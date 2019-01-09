Log in
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
01/09 04:00:00 pm
15.475 USD   +1.94%
Enable Midstream Partners LP : Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners

01/09/2019 | 06:31pm EST

  • New structure reinforces strategic focus on delivering market-leading solutions for customers
  • Addition of industry veterans strengthens and expands organizational expertise

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced that Craig Harris has assumed the position of chief operating officer. The move, initially discussed on Enable’s second quarter earnings call, was effective as of Jan. 1. It is one of several organizational changes, which include the addition of new leadership roles designed to further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in the midstream sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005902/en/

Craig Harris, Enable Midstream Partners Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Craig Harris, Enable Midstream Partners Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the establishment of the office of the COO, we are combining our solutions-driven service delivery model with how we design, build and operate our assets,” said Rod Sailor, president and CEO. “This move, combined with the additions to the broader management team, amplifies our focus on customer service and operational excellence, while strengthening the capabilities that will be critical to our ongoing success.”

Harris, who has served as Enable’s chief commercial officer since 2016, will draw on the knowledge gained from his 30-plus years of industry experience that includes leadership roles in engineering, operations, commercial and M&A as he guides the newly created COO organization. This new structure will build on Enable’s proven ability to provide customers speed to market with tailored, creative solutions while maintaining its reputation for reliable and safe operations.

As part of the new organization, the company is pleased to announce that Tina Faraca has joined Enable as senior vice president, Commercial, to broaden the Commercial team’s capacity and capabilities. Faraca joined Enable from Enbridge Inc., where she most recently served as vice president, Engineering and Construction. Faraca has more than 30 years of experience in commercial, project management, strategic planning and engineering and construction roles. Reporting to Harris, she will be responsible for the commercial functions of Enable’s Gathering and Processing and Transportation and Storage segments.

Also reporting to Harris under the new structure will be:

  • Frank Antoine, recently promoted to senior vice president, Field Operations
  • Michael Walker, vice president, Business Development
  • Will McCandless, vice president, System Operations
  • Cary Watson, vice president, Safety, Environmental and Technical Programs
  • Mark Widaski, vice president, Engineering and Construction
  • Margaret Brooks, senior director, Commodity Management

Further strengthening the leadership team, the company is also pleased to announce that Vlad Klenikov has joined Enable as senior vice president, Corporate Development and Finance. Klenikov, a 23-year finance veteran, brings experience from the private equity, commodity and public equity investment, accounting and investment banking fields. In his current role, Klenikov will partner with Enable’s leadership to focus on the identification, evaluation, planning and execution of strategies to meet the company’s long-range growth targets, as well as lead the organization’s financial planning. He reports to Enable’s chief financial officer and treasurer, John Laws.

“It is a testament to the strength of our operations and the brand we are building that we are able to both elevate internal leadership and attract recognized industry talent,” said Sailor. “And we are extremely excited to gain the vast expertise and experience that Tina and Vlad bring to our company.”

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,500 miles of natural gas and crude oil gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit http://www.enablemidstream.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 258 M
EBIT 2018 626 M
Net income 2018 441 M
Debt 2018 4 121 M
Yield 2018 8,46%
P/E ratio 2018 14,97
P/E ratio 2019 13,55
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 6 485 M
Chart ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Enable Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney J. Sailor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman
Paul M. Brewer Executive Vice President-Operations
John Paul Laws Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott M. Prochazka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP12.20%6 485
ENBRIDGE INC6.98%67 962
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.29%59 194
KINDER MORGAN INC11.44%36 614
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION8.29%36 016
WILLIAMS COMPANIES12.79%29 235
