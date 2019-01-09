Enable Midstream Partners LP : Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced that Craig Harris
has assumed the position of chief operating officer. The move, initially
discussed on Enable’s second quarter earnings call, was effective as of
Jan. 1. It is one of several organizational changes, which include the
addition of new leadership roles designed to further strengthen the
company’s position as a leader in the midstream sector.
“With the establishment of the office of the COO, we are combining our
solutions-driven service delivery model with how we design, build and
operate our assets,” said Rod Sailor, president and CEO. “This move,
combined with the additions to the broader management team, amplifies
our focus on customer service and operational excellence, while
strengthening the capabilities that will be critical to our ongoing
success.”
Harris, who has served as Enable’s chief commercial officer since 2016,
will draw on the knowledge gained from his 30-plus years of industry
experience that includes leadership roles in engineering, operations,
commercial and M&A as he guides the newly created COO organization. This
new structure will build on Enable’s proven ability to provide customers
speed to market with tailored, creative solutions while maintaining its
reputation for reliable and safe operations.
As part of the new organization, the company is pleased to announce that
Tina Faraca has joined Enable as senior vice president, Commercial, to
broaden the Commercial team’s capacity and capabilities. Faraca joined
Enable from Enbridge Inc., where she most recently served as vice
president, Engineering and Construction. Faraca has more than 30 years
of experience in commercial, project management, strategic planning and
engineering and construction roles. Reporting to Harris, she will be
responsible for the commercial functions of Enable’s Gathering and
Processing and Transportation and Storage segments.
Also reporting to Harris under the new structure will be:
-
Frank Antoine, recently promoted to senior vice president, Field
Operations
-
Michael Walker, vice president, Business Development
-
Will McCandless, vice president, System Operations
-
Cary Watson, vice president, Safety, Environmental and Technical
Programs
-
Mark Widaski, vice president, Engineering and Construction
-
Margaret Brooks, senior director, Commodity Management
Further strengthening the leadership team, the company is also pleased
to announce that Vlad Klenikov has joined Enable as senior vice
president, Corporate Development and Finance. Klenikov, a 23-year
finance veteran, brings experience from the private equity, commodity
and public equity investment, accounting and investment banking fields.
In his current role, Klenikov will partner with Enable’s leadership to
focus on the identification, evaluation, planning and execution of
strategies to meet the company’s long-range growth targets, as well as
lead the organization’s financial planning. He reports to Enable’s chief
financial officer and treasurer, John Laws.
“It is a testament to the strength of our operations and the brand we
are building that we are able to both elevate internal leadership and
attract recognized industry talent,” said Sailor. “And we are extremely
excited to gain the vast expertise and experience that Tina and Vlad
bring to our company.”
