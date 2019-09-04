Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enable Midstream Partners LP    ENBL

ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(ENBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enable Midstream Partners, LP : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) (“Enable”) announced today that it has priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2029 at a price to the public of 99.821% of their face value. Enable expects the offering to close on September 13, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Enable intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the repayment at maturity of Enable Oklahoma Interstate Transmission, LLC’s $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due March 2020 (the “EOIT Senior Notes”), to repay $200 million of outstanding borrowings under Enable’s 2019 term loan agreement and to repay amounts outstanding under Enable’s commercial paper program. Pending the repayment of the EOIT Senior Notes at maturity, Enable intends to use such portion of the net proceeds to temporarily repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, free of charge, on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the underwriters of the offering at:

  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, e-mail: prospectus@citi.com
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, telephone: 1-212-834-4533
  • MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, telephone: 1-877-649-6848

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 13,900 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate natural gas pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as “could,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “assume,” “forecast,” “position,” “predict,” “strategy,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “budget,” “potential,” or “continue,” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include our expectations of plans, strategies, objectives, growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including revenue projections, capital expenditures and tax position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.

A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, when considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (“Annual Report”). Those risk factors and other factors noted throughout this press release, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and in our Annual Report could cause our actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in any forward-looking statement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statement is made and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
05:28pENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes
BU
08/12ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Participate in Citi Midstream and Energy Infra..
BU
08/08OGE ENERGY CORP. : reports second quarter results
PR
08/06ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/06ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Opera..
BU
07/09ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results R..
BU
05/13ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Participate in MLP and Energy Infrastructure C..
BU
05/01ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
05/01ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/01ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operat..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 349 M
EBIT 2019 691 M
Net income 2019 457 M
Debt 2019 4 482 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 5 404 M
Chart ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Enable Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,36  $
Last Close Price 12,42  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney J. Sailor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman
Craig S Harris Chief Operating Officer
John Paul Laws Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark Widaski Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-8.20%5 404
ENBRIDGE INC5.16%67 648
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.17%61 993
TC ENERGY CORP42.24%48 266
KINDER MORGAN INC30.82%45 548
MPLX LP-7.92%29 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group