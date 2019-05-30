Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Enablence Technologies Inc.    ENA   CA2924832033

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ENA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced today it has filed its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019. Additional information concerning the Company, including its unaudited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019 can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and sells optical components and subsystems to a global customer base. It utilizes its patented technologies, including planar lightwave circuit ("PLC") intellectual property, in the production of an array of photonic components and broadband subsystems that deliver a key portion of the infrastructure for current and next-generation telecommunication systems. The Company's product lines address all three segments of optical networks: access - connecting homes and businesses to the network; metro - communication rings within large cities; and long-haul - linking cities and continents. For more information, visit www.enablence.com.

For further information contact:
Enablence Technologies Inc.
+1 613 656-2850 ext. 3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45165


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC
04:35pEnablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Third Qua..
NE
03/06ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches High-Performance CWDM and LWDM MUX and DEMUX P..
AQ
03/04ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Announces Filing of its Results for the Second Qua..
AQ
03/01ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Announces Filing of its Results for the Second Qua..
AQ
02/08ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Senior Management and Board Changes and recei..
AQ
02/06ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Senior Management and Board Changes and recei..
AQ
2018ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Announces Filing of its Results for the First Quar..
AQ
2018ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Announces Filing of its Results for the Year Ended..
AQ
2018ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES : Closes Equity Offering
AQ
2018ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Director Resignation
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2012 -
EBIT 2012 -
Net income 2012 -9,04 M
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales 2012 0
Capi. / Sales 2013 -
Capitalization 16,1 M
Chart ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Enablence Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Wang Chief Executive Officer
Derek H. Burney Chairman
Gerald Leahy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Louis A. de Jong Director
Yi Fan Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-28.57%12
CISCO SYSTEMS24.46%227 649
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD16.22%38 489
ERICSSON AB16.79%31 800
NOKIA OYJ-12.11%27 745
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS29.75%24 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About