Enable Midstream Partners LP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) will release fourth quarter
and year-end 2018 financial results before market hours Tuesday, Feb.
19, and will host a conference call at 10 a.m. EST (9 a.m. CST) that day
to discuss the results.
The toll-free dial-in number to access the conference call is
833-535-2200, and the international dial-in number is 412-902-6730. The
conference call ID is Enable Midstream Partners. The call will accompany
a live webcast, and a replay will be available afterward. The webcast
can be accessed from Enable Midstream Partners’ investor page at http://investors.enablemidstream.com.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and
crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,500
miles of natural gas and crude oil gathering pipelines, approximately
2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of
interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which
Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate
pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic
feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005753/en/