Enanta Pharmaceuticals : Announces Poster Presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2019

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, announced that three preclinical posters on EDP-305, Enanta’s lead Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, will be presented today at The Liver Meeting® 2019, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 8-12, 2019 in Boston.

EDP-305 poster presentations

Monday, November 11, 2019: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM, Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

Abstract #2137: DECREASES IN SERUM 7-ALPHA-HYDROXY-4-CHOLESTEN-3-ONE (C4) CORRELATE WELL WITH ANTI-FIBROTIC EFFICACY OF EDP-305 IN NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) AND BILIARY FIBROSIS ANIMAL MODELS

Session: NAFLD and NASH Therapeutics: Pharmacologic and Other

Abstract #2202: A NOVEL NON-BILE ACID FXR AGONIST EDP-305 POTENTLY SUPPRESSES LIVER INJURY AND FIBROSIS WITHOUT WORSENING OF DUCTULAR REACTION

Session: NAFLD and NASH: Basic

Abstract #2252: A NOVEL NON-BILE ACID FXR AGONIST EDP-305 PREVENTS PROGRESSION TO CIRRHOSIS IN THIOACETAMIDE-INDUCED MODEL IN RATS

Session: NAFLD and NASH: Basic

To learn more about the meeting, please visit https://www.aasld.org/event/liver-meeting

About EDP-305, a Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) Agonist

EDP-305 is a potent Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) agonist and Enanta’s lead product candidate being developed for the treatment of NASH and PBC. FXR is a nuclear receptor and a main regulator of bile acid levels in the liver and small intestine. It responds to bile acids by regulating gene transcription of key enzymes and transporters, many of which play important roles in lipid metabolism, insulin resistance, inflammation, and fibrosis. EDP-305 represents a class of FXR agonists that has been designed to take advantage of increased binding interactions with the receptor. This non-bile acid class contains steroid and non-steroid components and does not contain the carboxylic acid group normally present in other classes of FXR agonists and natural bile acids that can lead to the formation of taurine and glycine conjugates.

About NAFLD, NASH, and FXR

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the accumulation of excessive fat in the form of triglycerides in patients’ liver cells (steatosis) that is not caused by alcohol. NAFLD is widely considered to be the liver expression of metabolic disease associated with type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, obesity, and hyperlipidemia. A subgroup of NAFLD patients also develops liver cell injury and inflammation. This condition is called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Patients with NASH can develop fibrosis (the first stage of scarring of the liver) and ultimately cirrhosis of the liver, potentially leading to hepatocellular carcinoma or requiring a liver transplant. Currently, there are no approved treatments for NASH.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is now sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its newest treatment for chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. This leading HCV regimen is sold under the tradenames MAVYRET™ (U.S.) and MAVIRET™ (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

