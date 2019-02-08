Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enable Midstream Partners LP    ENBL

ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (ENBL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enable Midstream Partners LP : Announces Quarterly Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared today a quarterly cash distribution of $0.318 per unit on all outstanding common units for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018. The distribution is unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.318 per unit on all outstanding common units will be paid Feb. 26, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 19, 2019.

Enable also announced today that the board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per unit on all Series A Preferred Units for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 on all Series A Preferred Units outstanding will be paid Feb. 14, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 8, 2019.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,500 miles of natural gas and crude oil gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
04:16pENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Distributions
BU
02/05Exxon Mobil, Qatar Petroleum to Go Forward With Golden Pass LNG Terminal -- U..
DJ
02/05ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Golden Pass as Cornerstone Shipper for ..
BU
01/31ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
01/29ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces $1 Billion Term Loan Agreement
BU
01/23ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financ..
BU
01/09ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role..
BU
2018OGE ENERGY CORP. : reports third-quarter earnings
PR
2018ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
2018ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 295 M
EBIT 2018 628 M
Net income 2018 455 M
Debt 2018 4 114 M
Yield 2018 8,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 13,50
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 6 446 M
Chart ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Enable Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney J. Sailor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman
Craig S Harris Chief Operating Officer
John Paul Laws Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark Widaski Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP9.98%6 446
ENBRIDGE INC16.27%74 806
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.85%60 569
KINDER MORGAN INC16.78%39 638
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION14.87%38 570
WILLIAMS COMPANIES21.00%32 297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.