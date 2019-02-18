Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  En+ Group PLC    ENPL

EN+ GROUP PLC

(ENPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

En+ : Russia's Rusal is in talks to resume reinsurance with Western companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 11:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of aluminium ingot made at the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminium producer, is in talks to resume reinsuring its risks with Western companies after Washington lifted sanctions on it, officials with Russian National Reinsurance Co (RNRC) said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Jan. 28 lifted sanctions on Rusal and other core assets of tycoon Oleg Deripaska. The reinsurance talks show the company is now trying to return to normal operations.

Natalia Karpova, deputy chief executive of RNRC, told reporters on Monday that Rusal is in talks with Western reinsurers to get them to once again share the aluminium company's risks.

She did not name any of the companies involved.

Rusal's primary insurer is Ingosstrakh, one of Russia's largest insurance companies, according to two sources familiar with the process. Ingosstrakh had been reinsuring those risks with Western reinsurance firms prior to the imposition of sanctions by the U.S. Treasury on April 6 last year in response to what it called Russia's "malign activities".

RNRC Chief Executive Nikolai Galushin told Reuters last year that after April 6 his firm was forced to take on almost all the risks of a number of Russian industrial plants previously shared among Western reinsurers.

If Rusal persuades Western reinsurers to once again share Ingosstrakh's risks, RNRC is ready to share 20 percent of that reinsurance with Western firms, Galushin said on Monday.

RNRC was set up by the Russian central bank chiefly to offer reinsurance to firms barred from using Western providers after sanctions were first imposed on Moscow in 2014.

The lifting of sanctions on Deripaska's interests remains contentious and U.S. congressional Democrats said on Jan. 29 they were not satisfied with the decision.

Ingosstrakh did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Rusal declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by David Holmes/Andrew Osborn)

By Tatiana Voronova

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EN+ GROUP PLC
11:28aEN+ : Russia's Rusal is in talks to resume reinsurance with Western companies
RE
01/29OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian businessman Deripaska cuts stake in En+ to 44.95 percen..
RE
01/28UNITED RUSAL : Ex-NRG CEO David Crane to exercise voting rights for VTB's stake ..
RE
01/28UNITED RUSAL : LSE lifts halt on En+'s London-listed GDRs available to U.S. inve..
RE
01/28Rusal shares soar, aluminum falls as U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
01/27Rusal chairman resigns as part of deal to lift U.S. sanctions; shares jump 5 ..
RE
01/27Rusal Chairman Jean-Pierre Thomas Resigns; Glencore Share Transfer to En+
DJ
01/18Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce stakes
RE
01/18OLEG DERIPASKA : Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce st..
RE
01/16Senate Fails to Block Administration From Easing Russia Sanctions--Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 558 M
EBIT 2018 2 636 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 10 578 M
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 4,94
P/E ratio 2019 5,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 5 086 M
Chart EN+ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
En+ Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Alekseevich Kiryukhin Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Leonard George Barker Chairman
Vyacheslav Alekseevich Solomin Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Bernard Henri Mailfait Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrey Petrushinin Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EN+ GROUP PLC0.00%5 086
NORSK HYDRO-11.55%8 314
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED6.76%7 576
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-17.51%5 864
ALUMINA LIMITED13.91%5 361
ALCOA CORPORATION6.36%5 272
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.