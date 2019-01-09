Enable Midstream Partners LP : Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced that Craig Harris has assumed the position of chief operating officer. The move, initially discussed on Enable’s second quarter earnings call, was effective as of Jan. 1. It is one of several organizational changes, which include the addition of new leadership roles designed to further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in the midstream sector.

“With the establishment of the office of the COO, we are combining our solutions-driven service delivery model with how we design, build and operate our assets,” said Rod Sailor, president and CEO. “This move, combined with the additions to the broader management team, amplifies our focus on customer service and operational excellence, while strengthening the capabilities that will be critical to our ongoing success.”

Harris, who has served as Enable’s chief commercial officer since 2016, will draw on the knowledge gained from his 30-plus years of industry experience that includes leadership roles in engineering, operations, commercial and M&A as he guides the newly created COO organization. This new structure will build on Enable’s proven ability to provide customers speed to market with tailored, creative solutions while maintaining its reputation for reliable and safe operations.

As part of the new organization, the company is pleased to announce that Tina Faraca has joined Enable as senior vice president, Commercial, to broaden the Commercial team’s capacity and capabilities. Faraca joined Enable from Enbridge Inc., where she most recently served as vice president, Engineering and Construction. Faraca has more than 30 years of experience in commercial, project management, strategic planning and engineering and construction roles. Reporting to Harris, she will be responsible for the commercial functions of Enable’s Gathering and Processing and Transportation and Storage segments.

Also reporting to Harris under the new structure will be:

Frank Antoine, recently promoted to senior vice president, Field Operations

Michael Walker, vice president, Business Development

Will McCandless, vice president, System Operations

Cary Watson, vice president, Safety, Environmental and Technical Programs

Mark Widaski, vice president, Engineering and Construction

Margaret Brooks, senior director, Commodity Management

Further strengthening the leadership team, the company is also pleased to announce that Vlad Klenikov has joined Enable as senior vice president, Corporate Development and Finance. Klenikov, a 23-year finance veteran, brings experience from the private equity, commodity and public equity investment, accounting and investment banking fields. In his current role, Klenikov will partner with Enable’s leadership to focus on the identification, evaluation, planning and execution of strategies to meet the company’s long-range growth targets, as well as lead the organization’s financial planning. He reports to Enable’s chief financial officer and treasurer, John Laws.

“It is a testament to the strength of our operations and the brand we are building that we are able to both elevate internal leadership and attract recognized industry talent,” said Sailor. “And we are extremely excited to gain the vast expertise and experience that Tina and Vlad bring to our company.”

