MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enable Midstream Partners LP    ENBL

ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(ENBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enable Midstream Partners LP : to Participate in Citi Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference

0
08/12/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced today that president and CEO Rod Sailor and other members of its senior management are scheduled to meet with investors at the 2019 Citi Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14. The presentation materials used at this conference will be available for download starting August 14 on the investors page of Enable’s website at www.enablemidstream.com.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 13,900 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate natural gas pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 341 M
EBIT 2019 686 M
Net income 2019 471 M
Debt 2019 4 521 M
Yield 2019 10,8%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 5 286 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,64  $
Last Close Price 12,15  $
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney J. Sailor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman
Craig S Harris Chief Operating Officer
John Paul Laws Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark Widaski Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-9.39%5 334
ENBRIDGE INC5.33%68 325
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.58%62 199
KINDER MORGAN INC32.44%46 114
TC ENERGY CORP30.26%44 574
MPLX LP-9.70%29 361
