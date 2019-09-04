Enable Midstream Partners, LP : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) (“Enable”) announced today that it has priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2029 at a price to the public of 99.821% of their face value. Enable expects the offering to close on September 13, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Enable intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the repayment at maturity of Enable Oklahoma Interstate Transmission, LLC’s $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due March 2020 (the “EOIT Senior Notes”), to repay $200 million of outstanding borrowings under Enable’s 2019 term loan agreement and to repay amounts outstanding under Enable’s commercial paper program. Pending the repayment of the EOIT Senior Notes at maturity, Enable intends to use such portion of the net proceeds to temporarily repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, free of charge, on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the underwriters of the offering at:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, e-mail: prospectus@citi.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, telephone: 1-212-834-4533

MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, telephone: 1-877-649-6848

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 13,900 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate natural gas pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as “could,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “assume,” “forecast,” “position,” “predict,” “strategy,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “budget,” “potential,” or “continue,” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include our expectations of plans, strategies, objectives, growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including revenue projections, capital expenditures and tax position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.

A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, when considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (“Annual Report”). Those risk factors and other factors noted throughout this press release, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and in our Annual Report could cause our actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in any forward-looking statement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statement is made and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

