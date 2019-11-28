Log in
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ENA)
Enablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

11/28/2019 | 04:35pm EST

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced today it has filed its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Additional information concerning the Company, including its unaudited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2019 can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and sells optical components and subsystems to a global customer base. It utilizes its patented technologies, including planar lightwave circuit ("PLC") intellectual property, in the production of an array of photonic components and broadband subsystems that deliver a key portion of the infrastructure for current and next-generation telecommunication systems. The Company's product lines address all three segments of optical networks: access - connecting homes and businesses to the network; metro - communication rings within large cities; and long-haul - linking cities and continents. For more information, visit www.enablence.com.

For further information contact:
Enablence Technologies Inc.
+1 613 656-2850 ext. 3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50168


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Wang Chief Executive Officer
Derek H. Burney Chairman
Xinye Liu Director-Operations & PLC Lab
Gerald Leahy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ashok Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-71.43%5
CISCO SYSTEMS4.57%191 920
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.42.71%46 722
ERICSSON AB11.91%30 004
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.45.51%28 682
NOKIA OYJ-37.72%19 575
