Experts Point to Longstanding Policy in EN+, Rusal Sanctions Removal Plan

By Samuel Rubenfeld

The planned removal of sanctions on companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska follows longstanding policy and isn't reflective of a quid pro quo between the Trump administration and leaders in Moscow, analysts and observers say.

Sanctions on EN+ Group PLC, United Co. Rusal PLC and JSC EuroSibEnergo are set to be removed in mid-January after the companies implement a deal with the U.S. Treasury Department, announced Wednesday, that cuts Mr. Deripaska's stake in the companies, severs his control and prevents him from benefiting from future dividends the companies issue.

Critics seized on the announcement to suggest President Trump was seeking to curry favor with Russian elites close to the Kremlin. But sanctions experts say the removals show the opposite, and that wealthy oligarchs should be fearful of the U.S. sanctions program.

The Treasury now has a playbook for imposing sanctions on a person with vast holdings and then negotiating that person's exit from the holdings while minimizing the effects of sanctions on those holdings, said David Murray, a former director of Treasury's office of illicit finance.

A company can look to this agreement for ways to seek the removal of sanctions and continue to operate by separating itself from the acts of individuals who own large stakes in the company.

"That could make [the Treasury] more willing to go after wealthy individuals with vast holdings in the future," said Mr. Murray, now a vice president at consulting firm Financial Integrity Network.

The sanctions targeting Mr. Deripaska, which remain in place, led to unintended consequences against Rusal, said Douglas Jacobson, a partner at the international trade-focused law firm Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC. Because of Rusal's global reach and its role in the aluminum market, the sanctions also ended up hurting many U.S. and European companies, he said.

Aluminum prices shot higher in April after the U.S. levied sanctions on Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum company, although the metal's price has since moved lower after the U.S. took a more ameliorative stance toward the company. The price dropped to a 16-month low following the announcement earlier this week of the U.S. deal with Rusal.

The effect of the sanctions was compounded by the U.S. tariff that went into effect on aluminum in June, less than two months after the sanctions were announced, Mr. Jacobson said.

"This is why [the Treasury] had to issue so many general licenses authorizing maintenance transactions while efforts were under way for Mr. Deripaska to remove himself," Mr. Jacobson said.

The intent to delist the companies is consistent with U.S. law and general sanctions policy, which is to compel a change in behavior, said Erich Ferrari, founder of the boutique sanctions firm Ferrari & Associates PC. Cutting Mr. Deripaska's stakes in the companies removes the reason for their designations, he said.

If the Treasury hadn't considered lifting the sanctions after the deal, it could have disincentivized other targets from changing their circumstances and seeking their removal, Mr. Ferrari said. "Failure to act here would undermine both the credibility and effectiveness of U.S. sanctions," he added.

Congress has 30 days from Wednesday's announcement to decide whether to intervene, including by passing a resolution of disapproval that could stop the move. Lawmakers, though, initially reacted with plans to monitor, not halt, the agreement.

Sens. Richard Burr (R., N.C.) and Mark Warner (D., Va.) said in a joint statement that while the Treasury "made great strides" in reducing Mr. Deripaska's ownership stakes and improving corporate governance, "this deal will require constant monitoring to ensure neither Mr. Deripaska nor the Russian government violate the terms of the agreement."

A rejection by Congress of the removals could have legal risk, according to Brian O'Toole, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, who wrote an analysis about the agreement.

If the companies can convince a U.S. court that Mr. Deripaska no longer owns or controls them, they could win a lawsuit challenging any continued sanctions, he wrote. "A single such loss would undermine the efficacy of U.S. sanctions altogether," wrote Mr. O'Toole, who previously served as a senior Treasury official.

The Treasury "has never lost in court on the merits of a designation and even a single loss would likely lead to additional successful challenges, as has happened in the [European Union]," he wrote.

Write to Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com