S.’ number two non-domestic supplier of
prime aluminum. The LOI becomes binding subject to the final approval by
the respective boards of both companies. In exchange for its investment,
Rusal will obtain a 40% share in the project. Rusal will serve as
Braidy’s exclusive supplier of low-carbon aluminum, providing close to
2.0 million mtons over 10 years. This will be the world's largest order
for one mill of high-quality, pre-alloyed and low-carbon primary
aluminum slabs. Braidy Atlas mill’s primary aluminum purchase has a
market value of approximately $500 million per year.
En+ Group Executive Chairman and respected climate action advocate, Lord
Barker, will assume the role of co-chairman of the Braidy Atlas mill
alongside Braidy Industries Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard.
This strategic partnership aims to create on an end-to-end basis, the
first low-carbon impact industrial aluminum rolling mill operation in
the world. Braidy Atlas mill will be the first North American company to
contract Rusal’s premier ALLOW-branded (certified low-carbon) aluminum
slabs and P1020 as its exclusive primary inputs. No U.S. domestic
smelter currently delivers low-carbon primary aluminum slabs. Rusal is
the sole primary aluminum producer globally that is capable of meeting
Braidy’s quantity requirements and sustainability standards. This
partnership will enable Braidy to become the first company to use 100%
low-carbon inputs on a permanent ongoing basis.
Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard said, “In 2021, Braidy Atlas will make
the largest order for primary aluminum rolling slab worldwide. This
partnership assures that Braidy's requirements will be met with the
newest high-quality and low-carbon capacity. The bottom line is that
without Rusal we could not build an environmentally-conscious mill of
this scale. We enter the market with the perfect customer proposition -
low cost, high quality and low carbon is the future of aluminum.”
Jorge Vazquez, Founder and Managing Director of HARBOR Aluminum
Intelligence, one of the world's leading aluminum industry
consultancies, said, “The 10-year supply contract between Braidy Atlas
and Rusal represents the world's largest low-carbon primary aluminum
slab order for a single mill. The contract will enable Braidy Atlas to
have a competitive advantage in terms of cost, quality and
sustainability, while providing a market value of over $5 billion to
Rusal.”
Lord Barker, Executive Chairman of En+ Group, said, “This announcement
is an important first step in forging the long-term partnership that
will be vital to building this globally unique plant. Of all prime
producers around the world only Rusal, the largest outside China, has
the capacity to supply such a large new plant with the high-quality,
low-carbon aluminum it needs.”
Kevin Parker, Independent Non-Executive Director of UC RUSAL and
sustainability expert said, “This deal showcases Rusal’s
commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The synergies
created by Rusal’s low-carbon aluminum and Braidy Industries’ downstream
assets will be a game-changer for the aluminum industry in the United
States."
Significant Economic Impact, 650 Permanent Jobs Created in the Heart
of Coal Country
Enabled by the efficiencies of advanced manufacturing and coupled with
manufacturing facilities for Veloxint and NanoAl, Braidy Atlas will
create 1,500 construction jobs, 650 new permanent advanced manufacturing
jobs in Appalachia and approximately 3,600 additional jobs in the
surrounding communities. According to a recently completed economic
impact study, Braidy Atlas will contribute $2.8 billion to the
Commonwealth of Kentucky and $1.54 billion to Eastern Kentucky by the
year 2021. In addition, over 18,025 new jobs will be created as a
result, amounting to the generation of 31,000 incremental job years for
the Commonwealth.
About the Braidy Atlas Mill:
-
Braidy Atlas is the first new U.S. greenfield rolling plant in 37
years.
-
This new plant is totally dependent on long-term supplies of
high-quality, low-carbon aluminum.
-
No U.S. producer of prime aluminum is able to supply the huge
quantities required.
-
Outside the U.S., only Rusal can supply low-carbon, high-quality
aluminum at this scale.
-
Braidy and Rusal share the same vision of low-carbon growth and the
opportunities it creates.
About Braidy Industries, Inc.:
-
Braidy Industries is a multi-material lightweighting solutions company
and sole owner of three inter-operating business units: Veloxint,
Braidy Labs and Braidy Atlas.
-
Braidy Atlas is the world’s lowest-cost aluminum rolling mill under
construction in Ashland, Kentucky, optimized to produce interior
structural metal and exposed sheet parts for the transportation
industry.
-
Veloxint, acquired by Braidy in 2018, manufactures ultra-high strength
components using nano-enabled powder metallurgy approaches developed
at MIT. Veloxint parts are designed for dramatic lightweighting and
performance improvements in transportation, industrial and consumer
products applications.
-
NanoAl, acquired by Braidy later in 2018, commercializes
nanocrystalline strengthening technology developed at Northwestern
University to make aluminum stronger and lighter. The NanoAl
technologies are at the heart of Braidy Labs, charged with keeping
Braidy on the leading edge of advanced manufacturing technology by
introducing advanced strength properties into traditional rolled
products.
-
Braidy Industries is led by an accomplished Board of Directors,
including world-renowned leaders in economics, industry, academia,
materials science and rapid-growth technology commercialization.
For more information, visit www.braidy.com.
About En+ Group plc:
-
En+ Group plc is a leading international vertically-integrated
aluminum and hydropower producer.
-
En+ Group was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2017, and owns a
controlling share of United Company RUSAL plc.
-
The Group employs 100,000 people globally operating in 14 countries
across five continents.
-
The Group is focused on finding new technological solutions to further
reduce the carbon footprint of its activities.
-
Our business advantage stems from the full integration of world- class
hydropower assets that reliably and sustainably supply the energy
required for the production of aluminum.
For more information, visit www.enplusgroup.com.
About United Company RUSAL plc:
-
UC RUSAL plc is the largest low-carbon aluminum producer in world and
a subsidiary of En+ Group plc.
-
In 2018, the total production of aluminum was 3.8 mmt, 5.8% share of
global output.
-
Rusal is a completely vertically-integrated aluminum company with
assets right through the production process – from bauxite and
nepheline ore mines to aluminum smelters and foil mills
-
The company employs over 62,000 people globally.
-
Launched in 2018, Rusal's low-carbon ALLOW produces certified and
independently verified metal with a carbon footprint level lower than
4t CO2/t Al, as compared to the world average at
approximately 12t CO2/t.
